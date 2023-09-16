How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

SocietySouth AfricaHow people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildingsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietySouth Africa09/16/2023September 16, 2023Seventy people died last month in Johannesburg, when a fire gutted a 'hijacked' building, drawing attention to the lack of affordable housing. Many of South Africa's poor live in similar rundown properties, which are controlled by armed gangs.https://p.dw.com/p/4WQ0TAdvertisement