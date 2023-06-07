  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
SoccerGermany

Bundesliga: Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Matt Ford
12 minutes ago

English midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid, the Bundesliga club have confirmed. The teenager has scored 24 goals in 132 appearances for BVB.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SJJe
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg
Bye, Jude: Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is set to join Real MadridImage: Martin Meissner/AP/picture alliance

Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Jude Bellingham is to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in a deal worth €103m ($110m) plus up to 30% extra in performance-related add-ons over the next six seasons.

Bellingham, 19, joined Dortmund from English second-division side Birmingham City in 2020 and has since made 132 appearances for the Black and Yellows, scoring 24 goals in the process and setting up 25 more.

Dortmund had been hoping to receive as much as €150m for their star player, but have settled for silghtly less. As agreed back in 2020, Birmingham will receive 5% of Bellingham’s sell-on fee.

Bellingham the latest Dortmund departure

A key cog in Dortmund's midfield, Bellingham helped the team win the German Cup in 2021 and led the team's Bundesliga challenge this season.

However, he missed the last two games through injury, sitting on the bench on the final day as his teammates were held to a draw by Mainz, allowing rivals Bayern Munich to win an 11th consecutive title.

In joining Real Madrid, Bellingham becomes the latest in a long line of players who have arrived at the Westfalenstadion as promising talents and left as fully-fledged stars.

Last summer, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland left Dortmund to join Manchester City in a deal worth €60m, a year after Bellingham's compatriot Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United for €85m.

At €103m, Bellingham is the second-most expensive sale in Dortmund's history, after Ousmane Dembele's €140m transfer to Barcelona in 2017.

How I became... Jude Bellingham

DW Matthew Ford Sports
Matt Ford Reporter and editor for DW Sports specializing in European football, fan culture & sports politics.@matt_4d
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health7 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian online gamer playing on the smartphone

India: Female gamers face abuse as industry booms

India: Female gamers face abuse as industry booms

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An asortment of different wines in glasses

German wine: Could climate change be an opportunity?

German wine: Could climate change be an opportunity?

Business7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tatsiana Khomich holds up a picture of Maria Kolesnikova

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Elliot Page

US: Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

US: Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

FilmJune 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business7 hours ago01:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage