Ruth Weiss: A Jewish witness to a century of history

Human RightsSouth AfricaRuth Weiss: A Jewish witness to a century of history Ruth Weiss was twelve years old when her Jewish family fled to South Africa in 1936. Early in her career, she became a journalist who campaigned against apartheid. Her most important mission remains to educate young people about the Nazi era.