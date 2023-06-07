Bundesliga: Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

English midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid, the Bundesliga club have confirmed. The teenager has scored 24 goals in 132 appearances for BVB.

Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Jude Bellingham is to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in a deal worth €103m ($110m) plus up to 30% extra in performance-related add-ons over the next six seasons.

Bellingham, 19, joined Dortmund from English second-division side Birmingham City in 2020 and has since made 132 appearances for the Black and Yellows, scoring 24 goals in the process and setting up 25 more.

Dortmund had been hoping to receive as much as €150m for their star player, but have settled for silghtly less. As agreed back in 2020, Birmingham will receive 5% of Bellingham’s sell-on fee.

Bellingham the latest Dortmund departure

A key cog in Dortmund's midfield, Bellingham helped the team win the German Cup in 2021 and led the team's Bundesliga challenge this season.

However, he missed the last two games through injury, sitting on the bench on the final day as his teammates were held to a draw by Mainz, allowing rivals Bayern Munich to win an 11th consecutive title.

In joining Real Madrid, Bellingham becomes the latest in a long line of players who have arrived at the Westfalenstadion as promising talents and left as fully-fledged stars.

Last summer, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland left Dortmund to join Manchester City in a deal worth €60m, a year after Bellingham's compatriot Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United for €85m.

At €103m, Bellingham is the second-most expensive sale in Dortmund's history, after Ousmane Dembele's €140m transfer to Barcelona in 2017.