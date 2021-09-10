Visit the new DW website

Xenophobia

Xenophobia is the fear of everything that which is perceived to be foreign or strange. It affects the relations and perceptions of group of people towards another one.

It includes a fear of losing identity, suspicion of the other group's activities, aggression towards the other group, and desire to eliminate its presence to secure a presumed purity.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier spricht bei einer Gesprächsveranstaltung mit Bürgerinnen und Bürgern mit türkischen Wurzeln im Schloss Bellevue anlässlich des 60. Jahrestages des deutsch-türkischen Anwerbeabkommens.

Germany 'unimaginable' without immigrants, says President Steinmeier 10.09.2021

Germany owes a debt of gratitude to the Turkish and other immigrant communities, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said while marking the anniversary of a key migration deal.
Pro-nationalist demonstrators gesture during riots against refugees in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2021. Picture taken August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Refugees in Istanbul: Is anti-migrant sentiment growing in Turkey? 18.08.2021

The four million or so refugees in Turkey are facing growing animosity. In the Istanbul immigrant district of Yusufpasa, many are worried about what the future will bring.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks outlining his racial equity agenda and signs a series of executive actions to promote equality, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The executive actions aim to fix discrimination in federal housing policies, end the use of federal private prisons, recommit federal government Tribal sovereignty and help to fight discrimination against Asians Americans that has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Pool PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAX20210126386 DOUGxMILLS

Biden signs Executive Orders promoting racial equity 26.01.2021

The president rolled back Trump policies in an effort to increase equity. The moves aim to cut reliance on private prisons, tackle unfair housing practices, bolster Native American sovereignty and fight xenophobia.
Indian Journalist and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami flashes a victory sign from inside his car after his release from prison on granted interim bail by the country’s apex court outside Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on November 11, 2020. (Photo by - / AFP)

Indian news channel fined for hate speech against Pakistan 24.12.2020

The UK media regulator accused Republic TV's prime time show Poochta Hai Bharat of hate speech against Pakistanis. The show is now banned in the country.
09.10.2020 *** Ein Mann steht während der Schweigeminute 12:01 Uhr zum Gedenken der Opfer des Terroranschlags von Halle/Saale vor der Synagoge. Zu dieser Zeit fielen die ersten Schüsse auf das jüdische Gotteshaus. Ein Jahr nach dem rechtsterroristischen Anschlag am höchsten jüdischen Feiertag Jom Kippur in Halle wird mit Veranstaltungen und Gebeten der Opfer gedacht. Am 09. Oktober 2019 hatte ein schwer bewaffneter Rechtsextremist versucht, die Synagoge zu stürmen und ein Massaker unter 52 Besuchern anzurichten. Als ihm das nicht gelang, erschoss er eine Passantin und in einem Dönerimbiss einen jungen Mann.

A year after synagogue attack, Halle residents struggle against racism 20.12.2020

Over a year after a far-right terrorist killed two people outside a synagogue in Halle, residents report that racist and anti-Semitic attacks are common. Critics have called on police and prosecutors to take action.
Omas gegen rechts - Anne Ohnweiler, Vereinsgründerin und 1. Vorsitzende

Neo-Nazis face an old enemy in Grannies Against the Right 14.11.2020

The organization Grannies Against the Right has been mobilizing against right-wing extremism and xenophobia in Austria since 2017. Two years ago, Anna Ohnweiler introduced the initiative to Germany.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 03, 2020 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech during celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the German Reunification at the Metropolis Halle in Potsdam, southwest of the capital Berlin, on the Day of German Unity. - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the country's moral authority, quarantined himself on October 17, 2020 after one of his bodyguards tested positive for the novel coronavirus, one of his spokespersons announced. (Photo by Soeren Stache / POOL / AFP)

German President Steinmeier cautions against 'hate and xenophobia' after Nice attack 30.10.2020

After the deadly attack at a church in Nice, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told DW France and Europe must stand up to acts of brutality. He also said hate should not dictate the response to the attack.
Congo-born Mwazulu Diyabanza arrives at the courthouse to contest the bans imposed on him that prevent him from leaving France and from visiting the Quai Branly museum area, in Paris, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A French court refused Wednesday to lift restrictions placed on a Congolese activist after he dislodged an African funeral pole in a Paris museum. His protest was an effort to demand that France return African art to former colonies. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) |

AfricaLink on Air 30 September 2020 30.09.2020

Congolese activist in court over French museum protest +++ WHO to investigate allegations in Congo of sex abuse by staff +++ East African Court of Justice to determine Museveni's 2021 canditature +++ PutSouthAfricaFirst could ignite a new wave of xenophobia
Zulu residents of the Jeppe Men Hostel scream waving batons in the Johannesburg CBD on September 3, 2019 after South Africa's financial capital was hit by a new wave of anti-foreigner violence. - The township was scene to a second night of urban rioting in Johannesburg, where hundreds of people marched through the streets on September 2 in an unusually large expression of anti-foreigner sentiment. Such violence breaks out sporadically in South Africa where many nationals blame immigrants for high unemployment, particularly in manual labour. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHELE SPATARI/AFP/Getty Images)

South Africa: Hatred of migrants reaches new heights 29.09.2020

South Africa often makes the headlines for violent attacks against immigrants. Xenophobia has now reached a new level with the creation of a group calling itself Put South Africa First.

18.6.2019*** MRCD-UBUMWE chairman Paul Rusesabagina pictured during a press conference of the political platform MRCD-UBUMWE and the political party RDI-EWANDA RWIZA, concerning the political and security situation in Rwanda, in Brussels, Tuesday 18 June 2019. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY NICOLASxMAETERLINCK 2353756

AfricaLink on Air - 17 September 2020 17.09.2020

Rwanda's Paul Rusesabagina denied bail +++ Uganda prison break +++Xenophobia in South Africa +++ 13-year-old sentenced for blasphemy in Nigeria
dpatopbilder - 19.06.2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Eine Frau geht vor Porträts von Opfern des Anschlags von Hanau entlang. Ein Gemälde unter der Frankfurter Friedensbrücke zeigt jetzt die Porträts von neun Opfer der Anschläge in Hanau. Das 27 Meter lange Gemälde wurde von einem Künstlerkollektiv aus Freunden, Angehörigen und Antifaschisten an dem Brückenpfeiler auf der nördlichen Flussseite gemalt. Bei den Anschlägen im Februar 2020 in Hanau tötete der Täter erst neun Menschen. Später erschoss er dann noch seine Mutter und schließlich sich selbst. Foto: Andreas Arnold/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Groups stand up to far-right in eastern Germany 04.09.2020

As the German government's special committee on far-right extremism meets, civil society groups hope to receive help and funding to cope with — and fight — the neo-Nazis they confront every day.

27.01.2020, Berlin: Eine Rose liegt bei einer Gedenkveranstaltung am Denkmal für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Europas am Rande des Wasserbeckens. Am Holocaust-Gedenktag wird weltweit an die Opfer des Nationalsozialismus erinnert. Am 27. Januar 1945 befreiten sowjetische Soldaten die Überlebenden des Vernichtungslagers Auschwitz. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

My Europe: Xenophobia, nationalism can only be defeated together 02.08.2020

Sunday marks European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day. But remembering isn't enough — we must decisively combat racism and nationalism, writes Romani Rose of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma.
14.09.2018 *** Einsatzkräfte der Polizei vor Beginn einer Demonstration der rechtspopulistischen Bewegung Pro Chemnitz. Foto: ---/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Afghan boy shot with plastic round in Chemnitz 03.07.2020

After a 10-year-old Afghan boy was hit with a plastic round, police in Chemnitz are probing whether there was a "xenophobic motive." The city made headlines in 2018 when far-right mobs chased down refugees in the city.
Beina Xu, DW-Videojournalistin in Berlin Datum: 12 Juni 2020

Racism in Germany: A Chinese-American reckoning 13.06.2020

In a personal essay, DW's Beina Xu reflects on a coronavirus-related racist attack and confronts Germany's — and Europe's — deeply problematic idea of race.

02.07.2019, Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe: Stephan E., Tatverdächtiger im Fall des ermordeten Kasseler Regierungspräsidenten Walter Lübcke, wird nach einem Haftprüfungstermin beim Bundesgerichtshof (BGH) zu einem Hubschrauber gebracht. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Neo-Nazi suspect charged with murder of German politician  29.04.2020

Prosecutors said "racism and xenophobia" were decisive in the suspect's motive to kill German CDU politician Walter Lübcke. Authorities also charged a man for helping train the suspected murderer to use guns. 
*2.12.2015 PRETORIA, Dec. 2, 2015 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd L, front) and his wife Peng Liyuan (2nd R, front) are welcomed by South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane upon their arrival in Pretoria, South Africa, Dec. 2, 2015. Xi arrived here on Wednesday for a state visit to South Africa. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)(mcg) XINHUA /LANDOV Copyright: picture alliance/landov/L. Hongguang

African expats accuse China of xenophobic response to COVID-19 resurgence fears 14.04.2020

Africans in Guangzhou say they were forcibly evicted from their homes and refused new accommodation. After initially denying the claims, Beijing is now scrambling to mend diplomatic relations with the continent.
