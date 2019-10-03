Hong Kong's Carrie Lam announces face mask ban

Carrie Lam announced that the use of face masks at "illegal" and "unauthorized" protests will constitute as illegal under the new regulation, which comes into effect at midnight.

Anyone breaching the law could face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to 25,000 Hong Kong dollars (US $3,200, €2905) if they fail to adhere to the new rules.

Lam said that Hong Kong "isn't in a state emergency" but faces "extensive and very serious danger" after a surge in violent protests across the city. "We must stop the violence ... Now, it's all over Hong Kong."

Lam said that the mask ban targeted violent protests and rioters and "will be an effective deterrent to radical behavior."

Pro-democracy protesters marched through Hong Kong's city center on Friday ahead of Lam's conference on deploying emergency powers to ban people from wearing face masks at public rallies.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the mask-ban in a bid to put an end to months of violent protests across Hong Kong

New law counter-productive

Many legislators and activists warned that the ban could be counter-productive and difficult to enforce in Hong Kong where tens of thousands of people have already defied police bans on public rallies in the last four months.

Protesters demonstrated against what they claim is a government scare tactic and a bid to quash 18 consecutive weeks of sometimes violent protests.

Thousands of protesters, all wearing masks, chanted slogans calling for democracy and police accountability as they marched through the city's business district.

"I want to wear face masks" they chanted, and "Wearing a mask is not a crime." Many cars honked in support while stuck in traffic due to the protests.

One demonstrator told a local broadcaster that the people of Hong Kong would not be intimidated by the government's tactics.

"Will they arrest 100,000 people on the street? The government is trying to intimidate us but at this moment, I don't think the people will be scared," he said.

Office workers wore masks and took to the streets during a lunch time protest prior Lam's conference

The ban

After implementation, wearing a face mask at "unlawful" public rallies will constitute as illegal .The Hong Kong government has defended the ban by emphasizing the importance of identification, sharing concerns that criminal offenders could mask their identities, making it difficult for police to identify potential offenders, and tread through Hong Kong streets unnoticed.

The measure exempts those who wear masks for "legitimate need" such as for medical or religious purposes.

The Emergency Ordinance

William Lam, a professor at the Chinese University, warned that Hong Kong's use of the Emergency Ordinance for the first time in over half a decade is a dangerous step. The law, stemming from British rule enacted in 1922 and 1967 to quell riots and strikes, will give Carrie Lam broader powers to implement regulations in an emergency.

"If the anti-mask legislation proves to be ineffective, it could lead the way to more draconian measures such as a curfew and other infringement of civil liberties," said Willy Lam.

The proposed mask ban is a government bid to quell wide-spread violence in Hong Kong

Protests turn violent

The anti-mask measures follow wide-spread violence in Hong Kong on China's National Day, when a police officer shot 18-year-old protester Tsang Chi-Kin, the first victim of gunfire. Tsang was charged with assaulting a police officer and rioting.

What began as a protest against an extradition bill, the pro-democracy movement has since evolved into an anti-Beijing campaign. More than 1,750 people have been detained so far.

