 Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

Arts

Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

Many Germans still remember Berlin's demolished Palace of the Republic, but the draft for a new East German constitution from 1990 is widely forgotten. An art event revisits the symbolic charge of the two phantoms.

Berliner Festspiele l Palast der Republik (Berliner Festspiele/Immersion, photo: Burkhard Peter)

It all started when the team of Berliner Haus der Festpiele noticed that the windowed facade of their West Berlin theater could easily be transformed into a symbolic replica of the Palace of the Republic, the demolished building that served as the seat of the parliament of the socialist German Democratic Republic from 1976 to 1990. 

That led the theater's curators to develop an immersive three-day project, called "Palast der Republik," which will combine talks, films, performances and music and reflect on the legacy of the events following German reunification. The project runs from March 8 - 10.

The idea is not to glorify the no longer existing East German seat of government, the organizers explained. For instance, the emblem on the front of the building was modified; instead of reproducing the palace's socialist wreath with a hammer and sickle, a hexagonal logo was created to refer to the shape of the theater's main hall.  

Curators Elske Rosenfeld and Thomas Oberender presenting the program of the Palast der Rpublik event (DW/Elizabeth Grenier)

Curators Elske Rosenfeld and Thomas Oberender presenting the program of the "Palast der Rpublik" event

"This is not a nostalgic project, but rather, an attempt to read history differently, to talk about the East and West and envision a reform agenda for the future," said Berliner Haus der Festpiele director Thomas Oberender at the press conference ahead of the event.

A building with a charged history

November 9, 2019 will mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Towards that same time of the year, the Berlin City Palace, housing the Humboldt Forum museum, is set to open to the public.

Once the construction of the building is completed, tourists visiting Berlin's famous Unter den Linden boulevard will barely notice that the location, marked by different palaces, has been the focal point of ideological shifts throughout the past century.

Berlin's original 15th-century City Palace, or Stadtschloss, was severely damaged during World War II. Even though it could have been salvaged, the new socialist government viewed it as a symbol of Prussian imperialism and decided to demolish it in 1950.

The Palace of the Republic, or Palast der Republik — which, along with its parliamentary functions, housed various cultural events, art galleries, restaurants and a bowling alley — was built in its place in the 1970s.

Following German reunification, the Palace of the Republic was closed to the public as the building was contaminated by asbestos.

The German government then decided in 2003 to demolish it, and to reconstruct the former Berlin City Palace — a controversial decision that had many opponents.

Today, no matter how one feels about the new building, the successive series of demolitions and constructions directly mirror Berlin's contemporary history.

Read more: Berlin squabbles over cross on City Palace reconstruction

  • Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    An East German landmark

    A prestige project of East Germany, the Palace of the Republic opened on April 23, 1976 after a 32-month construction period. The building with its golden brown mirrored front housed not only the former East German Parliament, it also played host to rock concerts, theater productions and fashion shows. With its foyers, restaurants and a large event hall, the building served as a cultural palace.

  • Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Palazzo Prozzo

    Thanks to its opulent lighting and pompous décor, the Palace of the Republic earned the nicknames "Palazzo Prozzo" or "Erich's Lighting Shop" — a play on Erich Honecker, the then-general secretary of the ruling party's (SED) central committee. In 1990, the building was closed by East Germany's first democratically elected parliament after just 14 years in use. The reason: toxic asbestos.

  • Schlossplatz sign in front of the Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    A new cultural forum at the Schlossplatz

    On January 19, 2006 the third and final decision for the building's demolition was taken. The German Bundestag called for the establishment of a new cultural forum in the heart of Berlin.

  • Demolition of the Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Slowly taken apart

    Although the building should have disappeared from the skyline by the beginning of 2007, asbestos removal proved more difficult than anticipated. In pushing back the original schedule, the demolition went over budget, increasing costs by tens of millions of euros.

  • Palace of the Republic

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    An empty shell

    After the palace's closure in 1990, the building was slowly taken apart, leaving an empty shell behind. When the demolition began in spring of 2006, over 500 tons of glass, 20,000 tons of steel, and 56,000 tons of concrete had to be hauled away.

  • vacant space where the Palace of the Republic was located

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Bit by bit

    With the last section of the building removed at the end of 2008, demolition took longer than the 32 months required for its construction. The concrete hole left behind had to be filled with more than 100,000 cubic meters of sand in order to keep the Berlin Cathedral located opposite from tilting.

  • Graffiti at the location of the Palace of the Republic Die DDR hat's nie gegeben

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Controversial debate

    Whether or not to demolish the Palace of the Republic and reconstruct the historical Berlin City Palace, which had stood at that location from 1443 until 1950, was a topic of hot debate for years. What statement would be made in doing so? Would Germany be erasing a part of its own history? The graffiti on this picture says "The GDR never existed."

  • Berlin City Palace

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    Humboldt Box

    Shortly after the Palace of the Republic disappeared, the lot was spruced up with green. In 2011, the temporary Humboldt Box was erected, a small info center with models and interactive exhibitions where Berliners and visitors to the city alike could have a look at plans for the Berlin City Palace and the Humboldt Forum.

  • Berliner City Palace Humboldt-Forum (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Berlin's Palace of the Republic becomes an East German relic

    The new Berlin City Palace

    And there it is: the unfinished concrete fixture that is the Berlin City Palace. Already, the palace has cost the state €600 million euros. Its baroque facade, which will cost €80 million euros, will be financed entirely via donations. By the end of 2019, it should finally play host to Humboldt Forum exhibitions, theater productions and international conferences.

    Author: Jan Bruck / cat


Revisiting East Germany's neglected history

The "Palast der Republik" event, however, goes beyond looking into the meaning of this vanished architectural space.

It will also revisit ideas that were quickly set aside once East Germany was incorporated into West Germany.

Today, the rise of the far right in former East German states too often makes headlines, which is why the curators of the event feel it is time to revisit other aspects of the GDR's legacy — an "empowerment of the East," said Oberender. "Which emancipatory movements and attitudes from the time preceding the German reunification have disappeared, but are still needed today?" is the leading question of the program.

Read more: Eastern Germany still lags, three decades after reunification: study

A forgotten constitution

The program of the opening day will recall the work of the Central Round Table of the GDR, explained co-curator of the event Elske Rosenfeld, who directly experienced the revolution as a 15-year-old East German teenager and has since made it a focus of her artistic research.

Deutschland DDR l SED und Opposition am Zentralen Runden Tisch in Berlin-Ost (Imago/S. Spiegl)

The Central Round Table of the GDR in 1991

The Round Table served as the central political institution charged with taking over the functions of the discredited GDR government in December 1989. It was also tasked with preparing a draft for a new constitution for the East German state. The ideas that were formulated in the document drew lessons from the East German state's failure, but nevertheless aimed to incorporate the socialist founding principle of a more equal society.

Its preamble was written by East German author Christa Wolf. Among the experts who worked on the document was West German lawyer Bernhard Schlink, meanwhile best known for his novel The Reader, who will also be giving talks at the "Palast der Republik" event.

The constitutional draft was, however, quickly dismissed. Instead of creating a fresh constitution for a new country — which would have required extended negotiations — West Germany absorbed East Germany.

"I was disappointed by the West's promise of quick prosperity," said Elske Rosenfeld, which is why she feels revisiting this forgotten constitutional proposal offers a different perspective that can energize debates today. It is to easy to dismiss the revolutionary movements of the time as 'naive' or 'utopian,'" she added, but such a document "speaks for itself, without added comment." 

Read more: Defining what it means to be German in a unified country

A pile of red chairs, installation at the Berlin Haus der Festpiele (DW/Elizabeth Grenier)

The red chairs of the Round Table were found in storage and serve as an installation at the Berlin Haus der Festpiele

Developing a transnational strategy to counter the far right

After revisiting the progressive ideas of 1989, the last day of the event focuses on developing solutions for the future.

The day will open with a talk by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who co-founded the pan-European movement DiEM25 that will be the first transnational party in May elections to the European parliament. The palace will then host "the parliament of the future," through which philosophers, activists and historians — such as Benedicte Savoy, who in 2017 resigned from her position on the board of experts at the Humboldt Forum — will propose ideas for a new transnational constitution.

Ultimately, they aim to find solutions that could counter far-right populism, while questioning the established notion that "there is no alternative" to neo-liberalism.

 

