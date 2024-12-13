"Big Oil": The Secret Behind the US Oil Boom

The US is producing more oil than any country ever has, despite pledging to reduce emissions.

This new oil boom promises to bring jobs and cheaper fuel – but for most everyday people the boom has limited benefits and comes with dire consequences.

Green Investment: Will Trump end the Inflation Reduction Act?

Donald Trump has repeatedly called climate change a "hoax", and will soon be returning to the White House. Will his plans to drill for more oil and gas mean the end of the IRA climate investment program?

Eco Hero: Empowering women in rural Uganda

Jamlia Mayanja is an award-winning social entrepreneur committed to empowering women in Uganda. She's developed a solar-powered bag designed to make it easier for girls to go to school each day, and still do their studies when the sun goes down.

Clean energy: Ladakh's transition to solar

The sunniest region in India, Ladakh is witnessing an energy transition. Natural conditions make solar power more efficient here than in other parts of the country, and the shift to renewable energy is improving people’s lives in towns and villages.

