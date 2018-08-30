Berlin march against far-right protests in Chemnitz draws huge numbers

The streets of the a Berlin neighborhood were filled with people protesting the recent displays of anti-immigrant hate from the far-right in Chemnitz. Their march coincided with fresh protests in Chemnitz.
What was expected to be a small gathering of one hundred or so individuals speaking out against hate and xenophobia turned into a demonstration of thousands in the Berlin neighborhood of Neukölln on Thursday night.
The demonstration was a counteraction to the far-right protests that have taken place in the city of Chemnitz over the past days and which have included anti-immigrant violence and intimidation. The initial trigger for the protests was the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German-Cuban man on Sunday, with two foreign-born men under arrest as suspects in the crime.
While events in the German capital were getting underway, far-right supporters in Chemnitz launched a fresh protest, drawing around 1,000 people. They proceeded without violence as state-level politicians met with the city's citizens.
Read more: Chemnitz fears for reputation after demonstrators duel
The events that spiraled out of the stabbing have drawn international attention to Germany's struggle to deal with both anti-foreigner sentiment and its far right-wing factions, which have strong roots in the state of Saxony.
Far-right protesters gathered once again in Chemnitz (above) as the Berlin demonstration got underway
Marching against right-wing violence
The anti-hate demonstration in Berlin was organized by various left-wing political and activist groups, including a local branch of left-wing Linke party. It took place under the motto, "Whether Chemnitz or Neukölln: Take to streets against right-wing violence."
Berlin police reported that some 5,000 participants took part in the march, German news agency dpa reported. Police also said that a private individual had initially registered the event with an expected attendance of 100.
The demonstration was expected to proceed from Hermannplatz to the city hall of Neukölln, a Berlin area known for its diverse inhabitants.
A look at what sparked the protests: The week's demonstrations in Chemnitz and Thursday's in Berlin can be traced back to the fatal stabbing of a German-Cuban man during the early hours of Sunday in Chemnitz. People of "various nationalities" had been involved in the altercation, police said. They took a 22-year-old Iraqi man and a 23-year-old Syrian man into custody in connection with the stabbing, later issuing arrest warrants for them.
Far-right groups subsequently took to social media, using false information to call for anti-immigrant protests that took place later on Sunday. Their protests continued into Monday and included clashes with counterprotesters and more violence aimed at foreign-looking individuals.
The general reaction in Germany: In the aftermath of the Chemnitz protests, many politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that right-wing violence had no place in Germany. Local security forces were also criticized for failing to deal appropriately with the far-right violence. The violence has also been condemned internationally.
Read more: Chemnitz: Top bands organize concert against racism
Criminal probe over leaked documents: Public prosecutors will continue to investigate who leaked the arrest warrant of one of the stabbing suspects online to far-right groups. Currently, an official in a Dresden penitentiary is thought to be behind the leak and has been suspended from his position.
Protests expected to continue: More far-right demonstrations have been planned for September 1 in Chemnitz, with the AfD as one of the organizers. Additional police are expected to be brought in from other areas of Germany.
A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)
Officials in Chemnitz said fake news items spread on social media fueled the riots. There are two suspects in custody and police are still looking for at least ten men who were seen making the illegal Nazi salute. (29.08.2018)
The eastern German city has been recovering after being the scene of a far-right demonstration and violence. A fatal stabbing, blamed on a Syrian, preceded the unrest. Residents have not welcomed the new media attention. (28.08.2018)
Die Toten Hosen and Kraftklub are among the German bands planning to rock Chemnitz on Monday. They want to send a message in view of massive violent far-right unrest in the eastern German city. (30.08.2018)
Many high-ranking German politicians joined Chancellor Merkel in issuing a blanket condemnation of racism and violence. However, anti-immigration voices in the corridors of power were less vehement. (28.08.2018)
The death of a 35-year-old German man drew spontaneous protests, organized by several far-right groups. Police struggled to control the rowdy crowds, some members of which allegedly chased and attacked foreigners. (27.08.2018)
Neo-Nazis and leftist protesters took to the streets of Germany's Chemnitz after a murder involving migrants. Saxony police mostly managed to cope with sporadic violence, although the protests caught them by surprise. (27.08.2018)
On Sunday and Monday evening, right-wing extremists marched through the eastern German city of Chemnitz. The ringleaders of the movement have well-established links to the local football hooligan scene. (28.08.2018)