Info-film: What is a forest and what is it for?  

Many peoples' lives depend on the forest and the animals within, but all of us need the forest. It's crucial to the water cycle, helps prevent against landslides and erosion and is an active player in climate protection.
Germans are passionate about their forests. They really are. In a way that some non-Germans find hard to comprehend. Tamsin Walker trekked to the woods to try and tap into the source.
The myth and legend of the German forest towers higher than the trees themselves. But what's it really like in the nation's woods? Welcome to the Spessart, one of the largest continuous woodlands in the country.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
In Germany, some like it hot — this summer's unusually hot, sunny weather, that is. For many farmers, the prolonged heat means smaller harvests and diminished food reserves for their livestock. Will food prices soar?
"We used to sell the game or eat it ourselves. But we've stopped doing that. We want our children to see the wild animals in the future with their own eyes." - Danyso Hounde, hunter in Benin
On this week's eco@africa, we explore a Kenyan car park that produces solar energy, look at how one German city is tackling disposable coffee cup culture and hear some spicy news from Zanzibar.
"I think there is a great future for them [fruit bats] as long as we can protect the habitat they come to roost in."
