Austria to ban asylum seekers from taking up apprenticeships

Asylum seekers in Austria will be no longer be able to apply for apprenticeship schemes, as part of a draft regulation presented by the government on Monday.

The legislation, which actually aims to fill vacant training places and apprenticeships, will be open to laborers from third countries but excludes to asylum seekers whose claims are being assessed, government spokesman Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal said.

The new law would overturn a 2012 policy introduced by then-government, led by the Social Democrats (SPÖ) aimed at integrating refugees.

Watch video 03:17 Now live 03:17 mins. Share Austria plans cuts for refugees Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/30kHt Austria plans cuts for refugees lacking German skills

Austria's current ruling coalition, made up of Chancellor Christian Kurz's conservative People's Party (VPÖ) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) was elected last year on an anti-immigration platform. Since then, it has sought to crack down on immigration while also restricting the rights of those already in country.

Kurz's government has already restricted aid for refugees and reduced funding for several integration initiatives, such as German lessons. Interior Minister Herbert Kickl, an FPÖ hardliner, has also made clear that his ministry has made the expulsion of rejected asylum seekers a priority.

Thousands of affected

According to government figures, some 8,600 refugees in Austria under the age of 25 are currently seeking work, including some 1,300 who are seeking to enroll in an apprenticeship scheme.

In an interview with Austrian broadcaster Ö1, Economy Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) said that those asylum seekers who are taking part in an apprenticeship would be allowed to complete their program. However, that would only benefit the approximately 1,000 migrants currently enrolled. Further, according to the Green party, around half of those could be threatened with deportation afterwards.

Read more: Austria's Sebastian Kurz cozies up to German conservatives

Watch video 02:51 Now live 02:51 mins. Share Refugees seek integration through employment Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1HaDr Refugees seek integration through employment

Opposition and rights groups decry Austrian clamp down on migrants' rights

Christian Kern, the leader of the opposition SPÖ, warned that restricting opportunities for asylum seekers while opening them up to other foreigners was "misguided, as well as malicious."

The new regulation was only increasing the problems the government claimed to be solving, Kern added.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also spoke out against the Austrian government. "For many young asylum seekers, this would mean having to sit around idly for years instead of doing something meaningful and learning something in Austria," a spokesman said.

Read more: Opinion: With friends like Sebastian Kurz, Angela Merkel doesn't need enemies

The latest spate of restrictions comes after rights group Amnesty International warned last week that it had encountered "structural problems" in how Austria processes asylum claims.

The group was responding to media reports that an Afghan who claimed to be gay and persecuted back home was rejected because he did not "act or dress" like a homosexual.

The government hit back, insisting that all officials tasked with assessing asylum claims receive the necessary training.

Watch video 02:09 Now live 02:09 mins. Share When is integration (not) worth it? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33SG9 When is integration (not) worth it?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.