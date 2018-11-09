 Greek universities provide safe haven for drug gangs | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Greek universities provide safe haven for drug gangs

Gangs and drug dealers are acting with impunity at Greek universities. A controversial law forbids authorities from entering state campuses and the government is refusing to budge. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens.

Graffiti on a university building (DW/A. Carassava)

When George Michalopoulos, a freshman at the Athens University of Economics and Business (ASOE), one of Greece's top universities, went to register for classes in September, the 18-year old was shocked to see dozens of destitute and disheveled men, lined up at the campus entrance, shooting up drugs of all types.

"It was a rude and awful awakening," he told DW. "It shocked and scared every morsel inside me — not because I feared an attack by an addict, but because no one was doing anything about it. It had just been left to fester, like it has been for decades."

But now, in a desperate call for action, Greek academics are urging the leftist government to crack down on drug gangs at state universities, warning that staff and students' lives are in grave danger.

The appeal by the POSDEP federation that represents the nation's top professors and researchers, follows protest action taken by academics in Athens. College classes were called off for a day last week to pressure the government to clear up campus grounds that have turned into drug dens and safe havens for offenders exploiting a contentious law banning police from setting foot on campus grounds.

A group of drug dealers outside a university (DW/A. Carassava)

Contentious legislation gives drug dealers free hand

The controversial legislation was introduced in the 1980s in response to a seven-year military dictatorship that sent tanks to quash a 1973 student uprising in central Athens. While the law opts to safeguard the freedom of liberal thought, it has given drug dealers, addicts and other criminals a free hand to overrun campuses will illicit activity, posing a threat to students and staff. The rules were scrapped in 2011 but reinstated six years later by the leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"We have exhausted all our administrative, financial and legal resources in addressing this matter," the academics said in the call for action. "But the reality is that drug gangs have taken over campus grounds…. And the state must finally assume its responsibility and clean up the situation fast before we mourn the death of a victim."

Student bodies at a rash of universities were also holding urgent assemblies to consider potential action.

"It's terrible," Anastasia Vlachoyanni, an 18-year-old freshman at ASOE, told DW. "You lose all motivation and inspiration when you walk to class in the morning watching mounds of addicts shooting up heroin or smoking crystal meth. "It's not their fault that they have been abandoned, but it's an embarrassing sight that undermines the standing of our school and Greek education as a whole. Most importantly, though, it makes all of us feel extremely vulnerable and unsafe."

Drug addicts litter the landscape

Indeed, just meters away, in the front courtyard of ASOE's towering neo-Classical building, groups of Pakistani men were seen huddling over a brown bench, selling heroin, crack cocaine and amphetamines to users freely entering and exiting the university's grounds.

Used syringes and other drug paraphernalia lay scattered along pathways winding through the campus' tree-lined walkways. And on the south-side of ASOE, scores of students were seen maneuvering over an obstacle course of drugged-out users in order to collect textbooks for the fall semester.

Syringes around the halls of ASOE university (DW/A. Carassava)

One group of men in frayed wool sweaters lay on the pavement, while a woman with gaunt and rice-paper skin wailed for a hit. And another group of disheveled men, some of them in flannel pajama bottoms, were seen breaking off twigs from campus citrus trees to clean their crack pipes.

"This is nothing compared to what happens at night fall," said Ellie Dokola, a first year computer science student at ASOE. "All of these people take haven inside. And then, prostitutes come out adding another layer to scenes of lawlessness and criminal activity unfolding here."

"Late night reading or studying is out of the question," she told DW.

Similar scenes were also visible at other leading universities including Athens' Law School and the Polytechnic where gangs routinely sneak in to make Molotov cocktail bombs.

"There have always been isolated cases of drug trafficking and criminal activity in Greece's universities," Professor George Babiniotis told DW. "But this situation today is unprecedented. Students, staff and administration — all of us are at a loss."

Government refuses to budge

Experts say the crisis is a byproduct of a brutal eight-year financial recession that has triggered record levels of destitution. Crime rates and drug and alcohol use have skyrocketed, as has prostitution.

Last month as harrowing scenes from country's drug-infested universities went viral on local media outlets, Babiniotis urged academics to suspend teaching indefinitely until the state moves to clean up the campuses.

But the Tsipras-led government has refused to heed the call, describing any crackdown as going "against democracy."

"That leaves us fending for ourselves," said Michalopoulos, the first-year ASOE student. "We've made it a rule now to never wander around [the grounds] without another student or two. But if the situation deteriorates, we may have no other option than to transfer abroad and leave the country like thousands of other young Greeks."

Read more'Brain drain' sets in at Greek universities as thousands study abroad

Watch video 02:49
Now live
02:49 mins.

After eight years of cuts, Greek society shows wear

DW recommends

Greek police clash with protesters in Athens

Greek riot police and anarchist protesters have clashed in the capital Athens during a march to commemorate an uprising in the 70s. A number of people were injured and up to 200 people were arrested. (18.11.2009)  

Greece proposes immigrant detention centers

As elections approach in Greece, politicians argue that immigrants are behind higher crime rates and public health problems. But rights groups say the campaign rhetoric is a cheap ploy to win votes. (12.04.2012)  

'Brain drain' sets in at Greek universities as thousands study abroad

More and more Greeks are moving to Germany to complete their university studies in the hope of improving their chances in the job market. Radical cuts continue to threaten the quality of teaching in Greece. (13.10.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

After eight years of cuts, Greek society shows wear  

Related content

Griechenland Flagge vor dem Parlament

A timeline of Greece's long road to recovery 17.08.2018

On Monday, Greece exits the third and final bailout program of a nine-year debt crisis that has chopped around a quarter off the country's economy. DW looks back at key moments from Greece's traumatic decade.

Flaggen von Griechenland und Mazedonien

Macedonian PM says name change to be put to a public vote 30.05.2018

Macedonia and Greece are near agreement on a name change that has vexed bilateral relations since the 1990s. Greece has used its leverage within NATO and the EU to block its neighbor from joining those clubs.

Greek street artists bring back color to Athens 04.05.2017

A hotel owner in Athens has asked street artists to use their creativity to turn a drab neighborhood into a bright and colorful area. The district, once abandoned and frequented by drug dealers, is getting a new lease of life. Giovanni Piazzese reports.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

UK minister Jo Johnson quits over 'terrible' Brexit plan

Greek universities provide safe haven for drug gangs

France seizes Ryanair plane over unpaid state aid

Where is Europe's air safe to breathe?