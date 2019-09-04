Hong Kong: Carrie Lam withdraws controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has caved into pressure from protesters by withdrawing the bill.
Carrie Lam has withdrawn the bill that triggered mass protests, confirming earlier reports from the South China Morning Post, Cable TV and online news portal HK01 suggest.
The bill, which sparked months of violent protests, would have allowed individuals from Hong Kong accused of having committed crimes in mainland China to be extradited and tried there.
In response to the reports that the bill would be withdrawn, Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, rose by nearly 4%.
Ongoing protests
Lam had already declared that the bill was "dead" and a "total failure,"yet no legal steps had been taken to follow up on her statements.
Protests and increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters in the former British territory are ongoing. The weekend was marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.
The catalyst for the unrest was a paper by the Hong Kong's Securtiy Bureau, which it submitted to the city's legislature. It proposed amendments to extradition laws that would provide for case-by-case extraditions to mainland China.
Opponents of the bill view this as a breach to the "one country, two systems" principle, which was implemented following the UK returning its former territory to China in 1997.
km/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP)
