Can the US and China warm up their frosty relationship?

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaCan the US and China warm up their frosty relationship?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of America11/10/2023November 10, 2023The relationship between the US and China is one of the world's most vital. But for some time it has been marked by suspicion, competition and hostility. Could Joe Biden and Xi Jinping reset things at the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco?https://p.dw.com/p/4YfZmAdvertisement