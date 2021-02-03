South-western German city, home to the country's Supreme Court and to roughly 300,000 people. Karlsruhe is the second-largest city in Baden Württemberg state.

Famous Karlsruhe natives range from automobile inventor Karl Benz through German football stars like Oliver Kahn and Oliver Bierhoff. Due to its position as Germany's legal capital, it was also site of perhaps the most renowned Rote Armee Fraktion domestic terror attack, the assassination of Attorney General Siegfried Buback in 1977. This page collates DW's latest content related to Karlsruhe.