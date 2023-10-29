South African anti-immigrant group to run in 2024 election

PoliticsSouth AfricaSouth African anti-immigrant group to run in 2024 electionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSouth AfricaDianne Hawker10/29/2023October 29, 2023Operation Dudula, an anti-migrant group in South Africa, has registered as a political party to run in the 2024 election. The group has become notorious for raiding businesses owned by foreign nationals, aiming to drive them out of the country.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8VfAdvertisement