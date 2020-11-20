Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
APEC is a forum for economic cooperation of all countries bordering the Pacific. It was set up in 1989 in response to the economic rise of Asian countries.
APEC's 21 members include the United States, Russia, China and several countries in South America and Asia. This is a collection of DW's latest content on APEC.
President Xi Jinping will showcase China's Belt and Road initiative (BRI) to Pacific leaders at 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG). China has been developing a cooperative strategy to gain influence in developing countries in Oceania through infrastructure projects.
Donald Trump's "America First" mantra won him the presidential election, but it may have cost the US its place as world superpower. China is hot on America's heels economically and politically, writes DW'S Miodrag Soric.