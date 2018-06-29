Canada hits US with retaliatory tariffs on metals, whiskey, maple syrup

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs against the United States on Friday in response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum.

"Canada has no choice but to retaliate in a measured, reciprocal, dollar-for-dollar response," Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday at a steel manufacturing facility flanked by workers.

The $12.6 billion (CA$16 billion, €10.8 billion) in tariffs will hit US steel and aluminum, as well as more than 250 other goods. They include duties on US maple syrup, whiskey, orange juice, toilet paper, yogurt and ketchup. Starting on July 1 most of the items will be taxed at rates of 10 percent or 25 percent.

The Canadian government also announced $1.5 billion in subsidies for its steel and aluminum industry.

Many of the goods were chosen to pack a political punch ahead of US mid-term elections in November, targeting Republican-held states and congressional districts.

Freeland said there was no reason for the Trump administration to escalate the trade dispute and Canada would not back down in the face of American violations of WTO and NAFTA trade rules.

She also said Canada was in discussions with Mexico and allies in Europe, which have also retaliated against the US imposition in June of 10 percent tariffs on aluminum and 25 percent on steel.

The Trump administration imposed the steel and aluminum tariffs citing "national security" provisions of US trade law, drawing a rebuke from allies who have fought alongside American soldiers in multiple wars.

Canada, Europe and Mexico fear that the Trump administration could next follow through on threats to impose tariffs on automobile imports.

Freeland called the idea "absolutely absurd" because the North American automobile industry is highly integrated.

Experts have said such a move would disrupt supply lines, throw the automobile industry into chaos and trigger an economic recession.

EU-US trade relationship More than a trillion euros in trade The European Union is the US' largest export market, accounting for about one-fifth of all US exports. Similarly, one-fifth of EU exports go to the United States. EU-US trade in goods and services was €1,069.3 billion in 2017. The EU imported €256.2 billion in goods from the US, and exported €375.8 billion.

EU-US trade relationship EU trade surplus The main exports and imports between the EU and US fall into the categories of machinery and vehicles, chemicals and other manufactured goods. Combined, they accounted for 89 percent of EU exports and imports with the US in 2017. In all three categories, as well as food and drink, the EU had a trade surplus. The US had a trade surplus in raw materials and energy.

EU-US trade relationship Cars, machinery top exports At €167 billion, machinery and vehicles were the largest EU export category to the US, accounting for 44.4 percent of goods exports. The €111.5 billion in machinery and transport equipment was the largest EU import from the US, accounting for 43.6 percent of imports.

EU-US trade relationship Small part of trade pie At the end of May, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on EU steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum. Steel and aluminum exports to the United States were worth €3.58 billion in 2017.

EU-US trade relationship Retaliatory tariffs In response, the European Union has developed a list of products it may subject to retaliatory tariffs. These include typical American products like peanut butter, bourbon whiskey, Harley Davidson motorcycles, jeans and orange juice. The exports targeted by the EU are worth about €2.8 billion annually, according to EU officials.

EU-US trade relationship Services include travel, education For services, the EU imports amounted to €219.3 billion and exports €218 billion. The top services were in professional and management services, intellectual property, travel and education. About a third of EU-US trade consists of intra-company transfers. Author: Chase Winter



US automakers warn against tariffs

Major automakers and manufacturers on Friday warned against imposing tariffs in filings with US Commerce Department, which President Donald Trump instructed in May to look into protecting the auto industry.

Auto giant General Motors warned imposing auto tariffs "risks undermining GM's competitiveness against foreign auto producers," driving up the cost of imported components and reducing sales.

Higher tariffs would "lead to a smaller GM, a reduced presence at home and abroad for this iconic American company, and risk less — not more — US jobs," the largest US automaker said.

In a separate filing, Toyota Motor Corp said imposing tariffs on the auto industry imports would "threaten US manufacturing, jobs, exports, and economic prosperity."

In a blow to Trump earlier this week, iconic American motorcycle company Harley-Davidson announced it would move some production overseas to avoid EU tariffs imposed in response to US steel and aluminum duties.

After the EU and China, Canada is the United States' largest trading partner.

The two countries traded $673.9 billion worth of goods and services in 2017, with the US running a small $8.4 billion surplus, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

