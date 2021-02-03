Visit the new DW website

Karlsruhe

South-western German city, home to the country's Supreme Court and to roughly 300,000 people. Karlsruhe is the second-largest city in Baden Württemberg state.

Famous Karlsruhe natives range from automobile inventor Karl Benz through German football stars like Oliver Kahn and Oliver Bierhoff. Due to its position as Germany's legal capital, it was also site of perhaps the most renowned Rote Armee Fraktion domestic terror attack, the assassination of Attorney General Siegfried Buback in 1977. This page collates DW's latest content related to Karlsruhe.

Police patrol near the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German court: Informants' handler must stay secret 03.02.2021

Germany's intelligence agencies face scrutiny from lawmakers over the deadly Christmas market terror attack in 2016. However, the country's top court refused to let lawmakers quiz an informants' supervisor.
50 Küchen Dänemark

German court: No sawdust allowed in cookies 21.12.2020

Judges upheld a city ban on the sale of cookies made with sawdust. The producer says it is a traditional vegetable product but the court was not convinced.
Daily Drone Residenz Karlsruhe via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Karlsruhe Palace 21.12.2020

Baroque in Baden-Württemberg: Take a look at Karlsruhe Palace from the bird’s eye view!
„Daily Drone“ Karlsruhe Pyramide via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Karlsruhe Pyramid 21.12.2020

A pyramid in Germany? There is one, and it's located in the city of Karlsruhe. We show you it from our drone’s perspective:
Sarg ( leer ) im Trauerraum eines Bestattungsinstitutes, Kerzen und Blumen verschoenern den Raum, Waiblingen, 09.09.2018. | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Assisted suicide is a matter of choice 26.02.2020

The terminally ill in Germany can now decide when it's time to die. Wednesday's court ruling has reignited the debate on assisted suicide and the taboo subject of death, which is a good thing, says DW's Astrid Prange.
06.11.2019, Berlin: Der Dienstwagen mit Standarte des Bundespräsidenten steht vor dem Gebäude des Bundesnachrichtendienstes (BND). Das Staatsoberhaupt besucht die Zentrale des deutschen Geheimdienstes. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German foreign spying law tested at top court 14.01.2020

A wiretapping law introduced in 2017 to boost Germany's foreign intelligence agency in sweeps abroad is being challenged at the Constitutional Court. A verdict from the hearing is due later this year.
23.08.2012 A Syrian man shows marks of torture on his back, after he was released from regime forces, in the Bustan Pasha neighbourhood of Syria's northern city of Aleppo on August 23, 2012. State media hailed the recapture by the army of three Christian neighbourhoods in the heart of Aleppo, but clashes between troops and rebel fighters raged in other parts of the city and in the southern belt of Damascus. AFP PHOTO / JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN (Photo credit should read JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN/AFP/GettyImages)

Syrians face charges of crimes against humanity in Germany 29.10.2019

Two former officers with Syria's secret services have been charged by prosecutors in the southeastern city of Karlsruhe. The case pertains to alleged crimes committed in Syrian jails during the country's conflict.
Szene zwischen Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover 96,#1) und Daniel Gordon (KSC,#3) nach dem Treffer zum 3-3 durch Daniel Gordon, die zum Platzverweis von Ron-Robert Zieler fuehrte beim Spiel Karlsruher SC vs. Hannover 96 in der 2. Fussball Bundesliga am 25.10.2019: DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Foto Michael Bermel/Eibner-Pressefoto | Verwendung weltweit

Bizarre Bundesliga 2: Ex-Manchester United keeper sent off as sub concedes penalty 27.10.2019

A substitute giving away a penalty and a former Manchester United goalkeeper receiving a second yellow card for accidently punching an opposition player - just another week in Germany's second division.
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB), where was taking place a meeting of the bank's Governing Council, is pictured in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 24, 2019. - The European Central Bank (ECB) is due to announce the outcome of its latest monetary policy gathering. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

European banking union does not violate German constitution, court rules 30.07.2019

The European Central Bank's supervision of large banks and structural funds for failing institutions is meant to protect the eurozone from future financial crises. Germany's top court has now given its blessing.
Chess - 2018 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships - Award Ceremony - Saint Petersburg, Russia - December 30, 2018. World Blitz Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway holds the trophy. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen wants to keep winning streak going 19.04.2019

Magnus Carlsen is on form again. The Norwegian will face his World Championship rival Fabiano Caruana at the Grenke Chess Classic tournament in Baden-Baden and Karlsruhe. A big young talent is set to represent Germany.
ARCHIV - 17.03.2017, Bayern, München: Die Tatwaffe von David S. beim Amoklauf in München, eine Pistole vom Typ Glock 17, ist im Landeskriminalamt (LKA) zu sehen. Im Prozess gegen den Betreiber einer Darknet-Plattform im Zusammenhang mit dem Münchner Amoklauf vom Juli 2016 droht dem Angeklagten eine lange Haftstrafe. Die Staatsanwaltschaft forderte am Mittwoch (12.12.2018) vor dem Landgericht Karlsruhe insgesamt neun Jahre und fünf Monate. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Darknet operator gets six years in connection with 2016 German shooting rampage 19.12.2018

A German court has found a 31-year-old man guilty of operating a platform that allowed a gunman to purchase his murder weapon. The presiding judge said the crime could not have happened without the platform.
No go for Uber Black, rules top German court

No go for Uber Black, rules top German court 13.12.2018

The US call-a-chauffeur service Uber Black — banned in Germany — has lost its appeal before top civil judges in Karlsruhe. A Berlin court had previously ruled that swanky cabs could not simply be beckoned via an app.
A woman looking at a golden mask (Badisches Landesmuseum/U. Deck)

The legendary world of Agamemnon 29.11.2018

Treasures of Mycenaean culture, one of Europe's earliest advanced civilizations, are exhibited for the first time in Germany in a major exhibition at the Schloss Karlsruhe Museum.
20.12.2017*** - Auf einer Freiluft-Kunsteisbahn vor dem Schloss Karlsruhe (Baden-Württemberg) halten sich am 28.11.2016 Schlittschuhläufer auf dem Eis auf. (zu dpa «Terrorverdächtiger in Karlsruhe festgenommen» vom 20.12.2017) Foto: Uli Deck/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German IS 'ice rink' terror suspect trial starts in Stuttgart 12.11.2018

A German man accused of having plotted a major attack on an ice rink in Karlsruhe has gone on trial. The suspect appears to have links to IS, but he insists he supports the Kurdish Peshmerga.
09.08.2018 HANDOUT - 09.08.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe: Ein Eichhörnchen liegt schlafend auf einem Lager. Zuvor hatte es hartnäckig einen Mann verfolgt und damit einen Polizeieinsatz ausgelöst. Der Mann ist derart gejagt worden, dass er aus lauter Verzweiflung die Polizei rief. Beim Eintreffen der Beamten sei ihm das Tier immer noch auf den Fersen gewesen. Die Verfolgungsjagd am Donnerstagmorgen endete demnach nur, weil das Jungtier irgendwann einschlief. Die Beamten vermuten, dass das Eichhörnchen auf der Suche nach einem neuen Zuhause war. Foto: Polizei/Polizeipräsidium Karlsruhe/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Baby squirrel who captivated Germany is safe — and female 13.08.2018

"Pippilotta" stole the headlines last week after following a man "relentlessly" through the streets of Karlsruhe. According to animal control officers, this is common for squirrels who have lost their mothers.
09.08.2018 HANDOUT - 09.08.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe: Ein Eichhörnchen liegt schlafend auf einem Lager. Zuvor hatte es hartnäckig einen Mann verfolgt und damit einen Polizeieinsatz ausgelöst. Der Mann ist derart gejagt worden, dass er aus lauter Verzweiflung die Polizei rief. Beim Eintreffen der Beamten sei ihm das Tier immer noch auf den Fersen gewesen. Die Verfolgungsjagd am Donnerstagmorgen endete demnach nur, weil das Jungtier irgendwann einschlief. Die Beamten vermuten, dass das Eichhörnchen auf der Suche nach einem neuen Zuhause war. Foto: Polizei/Polizeipräsidium Karlsruhe/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police 10.08.2018

A man in Germany felt so besieged by a rodent that he called the police emergency number. The baby squirrel has been taken to an animal sanctuary.
