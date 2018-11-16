APEC leaders fail to agree on joint statement amid US-China tensions

The 21 nations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Port Moresby were unable to bridge their differences on trade and come up with a final communique on Sunday. It was the first time leaders had failed to make a joint declaration in the forum's 29-year history.

Instead, chair Papua New Guinea said it would issue a formal closing statement in the coming days.

The two-day summit highlighted growing divisions between the US and China as they compete for greater influence in the South Pacific region.

"The entire world is worried" about tensions between China and the US, PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill told reporters as the summit closed.

No agreement

PNG Foreign Minister Rimbink Pato told Reuters that one of the main sticking points to reaching a consensus was the multilateral trade system.

According to draft versions of the communique seen by The Associated Press, China wanted a reaffirmation of opposition to protectionism and unilateralism, which it accuses the US of engaging in. The US appeared to insist on stronger language against the types of unfair trade practices it attributes to China.

Sources cited by news agencies also reported that police had to be called after Chinese officials attempted to "barge" into Foreign Minister Pato's office in a bid to influence the draft communique. Pato later downplayed the incident.

Mike Pence accuses China of luring smaller nations into debt with its infrastructure funding

Rival ambitions

Differences between world's two largest economies were also made apparent by the announcement of separate funding projects.

The US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand promised to jointly fund a $1.7 billion (€1.5 billion) project to bring electricity and internet to much of PNG, where less than 20 percent of the 8-million population is connected to the power grid.

The plan is part of a concerted effort by the US and its Western allies to boost influence in the region as China rolls out its Belt and Road Initiative — an ambitious trade and infrastructure program connecting China to Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and elsewhere.

China pledged $4 billion to fund PNG's first national road network. It also struck a deal with Tonga, which signed up to Belt and Road and got a five-year deferral on a Chinese loan just before it was due to start repayments.

China's Xi Jinping receives a warm welcome at Parliament House in Port Moresby

Trade spat

In a speech on Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence launched an attack on Belt and Road, warning smaller nations not to be seduced by the massive infrastructure program. The "opaque" loans come with strings attached and build up "staggering debt," he said. He urged APEC countries to instead stick with the US, which doesn't "drown our partners in a sea of debt" or "coerce, corrupt or compromise your independence."

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the charges, saying no developing country would fall into a debt trap because of its partnership with Beijing.

"On the contrary, cooperating with China helps these countries raise independent development capabilities and levels, and improves the lives of the local people," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping used his speech on Saturday to slam the "America First" trade protectionism championed by US President Donald Trump, saying it was a "short-sighted approach" that was "doomed to failure."

PNG Foreign Minister Pato said his country planned to keep its options open: "We welcome Chinese investment, we welcome US investment. Our foreign policy is to be friends of all, enemies of none."

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Vietnam 2017: Hand shakes and silk shirts US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin wear traditional Vietnamese blue silk shirts at the 2017 APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam. The APEC sartorial tradition was started by US President Bill Clinton in 1993, who handed out leather bomber jackets like those worn by American fighter pilots, apparently to let his fellow VIPs feel relaxed amid the formalities of their meetings

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Peru 2016: Waving hands and llikllas In 2016, leaders of APEC member states met in Peru to discuss human capital development, upgrading small- and medium-sized enterprises, the development of a regional food market and regional economic integration. At the summit's end on November 20, they took a group photo wearing a shawl inspired by the "lliklla," a traditional Peruvian rectangular shoulder cloth worn in the Andean regions.

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Indonesia 2013: Leaders, spouses in matching prints The 2013 APEC summit, which took place in Indonesia, championed free and open trade and investment. Wearing Indonesia's traditional clothes, the leaders of APEC member countries poses for a group picture with their spouses in Nusa Dua, a resort island of Bali on October 7, 2013.

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Singapore 2009: Baju melayu In 2009, then world leaders Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, iIndonesian Prime Minister Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, US President Barack Obama, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and tChinese President Hu Jintao (left to right) smile and wave exchanged at the APEC summit in Singapore on November 14. They wore shirts of the Singaporean traditional baju melayu style.

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Peru 2008: Andean ponchos Wearing traditional Peruvian ponchos, Thailand's Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat, top left, U.S. President George W. Bush, top center, Vietnam's President Nguyen Minh Triet, top right, Japan's Prime Minister Taro Aso, bottom left, and South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak, bottom right, wave during the official group photo of the 2008 APEC summit, in Lima, Peru.

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Vietnam 2006: Ao dai pastels Wearing traditional "ao dai," former U.S. President George W. Bush, top row left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, top row center, Thai Prime Minister Surayud Chulanont, top row right, Chinese President Hu Jintao, bottom row left, and Chilean President Michelle Bachelet wave during a group photo with leaders of the APEC summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, November 19, 2006.

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style South Korea 2005: Durumagi for China-Taiwan Relations Leaders of APEC member countries donned a traditional Korean overcoat known as the "durumagi" for their 2005 family photo. The word means "closed all around." Most of the 21 Pacific Rim leaders opted for a pale blue or yellow version. Such parity is rare in the China-Taiwan relationship.

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Chile 2004: Colorful Chilean ponchos Former and current leaders of APEC member countries wear Chilean traditional ponchos as they pose for their official picture on November 21, 2004 in Santiago, Chile.

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style Shanghai 2001: Stylish silk coats Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a point to former US President George W. Bush as former Chinese President Jiang Zemin watches the festivities. All wear traditional style silk jackets in this shot from the APEC leader's summit in Shanghai, China, on October 21, 2001, taken during the family photo session.



