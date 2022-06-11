How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

PoliticsGermanyHow well are Germans prepared for a blackout?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyAnne Höhn43 minutes ago43 minutes agoIn Germany, politicians and some experts are warning of blackouts — nationwide power outages for several hours. Multiple sectors of the economy would quickly face massive problems. How likely is such a scenario, and is Germany prepared for it? https://p.dw.com/p/4JA3oAdvertisement