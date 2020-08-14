Bundesliga transfer blog: Waldschmidt moves to Benfica

Latest moves

Waldschmidt joins Benfica

Bayern youngster Sarpreet Singh joins Nuremberg

Max Kruse joins Union Berlin

Germany's transfer window is open between July 15 and August 5. Click here for all the confirmed Bundesliga transfers in July.

August 14

Done deal: Luca Waldschmidt – Freiburg to Benfica

Luca Waldschmidt has joined Portuguese club Benfica from Freiburg. With a new stadium to finance, Freiburg felt they had no choice but to cash in — but coach Christian Streich admitted that losing the 24-year-old is a blow to the Bundesliga club.

"The corona period is not so easy financially, you have to stay healthy in this respect too. The new stadium has to be paid off. What does that mean? Transfer revenues! We need to train players in such a way that they bring us revenue. Waldschmidt has made a profit, but in terms of sports, it's a huge loss for us."

August 12

Rumor: Javi Martinez – Bayern Munich to Rennes

While there has been plenty of talk about the potential departure of one of Bayern Munich's Spanish central midfielders, it turns out Thiago isn't the only one looking to leave Bavaria.

Martinez, 31, has started just 10 games this season and club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won't stand in the way of his departure. "We know that he would like to leave the club with a suitable offer," Rummenigge told Spanish outlet AZ.

French club Rennes are thought to be one of the options, according to Kicker.

August 11

Rumor: Patrik Schick – Roma to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are keen to extend Czech striker Patrik Schick's loan spell from Roma, but are yet to reach an agreement with the Italian side. "It's true that we've been struggling to find a solution with Roma," admitted sporting director Markus Krösche ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid.

Since the departure of Timo Werner to Chelsea, RB are on the hunt for a replacement striker. Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica is said to be a top target.

Rumor: Weston Mckennie – Schalke to Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin remain the frontrunners for the signature of Schalke midfielder Weston Mckennie, but they still consider the Royal Blues' asking price of €25 million ($29.4m) to be too high.

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz, who has already wrapped up deals for goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow (from Freiburg) and full-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik (from Groningen), would like to reduce the fee to €20m.

August 10

Rumor: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho boarded Borussia Dortmund's flight to their Switzerland training camp on Monday morning as the German club's internal deadline for a transfer seemingly expired.

However, reports in England suggest that Manchester United always considered the August 10 deadline to be "artificial" and that the record English champions are still confident of signing the winger – just not for the €120m BVB are asking for.

German media report that Sancho has been offered a pay-rise to stay in Dortmund, taking his salary from €6m to €10m a year, with Dortmund still confident they can cash in next summer, before the player's contract runs out in 2022.

But speculation remains that they would still accept €120m this summer should United stump up the money by October.

August 9

Rumor: Weston McKennie – Schalke to Hertha

There is reportedly interest in Schalke's American international Weston McKennie from France, England and from within Germany – and it's Hertha Berlin who are leading the race, according to reports in Germany.

Backed by investor Lars Windhorst, the Berliners are prepared and able to pay Schalke's €25m ($29m) asking price and meet McKennie's wage demands – figures which are said to have surprised even Premier League side Southampton.

Reports in France suggest Ligue 1 side Monaco are also interested in the 21-year-old, but the Principality club are yet to make an offer.

Rumor: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

The saga of the summer drags on. German media are reporting that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho but are unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund's €120m ($141m) asking price for the English teenager, especially given the current crisis.

Dortmund continue to insist that they want to keep Sancho, who has a contract until 2022, and are prepared to offer him a pay rise. But they also know that his value will drop next summer, and won't want to keep an unhappy player.

Sancho was spotted with friends in London this weekend, ahead of Dortmund's training camp in Switzerland, which begins on Monday.

Rumor: Tahith Chong – Manchester United to Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has confirmed that the Bundesliga side have been conducting "good talks" with Manchester United regarding a potential two-year loan move for Dutch youngster Tahith Chong.

The 20-year-old, who has made 16 first team appearances for United, including in the famous Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain last season, only signed a contract extension in March, but is looking for more regular game time.

Bremen see the pacey winger as a potential replacement for Milot Rashica.

August 8

Rumor: Kai Havertz – Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

The latest development in the ongoing transfer saga has seen sporting director Rudi Völler open up to Gazzetta dello Sport: "We know Chelsea have a lot of interest in him. If Chelsea want to sign Kai then they have to pay the price we’re demanding. There will be no COVID-19 discount."

Rumor: Ron-Robert Zieler – Hannover to Cologne

Sporting director Horst Heldt has confirmed the Billy Goats are "testing the market" and interested in signing 31-year-old Ron-Robert Zieler to provide competition for Timo Horn. The World Cup winning goalkeeper has 253 Bundesliga appearances to his name and originally came through Cologne's youth academy.

August 7

Done deal: Sarpreet Singh – Bayern Munich to Nuremberg

Having already signed goalkeeper Christian Früchtl, Nuremberg have snapped up another Bayern youngster on loan in Sarpreet Singh. The New Zealand international, who has stated his desire "to take the next step" with Der Club, scored seven goals in 22 games for Bayern’s second team in the third division last season.

August 6

Done deal: Max Kruse — Fenerbahce to Union Berlin

The former Germany international is returning to the Bundesliga after spending last season with Istanbul-based side Fenerbahce, recording seven goals and eight assists in 21 games. Kruse was linked with Werder Bremen, where he spent three seasons before moving to Turkey, but decided instead to move to the German capital.

He was a free agent after unilaterally terminating his contract with Fenerbahce, which was set to expire in 2022. The Turkish club said it would take legal action against Kruse over the contract cancellation.

Rumor: Javi Martinez — Bayern Munich to Stade Rennes

According to Kicker, Rennes are keen on recruiting the 31-year-old defensive specialist. Martinez has made just 10 starts this season for Bayern, the last of which came in the Bundesliga after the Bavarians clinched the league title. A factor that could work in Rennes' favor is that the French side qualified for next season's Champions League after finishing third in Ligue 1.

Rumor: Sven Ulreich — Bayern Munich to Schalke

With Alexander Nübel officially moving to Bayern, Ulreich may be headed the other way to Schalke. According to Kicker, the Royal Blues are among the teams interested in the 32-year-old. Ulreich has also drawn interest abroad, the German magazine said, with offers from England and Spain.

Done deal: Kingsley Schindler — Cologne to Hannover

The speedy winger is returning to the second division, joining Hannover on loan for next season. Schindler played in 15 games for Cologne last season, including 13 in the German top-flight, after joining from second-tier side Holstein Kiel.

Done deal: Deyovasio Zeefuik — Groningen to Hertha Berlin

Hertha have added another defender to their squad in Dutch under-21 talent Zeefuik. The Ajax academy product played in all 28 of Groningen's games before their season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Done deal: Lucas Torro — Eintracht Frankfurt to Osasuna

The former Real Madrid academy product is returning to Spain after two seasons in Germany's financial capital. Torro made just 25 appearances in those two seasons, including 12 in 2019-20.

August 5

Done deal: Fin Bartels — Werder Bremen to Holstein Kiel

Bremen has parted ways with versatile forward Bartels as they continue to restructure their roster after surviving relegation. The 33-year-old spent six seasons with Werder after moving from St. Pauli in 2014. Bartels came through Kiel's youth academy and spent his first two professional seasons with the club before moving to Hansa Rostock in 2007.

Done deal: Benjamin Uphoff — Karlsruhe to Freiburg

A day after parting ways with Alexander Schwolow, Freiburg have added a new goalkeeper to their ranks in Benjamin Uphoff. The 26-year-old played in all but two of Karlsruhe's 37 games last season, allowing 54 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

August 4

Done deal: Alexander Schwolow — Freiburg to Hertha Berlin

Another new goalkeeper in the capital and this too is a surprise. Schwolow had been at Freiburg since 2008, but the 28-year-old sign a long-term deal with Hertha Berlin and will likely be the new number one.

Done deal: Robin Knoche — Wolfsburg to Union Berlin

Union Berlin keep getting business done. Robin Knoche joins on a free after leaving Wolfsburg following 15 years at the club. The 28-year-old central defender brings plenty of experience having played 183 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg and featured in Europe.

Done deal: Mijat Gacinovic — Frankfurt to Hoffenheim

Done deal: Steven Zuber — Hoffenheim to Frankfurt

This one is a surprise swap. Attacking midfielder Mijat Gacinovic is off to Frankfurt, the 25-year-old signing a deal until 2024, while wide man Steven Zuber (28) goes the other way.

Done deal: Andreas Luthe — Augsburg to Union Berlin

After Rafal Gikiewicz left Union to join Augsburg, now it's the capital club who have taken a keeper off Augsburg. Andreas Luthe (33), who impressed in the latter stages of last season, has joined Union Berlin.

August 3

Done deal: Philipp Bargfrede — Werder Bremen to free agent

Werder Bremen are clearing house. After 16 years and 239 games at the club, Philipp Bargfrede has been let go by the club. Sebastian Langkamp has also been released by Bremen at the end of his contract.

Rumor: Jadon Sancho — Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

On the day Dortmund's preseason started, Bild are reporting that Premier League side Manchester United are considering paying the €120 million asking price in installments, with the majority of the overall sum coming upfront. Dortmund have reportedly given United a deadline of August 10 to get the deal done.

August 2

Done deal: Sandro Wagner — Tianjin Teda to retirement

Former Germany striker Sandro Wagner is ending his playing career, but will obtain a coaching licence with the aim of becoming a coach from next year onwards.

Wagner, 32, started his career at Bayern Munich before playing for Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim. He returned to Munich for the 2018-19 season before a final stint with China's Tianjin Teda.

August 1

Done deal: Rangnick departs Red Bull

Ralf Rangnick has ended his long association with Red Bull as his contract as Head of Development Soccer has been disbanded, the Austrian energy drinks company have confirmed.

Rangnick has been with Red Bull since 2012, first as sports director at Red Bull Salzburg, then as twice coach and sports director of RB Leipzig before taking on a wider development role in 2019.

"For me the right time has come to end my work at Red Bull," Rangnick said, thanking Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitzt that he "gave me the opportunity to create something unique."