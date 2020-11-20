Visit the new DW website

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

APEC is a forum for economic cooperation of all countries bordering the Pacific. It was set up in 1989 in response to the economic rise of Asian countries.

APEC's 21 members include the United States, Russia, China and several countries in South America and Asia. This is a collection of DW's latest content on APEC.

Japan wants trade leadership role 20.11.2020

Japan is on "maximum alert" after a record number of daily coronavirus infections. To support the economy, Tokyo wants to increase free trade in the region. The APEC Summit offers an opportunity to get out the message.
(201119) -- BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Dialogues via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Chinese President Xi Jinping blasts protectionism in APEC speech 19.11.2020

The Chinese president boasted about the role China will play in solving major global crises while preaching the benefits of free trade. He was talking in the aftermath of the signing of the world's biggest trade deal.
ARCHIV - 16.01.2014, Spanien, Madrid: Luftblick auf die Stadt. Am 31.10.2019 hat die spanische Regierung Madrid als Austragungsort der nächsten Weltklimakonferenz angeboten. Chile sagte die Ausrichtung des Gipfels aufgrund der anhaltenden Proteste im Land ab. (zu dpa «Madrid bietet Ausrichtung des Klimagipfels an - Berlin erfreut» vom 31.10.2019) Foto: Airpano Llc/Zuma Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Madrid offers to host COP25 after Chile pulls out 31.10.2019

Spain has offered to replace Chile as host of December's large UN climate conference. Facing unrest, Chile's government has also abandoned hosting November's APEC economic summit.
Riot policemen run during anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Chile cancels Asia-Pacific and COP25 summits 30.10.2019

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has cited ongoing protests as the reason for cancelling the upcoming international summits. The APEC and COP25 conferences were scheduled to take place in a few weeks' time.
(191022) -- AUCKLAND, Oct. 22, 2019 () -- Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2019 shows the accident site of a fire in Auckland, New Zealand. A massive fire broken out Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in New Zealand's Auckland City center has left one missing and another seriously injured. A Fire and Emergency spokesman told media that one person was unaccounted for, and one person was seriously hurt. It is reported that a major fire has broken out at Auckland's SkyCity convention center construction site on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the blaze about 1:10 p.m. local time. (Photo by Han Bo/)

New Zealand firefighters battle massive blaze at convention center 23.10.2019

Despite working through the night, firefighters in Auckland struggled to put out a fire at a construction site. A thick cloud of smoke has blanketed the city, prompting warnings from officials to steer clear of downtown.
19.10.2019*** Santiago, 19 de octubre de 2019. Vecinos de la Comuna de Maipu se enfrentan con Carabineros en las inmediaciones de la estacion de Metro de su principal plaza durante una nueva jornada de manifestaciones. Aton Chile, Santiago Chile Aton359674 Santiago, October 19, 2019 Neighbors of the Commune of Maipu face Carabineros in the vicinity of the Metro station of its main square during a new day of demonstrations Aton Chile, Santiago Chile Aton 359674 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: ANDRESxPINA/ATONxCHILE

What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests? 21.10.2019

While a metro fare hike sparked the violent demonstrations in Chile, experts say discontent is much deeper and far-reaching. With an APEC summit one month away, Sebastian Pinera's government faces a tricky situation.
Journalists tour the deck of the U.S. Navy USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The USS Reagan docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday, days after a pair of American B-52 bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) |

Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific? 21.11.2018

Beijing has been making big steps recently toward solidifying a sphere of influence in the Asia-Pacific. Defending these interests will require a buildup of Chinese naval power that could heighten conflict with the US.
18.11.2018 (L to R-front row) Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, China's President Xi Jinping, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US Vice President Mike Pence wave with (back row L to R) Peru's Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha as they pose for a family photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Port Moresby on November 18, 2018. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

APEC leaders fail to agree on joint statement amid US-China tensions 18.11.2018

It is the first time that world leaders meeting at the APEC summit have been unable to sign a final joint communique. The gathering in Papua New Guinea was dominated by diplomatic sparring between the US and China.
17.11.2018 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at the APEC CEO Summit at the Pacific Explorer cruise ship docked in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) |

APEC summit sees China and US at odds over trade war 17.11.2018

The Asia-Pacific summit has become the latest stage for the trade dispute between the US and China. Beijing called for consultations as Washington threatened more tariffs.
16.11.2018 *** China's President Xi Jinping inspects the guard of honour at Parliament House in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 16, 2018, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. Saeed Khan/Pool via REUTERS

China expands its influence in Papua New Guinea 16.11.2018

President Xi Jinping will showcase China's Belt and Road initiative (BRI) to Pacific leaders at 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG). China has been developing a cooperative strategy to gain influence in developing countries in Oceania through infrastructure projects.

The Sydney Opera House bathed in in red the traditional Chinese colour for luck. As part of city wide lumiere and lantern displays to celebrate Chinese New Year. Major landmarks across Sydney were lit in red lights, the traditional color for Luck in China, whilst colorful Chinese zodiac Lanterns were on display across the city. (Photo by Richard Ashen / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

China and Australia compete for influence in the Pacific 16.11.2018

Through a series of major investment funds and development aid projects, Australia and China are trying to outbid each other to create networks of power and influence in poorer Pacific nations.

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Australia's projected budget deficits for the next four years have increased by 10.3 billion Australian dollars ($7.5 billion) to AU$94.9 billion as the economy continues to slow following a China-driven mining boom, the government's latest forecasts showed Monday. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) |

Australia to spend billions to counter China in Pacific islands 08.11.2018

Canberra is ready to invest billions in Pacific nations with an infrastructure and diplomacy campaign to counter China's perceived influence. Australia also plans to redevelop a military base on Papua New Guinea.
09.11.2017 *** BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 9: Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images)

How China's Xi upstaged Trump as the 'world leader' 14.11.2017

President Donald Trump's Asia trip was an opportunity for the US to showcase itself as the supreme global power. Instead, President Xi Jinping grabbed the limelight and presented China as the new 'world leader.'
***Archivbild*** Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) chats with US President George W. Bush donning traditional Chinese silk coats as they walk with Chinese President Jiang Zemin (R) to a family photo session of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shanghai, 21 October 2001. The two-day APEC summit has focused on measures to counter terrorism in the wake of the attacks on the United States last month, and to boost trade to support the slumping global economy. dpa (Pool) |

Sartorial summit: APEC leaders show off local style 11.11.2017

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit has been taking place annually for nearly three decades. During the summit, the 21 leaders take a "family photo" wearing traditional clothes of the host country.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - NOVEMBER 11: Protesters march the streets of Manila a day ahead of US President Trump's arrival on November 11, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Hundreds of Filipinos protested in Manila ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival to the Philippines during his 12-day Asia trip. Protestors from left-wing groups chanted anti-U.S. slogans as Trump was set to visit to the Philippines over the weekend for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, marking the last leg of his five-country Asian tour. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)

Thriller in Manila: Trouble as Donald Trump meets 'Trump of the East' 11.11.2017

US President Donald Trump and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte are renowned for their unpredictable nature and coarse rhetoric. Their meeting comes accompanied by a wave of protests. Ana P. Santos reports.
09.11.2017 *** U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping make joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Opinion: Donald Trump's policies have fed China's rise as world power 11.11.2017

Donald Trump's "America First" mantra won him the presidential election, but it may have cost the US its place as world superpower. China is hot on America's heels economically and politically, writes DW'S Miodrag Soric.
