Staunch EU critic Yanis Varoufakis to run in European election — in Germany

The ex-Greek finance minister, who opposed deep austerity imposed by Brussels and Berlin, is to stand in the European elections next year. Announcing the run, Varoufakis said it was time for a European Spring.
Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has announced he will stand in next May's in European elections — representing Germany.
At a press conference in Berlin on Sunday, Varoufakis accepted the nomination on behalf of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), which he launched in 2016 to "democratize" the continent.
As the economist spoke, his colleagues unfurled a banner with the slogan "European Spring" — a reference to the democracy movements that swept the Arab world from 2010.
Varoufakis insisted he meets the requirements for representing Germany despite being from another European Union country, as he has a residence in Germany.
Read more: Germany's Greens pick two EU-election main candidates
Varoufakis was outspoken in his opposition to the deep reforms and austerity measures imposed on Greece by its creditors after the country veered perilously towards bankruptcy and nearly crashed out of the euro currency.
He frequently clashed with his hardline German counterpart at the time, Wolfgang Schaeuble, who backed the painful medicine for Greece in an attempt to push the country back from the brink of default.
Political center threatened
Following the recent rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Varoufakis said the political center in Germany was under threat because of austerity.
Read more: EU future at stake in
"On paper, Germany is drowning in money ... but the German people have been victims of the same austerity as the rest of Europe. The result is low levels of investment," he said.
This, he argued, boosted inequality, share prices, and real estate prices.
He said his movement wanted to pour cash, raised if necessary via bond issuance, into green policies to tackle climate change.
mm/rc (DPA, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As he prepares for a series of events to mark the centenary of the end of World War I, President Emmanuel Macron has warned against a surge in populism in Europe. His party is looking ahead to European elections. (01.11.2018)
Gangs and drug dealers are acting with impunity at Greek universities. A controversial law forbids authorities from entering state campuses and the government is refusing to budge. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens. (09.11.2018)
Greece's leader has argued that the 2019 EU parliamentary elections are not just a run-of-the-mill vote. With members at odds over migration, Brexit and rising right-wing populism, Europe's soul depends on the outcome. (11.09.2018)
Fresh from polling as Germany's second strongest party, the Greens have picked two candidates to lead their EU election campaign. Ska Keller and Sven Giegold are already familiar faces in Brussels' corridors of power. (10.11.2018)