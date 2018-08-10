Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police

A man called the Germany police emergency number after being terrorized by a baby squirrel, police in the south western city of Karlsruhe said on Friday.

The squirrel was so relentlessly chased the man that he needed police to help deal with the situation.

Officers dutifully responded and sent a patrol car to help.

Read more: Learning to respect wild animals again

The situation eventually resolved itself when the baby squirrel fell asleep. In the official police report officers wrote: "Squirrel will be new mascot, was baptized with the name: Karl-Friedrich." Followed by the message, "The squirrel has fallen asleep because of the shock."

Officers bought the Karl-Friedrich to the station where they arranged accommodation for the marauding creature. The rodent is now in a sanctuary and is well cared for, according to police.

Baby squirrels sometimes chase people, quite relentlessly, when they are somewhat starved or otherwise in need of help.

In somewhat related squirrel news, a woman called Stuttgart police after seeing a puppy on the train tracks. It turned out to be a baby squirrel.

aw/ (dpa)