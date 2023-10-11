  1. Skip to content
Can the US and China warm up their frosty relationship?

November 10, 2023

The relationship between the US and China is one of the world's most vital. But for some time it has been marked by suspicion, competition and hostility. Could Joe Biden and Xi Jinping reset things at the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco?

