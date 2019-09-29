Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest

A police officer has shot an 18-year-old protester in the chest from close range amid clashes in Hong Kong on Tuesday, local media report. This is the first known instance of a protester being shot since demonstrations began in early June.

Police and demonstrators clashed in what the police have described as an attack on officers by protesters. A spokesperson for the police said the officer who fired the shot had feared for his life.

Unverified video footage of the incident appears to show half a dozen police officers in a confrontation with a group of a dozen masked protesters wielding umbrellas and metal poles. An officer appears in the footage with his firearm drawn before kicking a protester carrying a metal rod and firing at close range into his chest. The protester stumbles to the ground as the crowd scatters.

Police can then be seen treating the victim before paramedics arrive and place him on a stretcher.

According to a hospital spokeswoman, 15 people have been admitted to the Princess Margaret hospital following the incident, one in critical condition. The spokeswoman would not confirm if it was the victim of the shooting.

Calls for restraint

The shooting took place in the district Tsuen Wan, where police officers and demonstrators have clashed repeatedly throughout the afternoon.

The police have not released a comment on the shooting, though they have admitted to firing into the air during past clashes.

Shortly after news of the shooting broke, the European Union called for a de-escalation in the embattled territory.

"In light of the continuing unrest and violence in Hong Kong, the European Union continues to stress that dialogue, de-escalation and restraint are the only way forward," said EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic.

Despite a protest ban, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Hong Kong on Tuesday as China celebrates 70 years of Communist Party rule.

