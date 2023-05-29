Jude Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the season

Jude Bellingham has been named Bundesliga player of the season despite Borussia Dortmund's failure to lift the title on Saturday. The 19-year-old won the most votes from a selection of 'fans, clubs and experts.'

The award comes just two days after his team's draw at home against Mainz saw them lose out on the title on goal difference to Bayern Munich.

Bellingham, who was an unused substitute against Mainz after picking up a knee injury, played 2,693 league minutes, the most of any BVB player, scoring eight goals and making four assists.

"Every year or half year that I've played at the club, my responsibility in the team has increased," the 19-year-old England international said.

"I came to the club as a talented lad, but I have added elements to my game that have taken it to the next level."

"I have to continue to be everywhere on the pitch and try my best to contribute going forwards and backwards and try and control games, try to dominate the midfield."

"I want my teammates to see that I'm always doing everything I can to make sure we win. If we lose a game, I'm the worst person."

Bellingham could be Real Madrid bound

Having also played a starring role for England at last year's World Cup in Qatar, Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

After joining the Black and Yellows from Birmingham City at the age of 17, Bellingham became an integral part of head coach Edin Terzic's side, becoming the younger player to captain a Bundesliga side when he lead the team out against Cologne in October.

The Bundesliga said the England midfielder's "performances are worthy of recognition" as he collected the award that was selected by a vote from fans, clubs and experts.

According to Bundesliga statistics, over the course of the 2022-23 season, Bellingham, also covered more distance (322 km) than any of his teammates and won 482 'duels', a league high.

km/mp (dpa/afp)