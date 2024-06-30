  1. Skip to content
Ruth Weiss: A Jewish witness to a century of history

June 30, 2024

Ruth Weiss was twelve years old when her Jewish family fled to South Africa in 1936. Early in her career, she became a journalist who campaigned against apartheid. Her most important mission remains to educate young people about the Nazi era.

