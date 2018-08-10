 Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police | News | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police

A man in Germany felt so besieged by a rodent that he called the police emergency number. The baby squirrel has been taken to an animal sanctuary.

Karl-Friedrich the maruading squirrel (picture-alliance/dpa/Polizeipräsidium Karlsruhe)

A man called the Germany police emergency number after being terrorized by a baby squirrel, police in the south western city of Karlsruhe said on Friday.

The squirrel was so relentlessly chased the man that he needed police to help deal with the situation.

Officers dutifully responded and sent a patrol car to help.

Read more: Learning to respect wild animals again

The situation eventually resolved itself when the baby squirrel fell asleep. In the official police report officers wrote: "Squirrel will be new mascot, was baptized with the name: Karl-Friedrich." Followed by the message, "The squirrel has fallen asleep because of the shock."

Officers bought the Karl-Friedrich to the station where they arranged accommodation for the marauding creature. The rodent is now in a sanctuary and is well cared for, according to police.

Baby squirrels sometimes chase people, quite relentlessly, when they are somewhat starved or otherwise in need of help.

In somewhat related squirrel news, a woman called Stuttgart police after  seeing a puppy on the train tracks. It turned out to be a baby squirrel.

aw/ (dpa)

  • a headgehog (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    Protected animals

    Hedgehogs are wild animals. They are found throughout Germany and protected by the Federal Nature Conservation Act. However, human care of hedgehogs is allowed when the animals are injured or sick, but they must be released back into the wild.

  • a baby hedgehog in a person's hand (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    Human care allowed

    This year was a wet summer in Germany and a fall that often switched between unseasonably cold and unseasonably warm. As a result, there has been an increase in weak hedgehogs found that must be taken care of if they are to survive, according to the Association for Species and Biotope Protection in Bavaria.

  • Igel (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/H.-J. Zimmermann)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    Late breeding

    Due to unusual summer weather, hedgehog couples bred late this year. As a result, many baby hedgehogs are younger, smaller and more inexperienced this year. Baby hedgehogs quickly need to gain weight before winter in order to survive. Hedgehogs usually hibernate in nests from October to April. During mild winters they can be active until November or December.

  • A hedgehog next to an apple in grass (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/W. Rolfes)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    Fall foraging

    A hedgehog that weighs less than 400 grams (slightly less than a pound) by autumn is unlikely to survive winter. A nocturnal animal, if a hedgehog that is found in the garden or on the street during the day is likely sick or hungry. Signs of an unhealthy hedgehog include low body temperature, slow or shaky movements, infection and loss of spines.

  • A hedgehog being fed from a syringe (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/C. Huetter)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    Animal protection

    A number of organizations care for sick hedgehogs in Germany. Hedgehogs are omnivorous. Animal protection organizations may feed weak hedgehogs cat food, eggs or ground meat. Milk and sugary foods are not good for hedgehogs.

  • Igel (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/L. Lenz)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    Baby hedgehogs left on their own

    In autumn, orphaned baby hedgehogs can be found. They are usually provided milk by their mothers for up to six weeks. But if something happens to the mother, the blind and deaf baby needs help.

  • Igel (picture-alliance/R. Bernhardt)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    Rolling into a ball

    Hedgehogs roll into a ball to protect themselves from predators. However, cars are currently one of the greatest threats to hedgehogs.

  • A hedgehog under a plant (picture-alliance/R. Bernhardt)

    Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

    60 million years of time on Earth

    Hedgehogs can often be seen in gardens throughout Germany. They are nocturnal and have a good sense of smell and hearing. Hedgehogs have been living on Earth for nearly 60 million years, making them one of the oldest surviving mammals.

    Author: Chase Winter


DW recommends

Wildlife in the city

Imagine finding a penguin on your verandah or a fox in your backyard! Cities are home to an astonishing diversity of animal species. On World Wildlife Day, we invite you to explore the urban animal kingdom. (21.10.2014)  

In the UK, a squirrel’s color matters

With the native red squirrel under threat of extinction in Britain by the introduced gray species, new efforts are underway to kill the latter to save the former. Is that possible, and is it fair? (07.11.2017)  

Learning to respect wild animals again

That bear or kangaroo might look cute, but it’s a wild animal, not a pet. Wildlife veterinarian Dr Jan Schmidt-Burbach spoke to DW about the need for humans to learn to respect that most basic rule of nature. (04.05.2018)  

Men escape nursing home for Wacken? What really happened

A police report about two men who escaped from a care home to attend a German metal festival made headlines around the world. However, new details from police paint a different picture of what happened. (08.08.2018)  

Saving baby hedgehogs in Germany

Unusual weather has led to an increase in sick and weak mature hedgehogs and babies. Fortunately, in Germany, there are organizations that care for hedgehogs and the animals' abandoned babies. (29.10.2017)  

10 wild animals that call Berlin home

Berlin might seem like a concrete desert, but the capital's wildlife is more diverse than you'd think. It's the city with the largest number of birds in Germany. And there's foxes, boars and rabbits roaming the streets. (07.07.2016)  

Related content

Russland Militär in Syrien | Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoy

Russia puts military police on Israel-Syria frontier, reinforcing role as mediator 02.08.2018

Russia is putting its military along the Golan Heights frontier as it seeks to temper tensions between Israel and Syria. A wild card remains how Russia can manage a potentially explosive Israel-Iran conflict in Syria.

Symbolbild | Schule Unterricht Schulklasse Schüler

German teachers cannot strike, says Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe 12.06.2018

Four German teachers took their demand to be allowed to strike to the highest court in Germany, only to face defeat before the judges in Karlsruhe. Public officials cannot go on strike, said the Constitutional Court.

Deutschland - Fußball im Nationalsozialismus

Was the Karlsruhe football team punished by the Nazis? 27.05.2018

A 1934 article about a German club refusing to do the "Hitler salute" has been widely shared on social media in light of a decision by the NFL to curb protest. But how true is the story?

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 