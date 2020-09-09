Bundesliga transfer blog: Angelino rejoins Leipzig on season-long loan

Latest moves

Havertz moves to Chelsea for German record fee

Volland joins Monaco, PSV sign Max

Bielefeld loan Japanese international Ritsu Doan

Germany's transfer window is open between July 15 and October 5.

Click here for a recap of all the Bundesliga transfer news and rumors from July 2020.

Click here for a recap of all the Bundesliga transfer news and rumors from August 2020.

September 9

Done deal: Angelino — Manchester City to Leipzig

Leipzig have completed the re-signing of Manchester City full back Angelino on loan for another season after the Spaniard played a leading role in the German club's run to the Champions League semifinals.

Unlike the loan deal that saw Angelino impress in the second half of last season, the new deal comes with an option to buy the Spanish left back under a contract through 2025, Leipzig said in a statement.

Done deal: Daniel Baier — Augsburg to retirement

Daniel Baier has admitted on Instagram that he would have loved to end his career in Augsburg, but after his contract with the club expired at the end of July, the 36-year-old has decided to hang up his boots.

"I'm unbelievably happy and proud to be able to call myself a child of the Bundesliga and will always look back fondly on that time. Even if it's happened in a way I didn't envision for myself, this is how it has to be."

September 8

Done deal: Patrik Schick — Roma to Bayer Leverkusen

After selling Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz, Leverkusen have splashed some of the cash on 21-year-old Roma striker Patrik Schick. The Czech international spent last season on loan with RB Leipzig scoring 10 goals in 28 games.

"I am very happy that I can continue playing in Germany and for this club internationally," he added with Leverkusen having qualified for the Europa League next season.



Done deal: Lazar Samardzic — Hertha Berlin to RB Leipzig

One of Germany's brightest emerging talents has left the capital city for Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth €600,000.

"Lazar is one of the best German talents around. Although there was interest from abroad, we've been able to convince him to come here," sporting director Markus Kroesche said.

Samardzic joined the Hertha Berlin youth academy aged seven in 2009 and made a few cameo appearances in the first team last season. But he's now signed a five-year-deal with Julian Nagelsmann's side.

"RB Leipzig is a great club for young, hungry players. The team has been playing attractive and attacking football for many years now and I think I will fit in well," Samardzic said of his new club.

September 7

Rumor: Julian Draxler — Paris Saint-Germain to Bayer Leverkusen

Though he played 90 minutes in each of Germany's Nations League matches, Julian Draxler has been urged by Joachim Löw to "take a step (towards a club) where he plays regularly" if he wants to stay in contention.

The 26-year-old looks to be in high demand with just a year left on his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. And Leverkusen appear ready to fill the holes left by the departures of Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland in recent days.

Rumor: Angelino — Manchester City to RB Leipzig

The marauding leftback spent the second half of last season on loan with Julian Nagelsmann's side and the Red Bulls apparently want him back this term.

Angelino appears to be surplus to requirements at City and while Leipzig want an initial loan again, the Bundesliga club want a €20 million purchase option, according to German football magazine Kicker.

September 6

Rumor: Thiago — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he's resigned to losing Thiago, with Liveprool and Manchster United among his suitors, but the Spanish midfielder is not so sure.

"I have not said at any time that I am leaving,” Thiago told reporters ahead of Spain's upcoming Nations League match against the Ukraine. "Every year you put me in a different team. I am on the sidelines, my future is tomorrow’s game right now. I neither care nor am I interested in what I know I talked."

Jus a few days before, Thiago, who was bought to Bavaria by Pep Guardiola from Barcelona in 2013, had described how happy he was in Germany. "Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there," the 29-year-old said.

September 5

Rumor: Julian Draxler — Paris Saint-Germain to Hertha Berlin

The former Schalke and Wolfsburg star is reportedly unhappy with his playing time at the Champions League finalists and will look to move on in order to stay in Joachim Löw's Euro 2021 plans, according to reports in Germany.

Though he has just one year left on his contract, Hertha may be one of the few German sides who can realistically afford him and need a player of his profile. But, despite his star waning since moving to France, he's unlikely to be short of offers.

Done deal Ritsu Doan — PSV to Arminia Bielefeld (loan)

The newly-promoted side have moved to snap up the right-sided winger for the season.

Coach Uwe Neuhaus said in a statement on Saturday that Doan is "a very tricky winger with a lot of pace who shows his quality with goals and assists."

Bielefeld have signed several players this summer but have yet to spend anything on transfer fees.





September 4

Done deal: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

This one is finally over the line, with both clubs announcing the deal on Friday night. Havertz has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side but said he struggled to put in to words his feelings for Leverkusen, the club he joined as a boy.

He'll link up with fellow German internationals Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger in Frank Lampard's side and said he can't wait to get started. Plenty more on that one right here.

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

The latest twist in a transfer saga that is becoming a running gag, but it may finally be coming to an end soon with reports in England and Germany suggesting confirmation of Kai Havertz's long-awaited transfer to Chelsea is expected in the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old has reportedly left the German national team camp to complete his medical and finalise the deal. Havertz was an unused substitute in Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday.

Done deal: Guus Til — Spartak Moscow to Freiburg

Freiburg have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Dutch midfielder Til on a two-year loan from Spartak that includes an option to buy. "The game is played at a high tempo in the Bundesliga which suits my style of play - I didn't have to think long about the offer," the 22-year-old told Freiburg's website.

Done deal: Mike van der Hoorn — Swansea City to Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga newcomers Arminia Bielefeld have signed Dutch center-back van der Hoorn to a three-year deal on a free transfer. "Mike is a robust central defender who also has a good passing game," Bielefeld coach Uwe Neuhaus told the club home page. "With his quality he will fit very well into our system of playing."

September 3

Done deal: Vedad Ibisevic — Hertha Berlin to Schalke

Finding a reliable source of goals with limited funds is never easy, but Schalke have dipped into the free agent market in a bid to solve their problem. 36-year-old Ibisevic whose contract with Hertha ran out in the summer has scored 127 goals in 340 Bundesliga appearances to date and signs on a one-year deal.

Rumor: Benoit Badiashile — Monaco to Bayer Leverkusen

Having sent Volland the other way, Leverkusen were hoping to sign 19-year-old Badiashile to bolster their backline options with another up-and-coming center-back. However, reports in Germany suggest Bayer 04 have been priced out of a deal which could scupper any hopes of a summer move.

Rumor: Baptiste Santamaria — Angers to SC Freiburg

Despite rumors suggesting a deal was imminent, Ligue 1 side Angers publically announced that they have turned down an €11 million offer from Freiburg for Santamaria. The fee would have made the holding midfielder Freiburg's record signing, but now there is a big question mark behind any potential deal.

Done deal: Robert Gumny — Lech Poznan to Augsburg

Augsburg have snapped up Polish Under-21 right-back Gumny from Lech Poznan on a five-year deal. "We're delighted to have signed a young and talented right-back," said sporting director Stefan Reuter. "We're convinced he will play a part in us achieving our targets in the coming years."

September 2

Done deal: Pernille Harder — Wolfsburg Frauen to Chelsea

Danish striker Pernille Harder has left the Women's Bundesliga and joined Chelsea — the fee is reportedly a world record transfer in the women's game.

Harder, 27, is one of the finest strikers in the world and departs Wolfsburg with a scoring record of 105 goals in 114 games. Her final game was the 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the recent Champions League final.

Wolfsburg Frauen sporting director Ralf Kellermann admitted it wasn't easy to let Harder go. "Taking into account that we're dealing with a world record fee, the fact that Pernille was only going to be with us for 10 more months and has just played in a Champions League final for us, we decided it was a fair solution all round."

Done deal: Kevin Volland — Bayer Leverkusen to Monaco

Striker Volland has completed his first move outside of Germany, joining Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal believed to be worth an initial €11 million plus add-ons having scored 50 goals in 148 games with Leverkusen.

"Kevin's is a versatile striker who works hard for the team with statistics that show his goalscoring and selflessness. I am convinced that his energy and experience will be very positive assets for our group of players," said Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Done deal: Philipp Max — Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven

Max has left Augsburg after five years after being snapped up by the 24-time Dutch champions on a four-year deal believed to be worth €10 million. "PSV's style of football appeals to me," Max said. "They want to win trophies and so do I."

September 1

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

First Timo Werner, now, finally Kai Havertz? Chelsea look to have sealed a deal for another German star in a busy transfer window for Frank Lampard's men.

Several respected sources are reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee of €80m up front plus another €10m to follow and a further €10m payable if a variety of clauses are met.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz is resigned to his star man's departure and also that of Kevin Volland to Monaco. "I no longer expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again," he said.