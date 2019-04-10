 China could be big winner in no-deal Brexit | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

China could be big winner in no-deal Brexit

A no-deal Brexit would hit the EU and developing countries, but bring big gains for China and the US, a new report says. Unwinding economic integration is not only complex, but doing so is a bad idea, its author says.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May

New UNCTAD research shows that the UK and its future trading partners need to think fast about signing new bilateral deals if they are to avoid the costs of the UK exiting the EU without a deal.

The UK market accounts for about 3.5% of global trade. In 2018, the UK was the fifth-largest importer inside the EU, letting in almost $680 billion (€600 billion) worth of goods from the rest of the world, about $360 billion of which came from other EU countries.

Read moreEU's Tusk argues for longer Brexit extension

"Brexit is not only a regional affair. Once the UK has left its 27 EU partners behind, it will alter the ability of non-EU countries to export to the UK market," said UNCTAD's director of international trade and commodities, Pamela Coke-Hamilton. 

Winners

The biggest beneficiaries of a no-deal Brexit would be countries which now face higher tariffs, the report found.

China could gain an additional $10.2 billion in exports to the UK, with the second-ranked US adding $5.3 billion to its exports to the UK. Japan could expect to gain $4.9 billion, the report found.

A no-deal Brexit would also result in increased imports from Thailand, South Africa, India, Brazil, Russia, Vietnam and New Zealand, among others, it went on.

"The UK's intention to lower most-favored-nations tariffs would increase relative competitiveness of major exporting countries, such as China or the US, thereby eroding market share away from less competitive countries," Coke-Hamilton said.

Watch video 02:17

No-deal Brexit could cause Calais mayhem

Losers

The UNCTAD research estimated that the biggest losses would be for EU countries, as they were the most economically integrated with the UK.

The EU stood to lose out on $34.5 billion in exports to the UK, the research found. The second-biggest loser in the event of a no-deal departure would be Turkey, taking a $2.4 billion export hit.

The research also cites South Korea, Pakistan, Norway, Iceland, Cambodia and Switzerland as those at risk.

Smaller economies with a relatively higher level of exports to the UK market would also suffer, it said.

Developing countries hit hard

"A no-deal Brexit would have immediate repercussions for many developing countries' exports," the UNCTAD research found.

"Raising the possibility of significant disruption and economic harm for developing countries whose exports are highly reliant on the UK market and/or are current beneficiaries of EU preferences."

"In these circumstances, the best response from developing countries is to accelerate negotiations to replace agreements, especially on hot issues that go beyond tariffs, including rules of origin, non-tariff measures or quotas," Coke-Hamilton said.

Watch video 02:57

Historian Garton Ash: Brexit may be worse for EU than UK

Time's running out

The EU currently has about 70 trade agreements, but these are often not easy to replicate, and negotiations take time.

"In many cases UK-third countries agreements, or continuity agreements, have not been signed, and there is substantial uncertainty as to whether many of these agreements will be concluded any time soon," Coke-Hamilton said.

As of March 2019, only 26 continuity agreements had been sealed between the UK and trading partners.

Read more:  Should non-EU citizens be worried about a hard Brexit?

In a no-deal Brexit scenario, EU preferential trade agreements with third countries will just cease to apply, and imports to the UK could end up taking place on most-favored-nation (MFN) terms, a World Trade Organization (WTO) principle that the same tariffs must apply to any trading partner, unless there is an exception set out in an actual trade agreement.

Coke-Hamilton added this situation was a reminder to all that "unwinding economic integration is not only complex, but that doing so altogether is a bad idea."

DW recommends

Chinese exports fall amid weak demand, US tariffs

While the effects of Chinese New Year in early February played a part, the figures were a surprise for market analysts. They come amid a global slowdown and ongoing dispute with the US over trade tariffs. (08.03.2019)  

Brexit to cost billions in income losses across Europe

A new study shows that the British and the Germans would be the worst hit with total annual losses of up to €67 billion. People in the US and China could actually see a rise in incomes after Britain's exit from the EU. (21.03.2019)  

Brexit uncertainty compounding woes of Irish farmers

Ireland is the sixth-largest exporter of beef in the world, and has a reputation as a world-class producer. But Brexit is a major threat to the sector, and the tens of thousands of livelihoods dependent on it. (05.04.2019)  

Theresa May: UK risks losing Brexit if compromise talks fail

The British prime minister has called on both major parties to ensure that an orderly Brexit happens. May is reportedly set to make the opposition Labour party an offer that could convince it to support a new deal. (07.04.2019)  

Should non-EU citizens be worried about a hard Brexit?

The potential impact of a no-deal Brexit is very hard to predict with any degree of certainty. But as the clock ticks down, we look into how a hard Brexit might affect non-EU nationals. (09.04.2019)  

EU's Tusk argues for longer Brexit extension

Donald Tusk has told EU leaders that he did not think the UK could come to an agreement by June 30. He also called for an end to short extensions, last-minute summits, and cliff edges that create more uncertainty. (09.04.2019)  

WWW links

https://unctad.org/en/pages/newsdetails.aspx?OriginalVersionID=2052

Audios and videos on the topic

Historian Garton Ash: Brexit may be worse for EU than UK  

No-deal Brexit could cause Calais mayhem  

Related content

Roderick Abbott - Arbeitete 30 Jahre bei der EU Handelskomission

Meet the man who negotiated trade for both the UK and the EU 10.04.2019

Roderick Abbott knows more than most when it comes to the complicated business of negotiating trade deals. Fittingly, in these strange Brexit days, he’s one of the few to have negotiated for both the UK and the EU.

Symbolbild Brexit | Protest gegen Austritt in London

'No-deal Brexit would poison EU-UK relations for generations' 10.04.2019

The consequences of a no-deal Brexit would be much worse for Europe than for the UK, argues British historian Timothy Garton Ash in an exclusive interview with DW.

Remembering the Brexit referendum and what followed 10.04.2019

Nearly three years ago the UK voted to leave the EU, and with all that has happened in the meantime, taking a look back at the heady days that led up to the referendum and what followed in its wake may be easier than finding a way forward.

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe

Slashed Forecast - Brexit Extension  