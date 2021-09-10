Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Xenophobia is the fear of everything that which is perceived to be foreign or strange. It affects the relations and perceptions of group of people towards another one.
It includes a fear of losing identity, suspicion of the other group's activities, aggression towards the other group, and desire to eliminate its presence to secure a presumed purity.
After the deadly attack at a church in Nice, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told DW France and Europe must stand up to acts of brutality. He also said hate should not dictate the response to the attack.
Congolese activist in court over French museum protest +++ WHO to investigate allegations in Congo of sex abuse by staff +++ East African Court of Justice to determine Museveni's 2021 canditature +++ PutSouthAfricaFirst could ignite a new wave of xenophobia
Africans in Guangzhou say they were forcibly evicted from their homes and refused new accommodation. After initially denying the claims, Beijing is now scrambling to mend diplomatic relations with the continent.