Chancellor Angela Merkel: German center is split

Angela Merkel appeared before the press in Berlin on Monday to deliver an interim report on how the leadership meeting at her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters has gone so far. The meeting was ostensibly a preparation for the upcoming leadership contest, the first her party has faced in 18 years, but the chancellor hinted that at least part of the committee discussion had been devoted to the future direction of her party.

Pointing to the motto hanging behind her, which proclaimed her party's place in "the center," Merkel admitted that Germany's middle classes were currently somewhat split, which makes things difficult for a party like hers.

"Both sanguine and concerned citizens are part of this center," the chancellor said, citing a recent study by the Roman Herzog institute whose insights could have an influence on the party, which is due to elect its next leader at a party conference in December.

Some 12 members have already put their names forward to succeed her as leader of the CDU, though only three are thought to have a realistic chance: the party's General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Health Minister Jens Spahn, and former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz. Though as Merkel clarified, not all 12 applicants will necessarily become candidates, so the herd will likely thin out in the coming weeks.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was Merkel's choice to become general secretary of the CDU in 2018. She is reputedly Merkel's pick as a successor as party leader. AKK headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in the small southwestern state of Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. She is considered a moderate who would continue Merkel's centrist policies.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Jens Spahn, CDU The 38-year-old is the youngest and most overtly determined Merkel usurper. He entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions and called for banning the Burqa in public.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Friedrich Merz, CDU The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag has been out of frontline politics since leaving the Bundestag in 2009. But the 62-year-old announced his intention to replace Merkel within hours of the news that she would be stepping down. Merz reportedly fell out with Merkel after she replaced him as CDU/CSU group leader in 2002. He has been a chairman at Blackrock since 2016.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Armin Laschet, CDU Laschet became state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. He has ruled out running of CDU head while Merkel remains chancellor. But he has hinted that he may announce his candidacy once Merkel has stood down, which would make it possible to occupy both posts simultaneously.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Julia Klöckner, CDU Klöckner became agriculture minister in 2018 and has been CDU chief in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2011. In 1995, before entering politics, she became Germany's "Wine Queen." Like Spahn, she belongs to the CDU's conservative wing. She raised eyebrows in 2016 when she proposed an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Peter Altmaier, CDU Altmeier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Ursula von der Leyen, CDU Von der Leyen became defense minister in 2013 after serving a stint as labor minister. Despite her reform efforts, defense spending remains stubbornly low and the military continues to suffer from widespread equipment shortages. Von der Leyen, who studied in the United States and Britain, supports a larger role for Germany abroad and improving links between national armies in the European Union.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Volker Bouffier, CDU Volker Bouffier has been the premier of the central state of Hesse since 2010. He formerly served as the state's interior minister and has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The 66-year-old currently heads a CDU-Greens state government in Hesse and is a deputy chairperson in the national CDU executive. Author: Ian P. Johnson, Alexander Pearson



The government must hold

The press conference was a purely internal party affair. Indeed, Merkel only appeared because Kramp-Karrenbauer, as one of the candidates, has withdrawn from many of her duties as general secretary to preserve neutrality.

But still Merkel was at pains to stress her commitment both to preserving her government's stability in the coming weeks, and remaining in office until the end of the legislative period. The question is legitimate: should the CDU choose a significantly more conservative leader, it will place even more strain on her coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which is itself stuck in an existential crisis over its political identity.

"There is a common conviction that we should continue governing on the basis of the coalition contract," Merkel said. "That's an important message, which will lessen concerns." She added that she had been in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, and said that a democratic search for a party leader was normal in Europe.

SPD leader Andrea Nahles, who appeared at her party's headquarters an hour later, also insisted that the German government would carry on, despite heavy losses for its two parties in recent regional elections in Bavaria and Hesse.

The idea of breaking the grand coalition with Merkel's party "had not even come up" in the discussion, Nahles told reporters in a brief press conference, at which the entire party leadership appeared to stand in a row behind her in an overt sign of solidarity.

The SPD is arguably in an even deeper crisis than the CDU, given that the latest opinion poll numbers put the Social Democrats at only 13 percent. But Nahles struggled to answer what exactly the party was planning to do in government, apart from pushing for certain key concerns: better pensions, affordable housing, and better pay for careworkers.

Keeping the party together

Another potential worry for Merkel is that, if the CDU chooses Merz as leader, personal animosity could increase tensions between the chancellor and her party. Merz, whose candidacy announcement last week took many by surprise, was elbowed out of his post as parliamentary group leader by Merkel in 2002, and has long been considered a critic of her leadership style.

"My relationship with Friedrich Merz was always that we exchanged views as two people passionate about politics, and where we worked together we always found solutions," Merkel told reporters on Monday. "Of course we weren't always of the same opinion, but that happens rarely, that one is always of the same opinion with everyone." (For his part, Merz made similar noises last week.)

But despite the discontent on the right of the party, and the perception that valuable ground has been lost to the far-right AfD, a new poll released on Monday shows that the majority of Germans are against the CDU shifting their political line further to the right.

The survey, carried out by Forsa for the broadcasters RTL and n-tv, found that only 29 percent wanted the center-right party to follow the more conservative course advocated by Spahn and Merz, whereas 63 percent said it would be wrong for the CDU to change position. Perhaps even more surprisingly, as many as 65 percent of CDU supporters believed Merkel's position was the right one.

The survey showed that Merkel's politics also have an advantage in the generational battle: younger people prefer her centrist approach than a hard-line traditional conservatism. That would be bad news for Merz, for example, who used his press conference last week to call for the CDU to return to its "core brand" conservatism.