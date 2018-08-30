 Chemnitz police order far-right protesters to go home | News | DW | 01.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Chemnitz police order far-right protesters to go home

German police say they have ended a far-right rally in Chemnitz over safety concerns. Violent protests erupted in the eastern city after the stabbing of a German man, allegedly at the hands of asylum seekers, a week ago.

Far-right protesters hold German flags

Police in the eastern city of Chemnitz said Saturday they had ordered the organizers of an anti-migrant protest to call off their march.

The rally, which drew about 4,500 participants, surpassed its authorized time limit, leading to concerns about public safety, officials said. They added that some 3,500 counterdemonstrators had attempted to interfere with the march by blocking its planned route.

As night fell, protesters from both sides were refusing to leave the area, prompting police to bring in water cannon, the DPA news agency reported.

"Our units were at times forced to use direct force," police said on Twitter. "We repeat our call, continue to refrain from violence."

DW reporter Jefferson Chase, who was in Chemnitz, said angry right-wing demonstrators accused the police of failing to protect them.

Rival rallies

More than 1,200 police officers were deployed to Chemnitz ahead of Saturday's protests, which came one week after a 35-year-old German man was fatally stabbed in the city. Two men from Syria and Iraq have been arrested over the death.

The incident sparked attacks on foreigners and violent clashes that shocked the rest of the country.

Saturday's right-wing rally was led by the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the populist PEGIDA movement. Organizers called it a "mourning march," with many participants holding German flags and pictures of alleged victims of migrant violence.

Large crowds, including hundreds of leftist demonstrators, also turned out for a rally opposing xenophobia and anti-migrant sentiment.

Read more: Violence in Chemnitz: A timeline of events 

A man holds a sign that says 'Heart not hate'

Counterdemonstrators call for 'Heart rather than hate'

Rage over immigration 

Many on the right are angry with Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to welcome hundreds of thousands of mainly Middle Eastern asylum-seekers to Germany in 2015. The influx led to a backlash in some parts of the country that resulted in the AfD winning seats in parliament for the first time.  

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who himself favors a stricter immigration policy, acknowledged Saturday that people "are upset about the brutal killing" of a German citizen, but said that was "no excuse for violence."

"We need a strong state and we have to do everything politically to overcome the polarization and division of our society," the Funke Media Group quoted him as saying.

Read moreChemnitz, Saxony and Germany grapple with far right

  • Chemnitz Demonstration

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Death sparks demonstrations

    The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

  • demo against migrants

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    German-Cuban killed

    A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Police reinforcements called

    By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

  • Chemnitz - Proteste nach Todesfall (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Misinformation

    German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a women.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Protests and counterprotests

    Thousands of far-right and leftist demonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

  • Counterprotests in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    'No place for Nazis'

    Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators.

    Author: Louisa Wright


nm/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Chemnitz - a city with a past

From the Middle Ages to communism – the city offers sights from many eras: a romantic moated castle, an Art Nouveau district and a gigantic bust of Karl Marx. (06.03.2017)  

Berlin march against far-right protests in Chemnitz draws huge numbers

The streets of a Berlin neighborhood were filled with people protesting the recent displays of anti-immigrant hate in Chemnitz. Their march coincided with fresh protests in Chemnitz. (30.08.2018)  

Germany: Stabbing leads to far-right protest in Chemnitz

The death of a 35-year-old German man drew spontaneous protests, organized by several far-right groups. Police struggled to control the rowdy crowds, some members of which allegedly chased and attacked foreigners. (27.08.2018)  

Violence in Chemnitz: A timeline of events

A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)  

Chemnitz, Saxony and Germany grapple with far right

Protests in Chemnitz underline a stereotype of Saxony as the stomping ground of far-right extremists. There is some truth to that, but the eastern state isn't the only place violence against refugees has shocked Germans. (30.08.2018)  

Saxony politicians face voters after far-right Chemnitz violence

Saxony state leaders have held a "meet the voters" event in Chemnitz after days of far-right protests sparked by a killing. Locals decried the way their city has been portrayed during a troubled week of violence. (30.08.2018)  

Opinion: To understand Saxony, look at its history

Why is the eastern German state of Saxony so often associated with right-wing extremism? Henrik Böhme believes that while the rampant racism is inexcusable, the Saxons are widely misunderstood. (31.08.2018)  

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

Hundreds of far-right and leftist protesters clashed in Germany's Chemnitz over the death of a 35-year-old German-Cuban. Two men are suspected of having stabbed the victim several times "with no justifiable reason." (28.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chemnitz: Iraqi suspect could have been deported two years ago  

Far-right groups plan more protests in Chemnitz  

Related content

Berlin Demonstration gegen rechte Gewalt in Chemnitz

Berlin march against far-right protests in Chemnitz draws huge numbers 30.08.2018

The streets of a Berlin neighborhood were filled with people protesting the recent displays of anti-immigrant hate in Chemnitz. Their march coincided with fresh protests in Chemnitz.

Deutschland Demonstration der rechten Szene in Chemnitz

Violence in Chemnitz as leftist and far-right protesters clash 27.08.2018

Neo-Nazis and leftist protesters took to the streets of Germany's Chemnitz after a murder involving migrants. Saxony police mostly managed to cope with sporadic violence, although the protests caught them by surprise.

Deutschland Stadtfest Chemnitz nach Tötungsdelikt abgebrochen

Germany: Stabbing leads to far-right protest in Chemnitz 26.08.2018

The death of a 35-year-old German man drew spontaneous protests, organized by several far-right groups. Police struggled to control the rowdy crowds, some members of which allegedly chased and attacked foreigners.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 