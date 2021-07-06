 Children discuss life back in the classroom | Covid-19 Special | DW | 22.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

Children discuss life back in the classroom

Children and young people from Germany, Mexico, Taiwan and Uganda tell DW how they are doing with the return to school — and a new normal.

More in the Media Center

Experts warn that after more than a year without regular schooling, many children face an uphill struggle to catch up.

COVID-19: Germany pledges €2b to close educational deficit 06.07.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

How industries adapted to the pandemic 15.09.2022

After lockdown, a Nigerian furniture maker is working to rebuild her business.

Mobile furniture maker in Nigeria 15.09.2022

COVID-19 is still killing at least as many people as influenza, if not more.

How does COVID compare to the flu? 15.09.2022

More from Covid-19 Special

With winter just around the corner, the energy crisis is making it harder for schools to prepare for the next wave.

Is the next COVID-19 wave about to hit Germany's schools? 22.09.2022

In Colombia it became clear that the switch to digital learning also had a negative side.

Tutoring helps close the education gap in Colombia 22.09.2022

A digital learning pass was supposed to help children continue their schooling during the pandemic.

Uneven access to Nigeria's Digital Learning Passport 22.09.2022

How children experienced school closures

How children experienced school closures 22.09.2022

Read also

Philippines: Children return to school after COVID lockdowns

Philippines: Children return to school after COVID lockdowns 22.08.2022

Millions of children across the Philippines have attended their first in-person lessons since the pandemic began. Education officials are concerned that illiteracy rates have worsened because of school closures.

MAZAR-I SHARIF - AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 10: Afghan girls attend a class in a high school in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on October 10, 2021. High school education continues for girls in only Mazar-i-Sharif. Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat / Anadolu Agency

Afghan girls suffer under school closures 15.07.2022

Despite repeated calls on the Taliban to allow girls to attend classes again, the group still has yet to answer. Netizens have taken to the web under the #LetAfghanGirlsLearn campaign to demand back the right to study.

Ein Kinderarzt impft ein einjähriges Kind in den Oberschenkel mit dem Impfstoff Priorix (zu dpa «Thüringen zu möglicher Verschiebung der Masern-Impfpflicht vor Bundesratssitzung am 20.12. mit diesem Thema»). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Mandatory measles vaccination is constitutional, top court rules 18.08.2022

The Federal Constitutional Court rejected a bid to overturn a measles vaccination requirement for children in day care centers and schools, upholding a law that has come into effect in March 2020.

20.01.2021 Ein zweijähriges Kind malt ein Bild, während seine Mutter Zuhause im Homeoffice an einem Laptop arbeitet. Der Rückzug vom Arbeitsplatz ins Homeoffice soll ein zentraler Baustein im Kampf gegen die Corona-Pandemie werden.

Child care in Germany leaves mothers with few options to work 21.08.2022

Too little choice, too few hours, and little political will to change the status quo is forcing mothers in Germany to either work part-time or not at all, often against their wishes. The same cannot be said for fathers.