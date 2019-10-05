Carrie Lam: China intervention in Hong Kong can't be ruled out

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that she won't rule out Chinese intervention to deal with anti-government unrest in Hong Kong.

In her weekly press conference, the chief executive told press that she still believes Hong Kong leadership can reach a peaceful solution to ongoing mass protests without Chinese intervention.

"At this point in time, I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves," Lam said on Tuesday. "It is also the position of the central government [in Beijing] that Hong Kong should tackle the problem on her own."

"But if the situation becomes so bad, then no options can be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance," she added.

Sunday saw the first time that the Chinese military directly engaged with protesters, with personnel inside a People's Liberation Army barracks issuing warning to protesters who shined laser points at the building.

"I cannot tell you categorically now under what circumstances we will do extra things, including ... calling on the central government to help," she told reporters.

Read more: Hong Kong court rejects bid to suspend mask ban

Watch video 02:38 Share Mass demonstrations have continued in defiance of the ban Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QqWo Hong Kong: Mass demonstrations have continued in defiance of the ban

Face mask ban still in place

Lam drew widespread criticism on Friday for enacting a colonial-era emergency ordinance which banned the use of face masks at public gatherings. However, in Tuesday's press conference, she argued that sanctions from other countries may have been harsher than those she had implemented.

"Their measures wouldn't be more lenient than ours, and perhaps would be more draconian," she said.

Lam also said that she had no further plans instigate emergency powers laws, and her government would make "careful assessment" before imposing any fresh measures under the law, for example internet controls.

When asked whether the face mask ban had been a success, she said that it was too early to tell.

"I'm sure you'll agree that for any new policy or new legislation, it will take time to be effectively implemented," she said.

Over the weekend, thousands of people flaunted the ban, though only two have so far been charged in accordance with the new law: a male university student and a 38-year-old woman.

The ban is also in place in schools and universities, and teachers have been asked to report how many students are wearing masks as they return to class on Tuesday.

Read more: Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

Watch video 01:26 Share Anti-government protests hurt Hong Kong businesses Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QgjK Anti-government protests hurt Hong Kong businesses

Long weekend of protests

The announcement came after much of Hong Kong returned to work following a long holiday weekend, the so-called Golden Week holiday.

However, Lam noted that visitor numbers "plunged over 50%" last week. Metro services did not return to full capacity on Tuesday after protesters over the weekend paralyzed transport links and other public services. Many restaurants and other services which should have been doing brisk trade for the public holiday closed early.

ATMs, banks and many shops were vandalized by protesters. Meanwhile, two teenage protesters have been shot and wounded by police since the protests began four months ago. Rallies over the weekend descended into running clashes with police who fired tear gas and used batons to disperse protesters.

Protests began in June after the tabling of the controversial Chinese extradition bill. Although the bill has since been shelved, protesters remain dissatisfied with the state of affairs in Hong Kong, and protests show no sign of abating.

Lam is due to give a policy address next week but said on Tuesday that it will not be the "usual comprehensive" address, given the situation.

ed/dr (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.