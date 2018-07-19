 What′s lurking in the German forest? | Global Ideas | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

What's lurking in the German forest?

Germans are passionate about their forests. They really are. In a way that some non-Germans find hard to comprehend. Tamsin Walker trekked to the woods to try and tap into the source.

Photo: Lush green forest (Source: DW/T. Walker)

When I called a friend the other day, a German friend that is, she didn't pick up, but wrote me a message. It simply said "I'm in the forest." It may read like a scant sentence, but in a country where the woods reside within the national soul as much as the national soul resides within them, it speaks volumes.

She was not, with those four words, seeking to give me an insight into her physical surroundings, but was telling me, shorthand, that she had felt a yearning for peace and calm. For such is the quintessentially German synonym with the woods.

I have tried, during my many years here, to tap into that sense of longing, but it eludes me. The truth of it is, I don't really like being in the woods on my own. Too numerous are its shadows, too disquieting its quiet for inner harmony to stand a fighting chance.

Read more: The world is losing vital forests quicker than ever

Exactly what I'm afraid of, I don't know. The element of surprise, perhaps? Witches in gingerbread houses and grandmothers with pointed gray years?

But I've been thinking lately that whatever the source of my fear, in an age where forests around the world are being toppled at an unprecedented rate, it seems absurd that I should be scared of them.

Photo: Armin sits on a tall tree stump (Source: DW/T. Walker)

After a morning of working to recover saplings, Armin takes a break on a tall stump

Into the woods

With that in mind, I'm travelling to the Spessart forest in southern Germany. The 2,500 square kilometers (1,553 square miles) of tree-covered mountains that straddle the states of Bavaria and Hesse first attracted settlers during the Bronze Age and form one of the largest continuous areas of woodland in the country.

I'm joining a group of people from all over the country and all ages and walks of life who are volunteering for a week with the Bergwaldprojekt. The nonprofit venture launched more than 30 years ago to bring helping hands to the forest, and the forest into the hands — and minds — of the helpers.

When I catch up with them, they're halfway through their third day of clearing up after Burghild, a storm as operatic in name as in nature. In the first week of 2018, brutal winds smashed through the Spessart forest, uprooting 17,000 to 20,000 big trees.

Read more: When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

It has taken months to remove all the fallen trunks from the site, and now that they're gone, the Bergwaldprojekt team is combing the area of broken and torn hillside to help local foresters assess deeper damage.

Armin, who has been volunteering with the project for eight years, and spends four or five weeks a year working in Germany's forests, shows me what's to be done.

"The task is to see how many small trees survived the storm," he says. "We free the smaller plants from those that fell on top of them, so they have a chance to grow."

So far, the team has been able to locate and liberate a good spread of saplings that survived Burghild's wrath. It's a happy discovery.

"Luckily, we have a lot of small trees here that were growing up under the big ones," project leader Christoph Wehner said of some parts of the storm ground.Other patches did not fare so well. "In some areas, we might have to consider replanting so we can secure the next generation of forest as quickly as possible."

Photo: Storm-damaged area with flattened trees (Source: DW/T. Walker)

This part of the Spessart forest will take years to recover from Burghild's unforgiving wrath

The long-term planning and never-ending nurture involved in maintaining and managing the country's woodland heritage is a cornerstone of the Bergwaldprojekt agenda. As much as anything, the aim is to create awareness of the environmental and cultural services the forest provides.

The approach, as Armin puts it, helps to "join the dots between people, the woods, nature and resources."

'Working with nature'

When the working day is done, and everyone has taken their turn to shower under a hand-held watering can, they gather at a long table beneath a walnut tree for an organically grown feast prepared by Chris, a Bergwald part-timer and resident cook for the week.

It's during conversations in this kind of casual setting, he explains, that many volunteers begin to understand the relationships between land use, the forest ecosystem, cultural landscapes, climate change and themselves.

"People come to see that their lives have as much to do with the forest, as the forest has to do with their lives."

Read more: For some Austrians, summer holidays means climate activism

As I listen to conversations that weave in and out and around many of the complex issues of our day, I'm struck by a comment made by Jonas, a young apprentice forester who became disenchanted with our entrenched consumer habits after a year of working at a wholesale supermarket.

"When you see how much food and packaging are thrown away every day, you get to thinking," Jonas says, adding that he turned to forestry after asking himself what really matters in life. "Here, everything is done on a sustainable basis. We're working with nature rather than against it."

With rather than against. It is a simple remark, but the truth of it is frightening. As is our willingness as humans to so often ignore these simple truths.

Photo: Watering cans in front of a tent (Source: DW/T. Walker)

Showering doesn't have to involve a constant flow of hot water

Back into the woods … after dark

As the long summer day finally begins to draw to a close, I broach a different kind of fear: My own.

Since part of the reason for my being here is to try tame that wuss that resides within me, I boldly, and entirely in jest, suggest that I really ought to be sleeping beneath the trees as opposed to the roof of the lone old house that stands in a narrow valley amidst them — and where my camping mat is already laid out.

Chris says even if I don't sleep in the woods, I should at the very least venture into them after nightfall. Not so much to challenge my inner scaredy-cat, but to witness nature at its magical best. To watch the spectacle that is fireflies in motion. I ask him to lead the way.

A few meters into the darkness, something luminous flits before me. It is the beginning of an unforgettable encounter with the forest.

Read more: 10 German children's books classics you can read in English

I don't know how long we sit on our cushions of leaves listening to the night — silent but for the distant bark of a roe buck — and watching as countless tiny glow worms dance around us, sometimes coming so close that it feels as if they want to share a whispered secret.

Photo: Light seeps through dense tree coverage (Souce: DW/T. Walker)

The deep, dark German forests set the scene for many a scary fairy tale. But in reality, there is little to be fearful of

But it's long enough for me to be completely captivated. This is a fairy story of a whole different ilk. A living legend. An enchanted forest I don't want to leave.

When I do eventually turn in for the night and take my place on my mat, I fall asleep to thoughts of the woods outside my window, the life that teems within, and how peaceful it felt to sit between the trees that are its pillars.

Those same thoughts are still lingering when I wake a few hours later. I'm sleepy, but I get up and dressed, and head outside to where the sun is still slumbering on the horizon. By 5:30 in the morning, I'm back in the forest. All by myself. And I really kind of like it.

  • Berlin and Beyond (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    Welcome to the Spessart

    The Spessart is range of low wooded mountains located in the German states of Bavaria and Hesse. Sprawling across an area of almost 2,500 square km (940 square miles), it is home to many species of Specht, or woodpecker, from which it is thought to derive its name. Badgers, wild boar, deer, racoons and martens are among the other wildlife that live between and beneath the trees.

  • Deutschland | Bergwald Projekt im Spessart (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    An awful lot of trees… (light between trees)

    Looking after a forest the size of the Spessart is no walk in the park. Besides managing and maintaining existing trees, foresters are forever thinking ahead to the next generation of woodland. What they plant today will be what people walk through in decades and possibly centuries to come. If, that is, the wind and weather doesn't bring their well-laid plans crashing down.

  • Deutschland Bergwald Projekt Spessart (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    After the storm

    In January this year, a violent storm tore through the forest, uprooting as many as 20,000 big trees. They have gradually been moved from the site, and work is now underway to see if enough saplings have survived beneath the debris to serve as the basis for a whole new area of woodland. If there aren't enough, the foresters will have to plant anew.

  • Deutschland Bergwald Projekt Spessart (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    Sorting the trees from the wood

    A group of volunteers with the Bergwaldprojekt or forest mountain project have come to the Spessart for a week to help assess the situation. They clear old branches and twigs, and use them to help prop up smaller trees that became buried or bent out of shape by the storm. In many places, there seem to be enough small trees to avoid replanting.

  • Deutschland Bergwald Projekt Spessart (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    Gender in the forest

    Although the number of women who work in Germany's woodlands is gradually rising, it is still a male-dominated environment. The situation is more acute in the former West German states, such as Bavaria, than in the East, where there is a longer history of women in the field. Nonetheless, just over half of those who volunteer to take part in Bergwald's 100 nationwide annual projects, are women.

  • Berlin and Beyond (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    Forest freshness

    After a long day out in the forest, volunteers are keen to freshen up. There's no long luxuriating in a bath, but something altogether more exhilarating. A can of cold water in the open-air. No fuss, no waste, but perfectly clean participants.

  • Deutschland Bergwald Projekt Spessart (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    A bee's life

    The Spessart has more than its fair share of blackberry bushes. For foresters, it can be a tough job to keep them from smothering young trees in the early stages of ensuring the next generation of forest gets to see the light of day. Because no pesticides are used in the woods, the only way to control their barbed branches, is to cut them back.

  • Deutschland | Bergwald Projekt im Spessart (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    Of oak and beech

    There are countless species of tree growing on the folds of the Spessart, but two are particularly illustrative. The beech and the oak. To make sure young oaks get the best possible start in life, any other saplings, such as conifers or birches, or grasses growing too close to them, are pulled up or scythed down.

  • Berlin and Beyond (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    Hunter's delight

    Many of those who work as foresters in the Spessart, also hunt. Though for some, it has a sporting character, for others, it is regarded as a means of controlling deer and wild boar numbers, which in turn is a way of protecting young trees from their hungry jaws and thereby giving the next generation of woodland a chance to establish itself.

  • Berlin and Beyond (DW/T. Walker)

    Deep in the Bavarian forest

    Nature's playground

    With its abundance of trees to climb, hide behind, walk between and sit on, the Spessart also serves up all manner of details for the imagination. From moss covered elevations that have a vague look of giant hedgehogs, to giant fungi growths, to roots that could pass for some kind of deep green reptile asleep among the leaves. Or maybe it is…

    Author: Tamsin Walker


DW recommends

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Discover these classics of Germany's children's literature. Beware: Some of them do not end as well as Disney's fairy tales. (04.01.2017)  

For some Austrians, summer holidays means climate activism

A growing civil resistance movement is tackling global warming with grassroots protests. The activists say they are taking a stand against life-threatening activities like fossil fuel burning and fracking. (27.06.2018)  

When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

The thing about climate change is, the worse it gets – the worse it gets. Feedback loops accelerate the warming process. Now, scientists looking at lakes have found yet another alarming vicious circle to add to the list. (04.05.2018)  

The world is losing vital forests quicker than ever

The years 2016 and 2017 saw the highest global tree cover loss ever recorded. Tropical forests in South America and Central Africa are disappearing at an alarming rate. Here's why that's bad news for everyone. (27.06.2018)  

Deep in the Bavarian forest

The myth and legend of the German forest towers higher than the trees themselves. But what's it really like in the nation's woods? Welcome to the Spessart, one of the largest continuous woodlands in the country. (24.07.2018)  

Related content

Serbien: Schweine kurbeln die Landwirtschaft an

Domestic pigs help protect Serbia's forests 10.07.2018

While in many countries, pigs are brought up in confined spaces, Serbia has a long tradition of rearing the animals in the forest. Efforts are underway to ensure this ecologically friendly tradition doesn't die out.

Global Ideas Genmanipulation

Do we really need next-gen genetically modified foods to feed the world? 20.07.2018

Companies are on the verge of selling lab-grown meat. The new products are touted as environmentally friendly, but is it what consumers want and where exactly are the lines when it comes to genetic engineering?

Uganda Umweltclub der Kitumba Primary School

Saving Uganda's lifeline with trees and microloans 02.05.2018

Western Uganda's Mpanga River is the lifeline for local communities and ecosystems in the region. But like many rivers around the world, it faces multiple threats. Locals are joining forces to protect it.

ADVERTISEMENT
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile. 

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction. 

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 