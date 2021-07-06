Children discuss life back in the classroom

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Children and young people from Germany, Mexico, Taiwan and Uganda tell DW how they are doing with the return to school — and a new normal.
Millions of children across the Philippines have attended their first in-person lessons since the pandemic began. Education officials are concerned that illiteracy rates have worsened because of school closures.
Despite repeated calls on the Taliban to allow girls to attend classes again, the group still has yet to answer. Netizens have taken to the web under the #LetAfghanGirlsLearn campaign to demand back the right to study.
The Federal Constitutional Court rejected a bid to overturn a measles vaccination requirement for children in day care centers and schools, upholding a law that has come into effect in March 2020.
Too little choice, too few hours, and little political will to change the status quo is forcing mothers in Germany to either work part-time or not at all, often against their wishes. The same cannot be said for fathers.
