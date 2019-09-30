Hong Kong protesters stage sit-in at shooting victim's school

Hundreds of demonstrators have staged a sit-in at the school of the 18-year-old student who was shot in the chest by Hong Kong police on Monday.

Students chanted "no rioters, only tyranny," in addition to slogans and protest songs. They also held pictures of the incident, taken form videos posted on Facebook.

The shooting marks a significant escalation in the violence of pro-democracy protests

The shooting of the man in the chest at close range marked the first time that a demonstrator has been struck with live-rounds throughout the nearly four months of protests.

Hong Kong police have since defended the decision, saying that officer in question feared for his life. "In this very short span of time, he made a decision and shot the assailant," police chief Stephen Lo said.

The 18-year-old who was shot in the chest at close range by police in Hong Kong is said to now be in a stable condition

The police officer was attacked by protesters armed with umbrellas and poles. The shooting came as Hong Kong experienced increased unrest, which coincided with China's 70 anniversary celebrations.

