Belgium trial on Jewish museum terror attack opens

Two men, including a suspected "Islamic State" militant, are on trial for killing four people at a Jewish museum in Brussels. Prosecutors are calling for life sentences.
The trial of the deadly 2014 attack on the Belgian Jewish Museum in Brussels opened on Thursday
The attack is considered one of the first claimed by the "Islamic State" militant group on European soil. More than 100 witnesses are expected to testify, including four French journalists who say they were held captive in Syria by one of the perpetrators.
What happened:
'Terrorist murder'
Both men have been charged with "terrorist murder." Both deny any wrongdoing.
At least 120 witnesses are expected to testify during the trial. Prosecutors will begin cross-examining the suspects on Tuesday.
If convicted, both suspects face potential life sentences. The jury consists of four women and eight men.
Terror attacks in Europe
The shooting is part of a series of terror attacks that swept across several Western European capitals, many of them claimed by IS.
More than 260 people were killed in attacks in France, Belgium and Germany between 2014 and 2016.
