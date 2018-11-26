 Berlin police recruits must ′learn German before English′ | News | DW | 26.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin police recruits must 'learn German before English'

The new head of the Berlin Police Academy has said that police trainees should close the English textbooks and open the German ones instead. The training program has been criticized for failing German levels.

A German police woman has her back to the camera (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

The head of Berlin's Police Academy, Tanja Knapp, said Monday that police training schools should offer less instruction in English and instead focus more on German.

Speaking to the Berlin Senate, Knapp said that the shift in focus was needed in order to improve the German language abilities of police recruits.

Many police trainees have "fundamental difficulties when it comes to language … including correct spelling, punctuation and producing written texts," she said.

"Of course, it makes sense to be able to speak English to the capital's many tourists," Knapp added. "But if the basic required level of German is too low, then the focus should be on German."

The Berlin Police Academy trains around 2,500 trainees, who receive classes from some 230 instructors. Many of the police-in-training have foreign heritage, and the level of secondary education achieved among recruits varies widely. 

Knapp took over as the academy head in July after a 2017 report highlighting teacher shortfalls and failing German language abilities among recruits led to the removal of the previous head.

Tanja Knapp

Knapp took over the police academy leadership after a report said that police recruits were failing the German entrance exam in large numbers

The role of English in Berlin was previously thrust into a political light in Augsut 2017. Current Health Minister Jens Spahn, a potential successor to Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats, said that the omnipresence of English in the German capital was relegating German to a secondary language

Watch video 02:19
Now live
02:19 mins.

Is English too widely spoken in Berlin?

DW recommends

Amid controversy, Germany's police struggle to find recruits

Serious accusations leveled at the Berlin police academy include violent and even criminal trainees. Meanwhile, police forces around the country are struggling to find suitable recruits. (08.11.2017)  

On patrol with police at Berlin's Alexanderplatz, crime hotspot in the capital

As security becomes increasingly prioritized by German politicians, Berlin's Alexanderplatz has been dubbed one of the capital's most dangerous spots. DW's Kate Brady accompanied Berlin police on a Saturday night patrol. (13.11.2017)  

CDU's Jens Spahn slams Berlin's English-speaking 'hipsters'

Spahn calls Berliners who communicate in English "provincial" and says he considers native German speakers to be the worst offenders. His remarks address a swirling debate about the role of language in the country. (24.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Is English too widely spoken in Berlin?  

Related content

Bundespräsident Steinmeier in Südafrika

President Steinmeier warns against extremism in German police 26.11.2018

Speaking at a conference of a German police trade union, Steinmeier said there should be no tolerance for extremism in the police force. He also criticized job cuts that had been affecting security agencies.

Symbolbild | Geheimdienst

Police informants in Germany: Money, attention and scandal 15.11.2018

Despite the use of several informants, police weren’t able to stop terrorist Anis Amri. Still, authorities continue to rely on such sources. How does it work? What do they get paid? DW asks the experts.

Polizisten mit Tätowierung in Deutschland

German court rules policeman can't get 'Aloha' tattoo 14.11.2018

Research shows one in five Germans has a tattoo. But as ever more people get inked, should police officers still be restricted from donning tattoos? One judge seems to think so.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 