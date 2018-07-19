 Can businesses learn from forests? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Can businesses learn from forests?

What secrets to success can forest ecosystems offer companies? German economic philosophers lead managers through a Munich woodland and explain what they can learn from fungi and dead trees.

Photo: Rainer Kant and group stand in the middle of the spruce forest (Source: Katharina Wecker)

Around 20 managers stand in the middle of a forest and stare at a decaying, moss-covered tree trunk. There's barely a sound, save for the quiet rustle of leaves underfoot and the birds singing overhead.

The men and women are clearly enjoying the peaceful moment. But they're not here to commune with nature. They want to know how their businesses can survive growing competition, globalization and avoid contributing to the depletion of natural resources.

And the managers — most from regional middle-sized companies — hope to find the answers among the decades-old trees in Munich, southern Germany.

The forest walk is part of a seminar by economics philosopher Friedrich Glauner and forest expert Rainer Kant. They're using trees as economics teachers.

Read more: Our addiction to growth is harming the climate

Consumption, competition and collapse

In the morning before the forest expedition, the seminar participants sit together in a traditional Bavarian restaurant. Over giant doughy pretzels and coffee, they learn about the new economic model — and the end of the world.

Photo:Group walks through forest (Source: Katharina Wecker)

Philosopher Glauner from the University of Tübingen says a new economic concept is badly needed because 'the collapse is near'

Philosopher Glauner from the University of Tübingen says a new economic concept is badly needed because "the collapse is near." People are collectively running into the abyss like lemmings, he warns.

"While it makes sense on an individual, rational level to chase the maximization of profit, this has a destructive effect on our society," he says. "It leads to overexploitation of natural resources and growing inequality. In the past, these were the two main reasons why societies collapsed," Glauner continues. The managers around the heavy wooden tables shift in their seats. It's an apocalyptic message to swallow with their early morning coffee.

Read more: What's lurking in the German forest?

Read more: Ireland's forests: Watching a vanished world return

While some look critical, others nod. They come from wildly different industries, ranging from natural cosmetics to 3D printing to galvanization (applying protective zinc coating to iron or steel). But they are united by their search for a more sustainable business model.

"We work with small-scale farmers and natural resources from around the world," says natural cosmetics company employee Gabriele Pölt. "I would like to find out how we can improve our processes — not only for nature, but also for our people."

The philosopher proposes a new state of mind. As opposed to simply chasing profits, he says companies should understand they are part of a bigger picture and as such, should focus on the creation of products and services from which customers, staff and all those in a given supply chain stand to benefit.

Trade relations among fungi and trees

Photo: Kant - middle - expects snakes on the ground (Source: Katharina Wecker)

Forest expert Kant (in the middle) provides practical examples of his colleague Glauner’s philosophical theories

Back in the forest, in a small clearing surrounded by spruce, fir and birch trees, Kant provides practical concrete examples of Glauner's abstract theory.

Capitalism lives from competition, he says. But in nature, cooperation and communication is more important. It's not a new idea — already around Darwin's time, rival theories of evolution hypothesized that cooperation is more important than competition.

Kant points to the ground: Mycorrhiza, for instance, is a symbiotic relationship between a fungus and a tree.

The fungus grows like a spider's web around the roots of a tree, supplying it with water and nutrients from the soil. In return, the tree captures energy from the sun for itself and the fungus.

It's all about give and take. But if one partner isn't doing its part, they can enter into tough negotiations.

"One tree might work together with several mycorrhiza, and if one fungus doesn't supply enough water and nutrients, the tree gives less sugar to the fungus and encourages it to increase the supply," said Kant, who works for the sustainable management network BAUM (in German, the acronym translates into the word "tree").

Read more: For some Austrians, summer holidays means climate activism

Read more: Info-film: What is a forest and what is it for?

The tree is careful not to kill the fungus by reducing food supplies too drastically because it wants to maintain the mutually beneficial relationship. "They lead to balanced trade relationships," Kant concludes.

Companies can also learn from this. Employees, customers and suppliers are part of a firm's ecosystem, explains Glauner. They shouldn't be considered as mere cost factors, but as vital members of a symbiotic relationship where all parts add value and benefits at the same time.

Deadwood and decay

Photo: Kant shows which animals and organisms live in deadwood (Source: Katharina Wecker)

Diversity makes forests resilient, says Kant. But it's also important on a micro-level

In another part of the woods, the managers stand in a small clearing surrounded by spruce trees — and only spruces. Around 89 percent of German forests are managed ecosystems where only one or two tree species grow, says Kant.

This makes them vulnerable to diseases and infections. In more biodiverse forests, however, beeches and firs surrounding a spruce under siege can prevent a disease from spreading. 

Such diversity makes forests resilient, says Kant. But it's also important at a micro-level.

Pointing to a piece of dead wood on the ground, the forest expert says it takes 50 to 80 years for a dead tree to completely decay. In that time, the woody matter plays host to millions of organisms, gradually releasing water and nutrition back into the environment.

"Every little thing plays an important role. In nature, growth has no value in itself. There is stagnation and destruction, phases of recovery and rest," Kant said.

Companies should also allow themselves to rest and focus on what they do best, Glauner chips in. It's a piece of advice that resonates with the managers, particularly Josef Obeser.

He worked at a company that grew from 50 to 2,500 employees within 10 years.

"We wanted everything. But when the profits went down, the company was sold. We should have probably stopped at 500 employees, and focused on what we did best," Obeser said. 

Healthy environments

Photo: A general view of the forest (Source: Katharina Wecker)

'I am a beech standing in full blossom,' says one participant at the end of the forest walk

By the end of the walk, the managers appear to be on board with Kant and Glauner's philosophy — despite the apocalyptic warnings over breakfast.

"I am a beech standing in full blossom," says one participant, inspired enough to provide an analogy. "I only keep as much energy as I need to grow, and instead of storing the surplus, I distribute it to the others around me, so they can grow as well and we can be a strong, united system."

Nonetheless, all are acutely aware that the environment in which they work — the global economy — follows different rules.

Profits and growth are typically the primary goals. The question remains: How can big companies convince shareholders to develop systems that benefit everyone involved, as opposed to simply turning a profit?

Though Glauner believes his model might be best-suited to small or family-run businesses where owners play a direct role in how things are run, he says there's something in it for every company. To that end, he plans further workshops in Germany later this year, where he will continue to spread the message.

"If we can change the way we do business, I'm convinced we can avoid the collapse."

  • Dry farmland in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Unusually dry

    In northeastern Germany, there has been hardly any rainfall in recent months. The country's weather service says Saxony-Anhalt received just 15 liters of rainfall per square meter — roughly a quarter of the average. Across Germany, there were just 50 liters of rainfall per square meter, half of the usual amount. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania received more sunshine than any other German state.

  • Flooding in Fischbach, Rhineland-Palatinate (picture alliance/dpa/Foto/Hosser/C. Schulz)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Unpredictable weather

    The little rain that fell came down very unevenly across Germany. In May, the country's weather service warned of potential forest fires in parts of Lower Saxony. Meanwhile in southwestern Germany, some towns faced torrential rains that flooded cellars and roads, such as here in Fischbach, Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • Fire warning sign in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Fire alert!

    The danger of forest fires is extremely high right now throughout the country. The state of Brandenburg faces the biggest threat. In recent weeks, authorities have been forced to put out more than 100 fires. Recently, 100 hectares of forest and wheat crops burned to the ground in the Oder-Spree region. Brandenburg authorities reported that 90 percent of fires are inadvertently caused by humans.

  • Burning field in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Gohlke)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Busy times for firefighters

    It took 40 firefighters 13 hours to extinguish the flames sweeping through Brandenburg's Oder-Spree region. A fire in Rostock, meanwhile, was not caused by humans — but by a bird. Police say the animal caused an electricity cable to short circuit, which then set a nearby field ablaze.

  • Firefighters draw water from a swimming pool (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Tapping into new sources

    Saxony-Anhalt's firefighters, meanwhile, are so busy they needed to get creative to find new sources of water. So they headed to a nearby pool to refill their tanks. The dryness, meanwhile, not only makes fires more likely but also poses a major threat to farmers.

  • What field in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Early harvests, low yields

    The unusually dry weather has forced many farmers to harvest their crops early. The German Farmers' Association has stated that even April was too warm and dry. The following months meant wheat crops ripened much faster than expected, though insufficient rain has produced a low yield. Sudden torrential rainfall, meanwhile, made matters worse by destroying parts of the crops.

  • Corn field in German (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Crop failures on the cards

    Potatoes, sugar cane and corn are usually harvested in autumn. They require much more water than wheat and rapeseed. So due to the unusually dry weather, Germany's corn plants are in bad shape. The German Farmers' Association president, Joachim Rukwied, is pessimistic and fears crop failures could jeopardize the livelihoods of many farmers.

  • Meadows on the banks of river Elbe in Dresden (Imago/R. Michael)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    No water in sight

    There are two kind of drought: "Drought in a meteorological sense refers to a drop in rainfall within one month below the long-term average," says Stephan Tober of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. This causes a drought in the agricultural sense, meaning that there is too little water in the ground. That's a problem for wheat and meadows on the banks of river Elbe here in Dresden.

  • Germany heatwave (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Völker)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Vegetation adapts to heat

    "Extreme dry spells can cause long-term damage to trees and recovery takes a long time," says Ingolf Kühn of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. Vegetation has a memory, so to speak, and may adapt if there are several consecutive years with little rainfall. Some German cities have now called on residents to help out in watering trees, so that some day, cacti will not replace trees.

  • The River Rhine suffers from low water levels (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Problems on the River Rhine

    The Rhine River and its tributaries have lowered to dangerous levels, leading to restrictions in shipping. The Mannheim office of the federal Waterway and Shipping Department confirmed that, until conditions change, ships in the upper Rhine can only be loaded with 1500 tons of cargo, down from their usual weight of 3000 or more.

    Author: Julia Vergin


DW recommends

Our addiction to growth is harming the climate

We must wean ourselves off unsustainable economic growth if we are to cut greenhouse gas emissions and avoid catastrophic climate change, say some economists. But what are the alternatives to growth? (17.11.2017)  

Palm Oil Plantations threaten the rainforest

Indonesia is the scene of massive deforestation – most of it illegal slash and burn. (25.07.2018)  

For some Austrians, summer holidays means climate activism

A growing civil resistance movement is tackling global warming with grassroots protests. The activists say they are taking a stand against life-threatening activities like fossil fuel burning and fracking. (27.06.2018)  

Info-film: What is a forest and what is it for?

Many peoples' lives depend on the forest and the animals within, but all of us need the forest. It's crucial to the water cycle, helps prevent against landslides and erosion and is an active player in climate protection. (25.07.2018)  

Ireland's forests: Watching a vanished world return

After centuries of destruction, Ireland's forests are returning. Arthur Sullivan recalls the small woods that grew up alongside him in the 1990s, and the part they have played in restoring trees to the Irish landscape. (27.07.2018)  

What's lurking in the German forest?

Germans are passionate about their forests. They really are. In a way that some non-Germans find hard to comprehend. Tamsin Walker trekked to the woods to try and tap into the source. (24.07.2018)  

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

Germany's recent spate of sunshine, heat and lack of rain has been a boon for sunbathers. But there is a dark side to this heat wave: forest fires, dry soil and withered crops have farmers worried about their harvests. (05.07.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Bergwald Projekt Spessart

What's lurking in the German forest? 24.07.2018

Germans are passionate about their forests. They really are. In a way that some non-Germans find hard to comprehend. Tamsin Walker trekked to the woods to try and tap into the source.

Serbien: Schweine kurbeln die Landwirtschaft an

Domestic pigs help protect Serbia's forests 10.07.2018

While in many countries, pigs are brought up in confined spaces, Serbia has a long tradition of rearing the animals in the forest. Efforts are underway to ensure this ecologically friendly tradition doesn't die out.

Global Ideas Liszt-Affen in Kolumbien

Protecting the cotton-top tamarin and its Colombian habitat 17.07.2018

The cotton-top tamarin is famous for its distinctive appearance but the animal is under threat. A long-running project aims to save it and its habitat in the tropical forests of Colombia.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Berlin and Beyond (DW/T. Walker)

Deep in the Bavarian forest

The German woods are the stuff of myth and legend, but what's it really like in their midst? Welcome to the Spessart 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - sea turtle (Carlos Bernardo)

Quote of the week

"We want our children to see the wild animals in future with their own eyes." - Danyso Hounde, hunter in Benin 