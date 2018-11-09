Germany's Greens pick two EU-election main candidates

At their party conference in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Saturday, Green Party members picked two respected MEPs as their lead candidates for next May's European Parliament elections.

Ska Keller won 87.6 percent support to be the leftist party's main candidate, while Sven Giegold picked up 97.9 percent support to be the second lead nominee.

The Greens are the most popular environment-led party in the world, and are currently showing second only to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in opinion polls in Germany. The party currently holds 11 seats of Germany's 96 seats in the European Parliament.

Both candidates, who have represented the Greens in Brussels since 2009, told the conference that it was vital that the party fight militantly against right-wing populism in Europe.

"Europe's democracy is threatened," cried Keller in her application speech, accusing right-wing nationalists of wanting to "destroy Europe."

'End divisive politics'

Giegold also campaigned for a return to more collaborative politics across Europe, agreeing that right-wing populism must be tackled.

"Europe means towards each other, not against each other," he told party delegates.

Keller, meanwhile, admitted that the Greens were now facing a big responsibility due to their recent successes in two regional elections in Hesse and Bavaria.

Nationally, the party has overtaken the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in a recent opinion poll by Forsa, with 24 percent support, just three points behind Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU).

During's the first day of their party conference on Saturday, Green Party delegates also discussed internal wrangling over asylum policy and climate change.

New taxes pledged

Members are due to vote on Sunday on a draft European election program that will see the Greens demand a "minimum C02 levy" on power plants and a new tax on disposable plastics.

The party is also likely to campaign to make the EU as "guarantor of social rights," enforceable by the European Court of Justice.

The European elections will take place from May 23 to 26 2019, and will see 46 fewer parliamentary seats as a result of the UK's decision to quit the bloc, slated for the end of March.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Ska Keller (Greens/EFA) German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA) Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running. Author: Keith Walker



mm/jm (AFP, dpa)

