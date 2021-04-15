Bundesliga: Warning to clubs as COVID-19 cases increase across German football

From Germany's women's national team to the Bundesliga, the second division, and beyond, a spate of COVID-19 cases have made life harder for many football clubs and threatened chaos for the end-of-season schedule.

On Thursday, Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin reported that head coach Pal Dardai, assistant coach Admir Hamzagic and striker Dodi Lukebakio had tested positive for the coronavirus. The trio are said to be symptom-free and in quarantine at home, along with another coach, Andreas "Zecke" Neuendorf, who has been classified as a first-degree contact.

Sporting director Arne Friedrich is to temporarily take charge of the team for the key relegation battles against Mainz on Sunday, Freiburg on Wednesday and Schalke next Saturday.

"After consultation with our hygiene officer, we had already tightened up measures during the recent international break, for example implementing daily quick tests before they became mandatory. Now, due to the cases that have occurred, we are forced to take the isolation measures," said Friedrich.

"We will accept this challenging situation as a team and do everything together to play the next games successfully."

No Bundesliga games have yet been postponed, but several have been in the second division, where the fixture calendar is now being put under serious strain.

Holstein Kiel facing fixture congestion

Particularly affected are promotion-chasing Holstein Kiel, whose last four games have been postponed due to team quarantine measures, seeing them drop out of the top three.

With a German Cup semifinal against Borussia Dortmund scheduled for May 1, the last day of the season falling on May 23, and the relegation/promotion playoffs following just three days later, Kiel face a mammoth schedule.

The situation is reminiscent of that of Dynamo Dresden last season, who were forced to play nine fixtures in 29 days and were ultimately relegated.

Elsewhere, Kiel's promotion rivals Hamburg, who are attempting to return to the Bundesliga at the third attempt, have had their game against Karlsruhe on Tuesday postponed. Like Kiel, the Karlsruhe squad is in quarantine until April 20 due to coronavirus infections, two more of which were reported on Thursday.

Just last weekend, Germany's Felicitas Rauch tested positive ahead of a friendly against Australia. Despite testing negative, teammates Lena Oberdorf, Sara Doorsoun and Svenja Huth also had to quarantine due to close contact with Rauch.

DFL: Warning to clubs

While the German Football League (DFL) originally stated that team quarantine "bubbles" were not necessary because of increased regulations in the hygiene concept, developments in recents week may well change the dynamic.

In a letter to the 36 clubs which make up the top two divisions on Thursday, DFL chief executive Christian Seifert ruled out ending the season with teams in isolated "quarantine training camps" for now, but warned of the potential fixture pile-up if cases continue to rise.

"This decision is based on the basic assumption that all clubs want to end the season, including the playoff games, on the pitch [and not by lottery]," read the letter, which was seen by Kicker magazine.

It also suggested additional measures, including the permanent wearing of FFP2 masks, increasing the number of team buses, showering and changing at home after training, holding team meetings outdoors where possible and leaving rows of seats empty on flights.

The president of second division side Sandhausen, Jürgen Machmeier, recently suggested to public radio station Deutschlandfunk that the end-of-season promotion/relegation playoffs be scrapped if necessary - a scenario the DFL would like to avoid, given that those games attract large TV audiences.

In cases of infection due to "careless breaches of the hygiene concept," the DFL also warned that such players are still to be considered as "elligible to play," and that therefore, should their behavior result in their club not being able to field a team, any such match would not be postponed, but simply awarded to the opponent.