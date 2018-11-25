 Staunch EU critic Yanis Varoufakis to run in European election — in Germany | News | DW | 25.11.2018

News

Staunch EU critic Yanis Varoufakis to run in European election — in Germany

The ex-Greek finance minister, who opposed deep austerity imposed by Brussels and Berlin, is to stand in the European elections next year. Announcing the run, Varoufakis said it was time for a European Spring.

Yanis Varoufakis (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has announced he will stand in next May's in European elections — representing Germany.

At a press conference in Berlin on Sunday, Varoufakis accepted the nomination on behalf of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), which he launched in 2016 to "democratize" the continent.

As the economist spoke, his colleagues unfurled a banner with the slogan "European Spring" — a reference to the democracy movements that swept the Arab world from 2010.

Varoufakis insisted he meets the requirements for representing Germany despite being from another European Union country, as he has a residence in Germany.

Read more: Germany's Greens pick two EU-election main candidates

Varoufakis was outspoken in his opposition to the deep reforms and austerity measures imposed on Greece by its creditors after the country veered perilously towards bankruptcy and nearly crashed out of the euro currency.

He frequently clashed with his hardline German counterpart at the time, Wolfgang Schaeuble, who backed the painful medicine for Greece in an attempt to push the country back from the brink of default.

Political center threatened

Following the recent rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Varoufakis said the political center in Germany was under threat because of austerity.

Read more: EU future at stake in make-or-break election, Greek PM Alex Tsipras says

"On paper, Germany is drowning in money ... but the German people have been victims of the same austerity as the rest of Europe. The result is low levels of investment," he said.

This, he argued, boosted inequality, share prices, and real estate prices.

He said his movement wanted to pour cash, raised if necessary via bond issuance, into green policies to tackle climate change.

  • Manfred Weber

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Manfred Weber (EPP)

    The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

  • Frans Timmermans

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Frans Timmermans (S&D)

    Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

  • Jan Zahradil (imago/Belga)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Jan Zahradil (ECR)

    The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

  • Ska Keller (European Green Party)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Ska Keller (Greens/EFA)

    German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

  • Dutch Green MEP Bas Eickhout (picture-alliance/dpa/W. von Dewitz)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA)

    Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

  • Petra De Sutter belgische Politikerin (picture-alliance/Zumapress/F. Sadones)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA)

    Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running.

