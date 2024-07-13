  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineEuro 2024
CultureSouth Africa

Johannesburg's Vibrant Art Scene

July 13, 2024

Our series Art.See.Africa explores the different creative hotspots located on the African continent. In episode one, "Joburg,” we see how artists are exploring contemporary African identity as well as South Africa's painful history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iEnB

Contemporary art from Africa is having a big moment. Hype for African art is building at international art fairs, biennials, and western museums and galleries. At the same time, exciting local art centers are popping up across the continent. The new six-part series Art.See.Africa, presented by art insiders, takes viewers on a journey to six contemporary hot spots producing art in sub-Saharan Africa. The result provides a look into the breathtaking creativity of African artists who are exploring contemporary African identity. Our first stop: Johannesburg. Once a gold mining city, it’s now known for its vibrant art scene.

We’ll visit the creative district of Maboneng and the renowned Wits Art Museum with a local artist named Lady Skollie. We’ll also meet Dbongz, a street artist who celebrates the strength of African women with his large-format murals.

Arts Unveiled | Art.See.Africa
Image: DW

 

Arts Unveiled | Art.See.Africa
Image: DW

And we’ll accompany photographer Jabulani Dhlamini during one of his workshops with young talents, while learning about how the legacy of apartheid continues to influence many artists today, including painter Blessing Ngobeni. Sculptor Nandipha Mnatmbo and multimedia artist Tshepiso Moropa share insights with us about how their sculptures and photo collages are influenced by myths and animals.

A trip through Johannesburg's energetic art scene, and how it continues to tackle the dark chapters of South African history.

Arts Unveiled | Art.See.Africa
Image: DW
Skip next section Similar stories from South Africa

Similar stories from South Africa

An old, white-haired woman sits in an armchair, wearing a black sweater, colorful scarf and glasses

Ruth Weiss: A Jewish witness to a century of history

Ruth Weiss has spent her life fighting antisemitism and apartheid. At 100, she's still campaigning against racism.
Human RightsJune 30, 202409:09 min
Amazon logo

What are the implications of Amazon's South Africa launch?

Not everyone is excited, as there are fears it could also lead to the collapse of local online retailers.
BusinessMay 13, 202402:59 min
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protest in Cape Town

South Africa's democracy faces crisis of trust

The African National Congress has governed South Africa for 30 years. But many voters want change in the 2024 election.
SocietyDecember 17, 202312:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Culture from Africa

More on Culture from Africa

A man holds an old radio set in his hands

World Radio Day: More than a century of powerful impact

Since the first radio waves, It's been more than a century of powerful impact upon news, drama, music, and sports.
CultureFebruary 12, 202402:02 min
A young woman speaks into a DW microphone outside her workplace

Self-taught seamstress to start fashion brand 

Sewing is a gift from God for Mozambican seamstress Isabel Davide, who wants to establish her own fashion brand.
CultureMay 10, 202301:09 min
Carola Lentz visiting the Goethe-Institut Cameroon

Carola Lentz: Inaugural visit in Cameroon

A visit between diplomacy and cultural exchange. The Goethe-Institut's new president travels Douala and Yaoundé.
CultureDecember 4, 202103:42 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How Pulp Fiction Revolutionized Cinema

Thirty years ago, a film premiere in Cannes turned cinema upside down: Pulp Fiction!
CultureMay 11, 202426:05 min
DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureMarch 16, 202426:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

An old, white-haired woman sits in an armchair, wearing a black sweater, colorful scarf and glasses

Ruth Weiss: A Jewish witness to a century of history

Ruth Weiss has spent her life fighting antisemitism and apartheid. At 100, she's still campaigning against racism.
Human RightsJune 30, 202409:09 min
Małgorzata Mirga-Tas’s textile collage

Fighting Sinti and Roma stereotypes with art

With her textile collages, Malgorzata Mirga-Tas celebrates the identities of the ethnic minority.
DiversityJune 29, 202404:36 min
A view of a work of art showing a bald woman wearing a sweater with octopus limbs, a space station floating in the sky behind her

Cao Fei explores the metaverse

Chinese post-digital artist Cao Fei is pushing the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds.
ArtsJune 29, 202405:20 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled