South African anti-immigrant group to run in 2024 election

Dianne Hawker
October 29, 2023

Operation Dudula, an anti-migrant group in South Africa, has registered as a political party to run in the 2024 election. The group has become notorious for raiding businesses owned by foreign nationals, aiming to drive them out of the country.

