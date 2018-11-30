 Angela Merkel′s CDU holds US-style race to elect next party head | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Angela Merkel's CDU holds US-style race to elect next party head

The race for CDU leadership is often a boring affair, but members of the chancellor's party seem to be enjoying the campaign trail. Financial power broker Friedrich Merz appears to be making the most of the new format.

CDU leadership candidates Friedrich Merz, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Jens Spahn (l. to r.) (picture alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

CDU leadership candidates Friedrich Merz, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Jens Spahn (l. to r.)

Members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) are having as much fun with their regional conferences as a child with a new toy. At them, Merkel's three most probable successors are making the case for why they should lead the party. Although the primary format is well-established in the USA, it is utterly new to Germany's conservative party.

With just over a week until the final vote at the party's annual conference in Hamburg, the race is in its final stretch. Buses full of regional associations are arriving at such conferences in droves to hear what the candidates have to say. Today, after feasting on bockwurst and posing for group photos, 4,000 party members head into the trade fair exhibition halls of the North Rhine-Westphalian (NRW) capital, Düsseldorf. There they get the chance to see Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn up close, in what is the sixth of eight such regional conferences.

Read more: Where Merkel's potential successors stand on foreign policy

Attacking the Greens, distancing the SPD

"We have to be ready to lead controversial debates," Merkel's former rival Merz tells the capacity crowd. The response is thundering applause from a party base that seems to be fed up with consensus. The former parliamentary group leader is using his home field advantage. He emphasizes his "rural roots" in the nearby Sauerland region and vehemently attacks North Rhine-Westphalian Greens for their support of coal protesters in the Hambach Forest. "The Greens need to clear up their relationship to this state's monopoly on the use of force," says Merz, once again garnering thunderous applause. He bemoans the fact that "the clarity of our positions has suffered" and calls for a starker delineation of CDU policies from those of its junior coalition partners in the German government, the Social Democrats (SPD).

This evening's host is the state CDU — the party's largest state association. North Rhine-Westphalia is also the home of two of the three top candidates: Merz and Spahn. Almost one-third of the delegates at the Hamburg vote on December 7, will travel there from NRW. The candidate who does best here will have taken a big step toward victory in Hamburg — and toward CDU party leadership.

Read also: Majority of Germans want Merkel to complete term

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is congratulated by Angela Merkel (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU

    Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was Merkel's choice to become general secretary of the CDU in 2018. She is reputedly Merkel's pick as a successor as party leader. AKK headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in the small southwestern state of Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. She is considered a moderate who would continue Merkel's centrist policies.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Jens Spahn, CDU

    The 38-year-old is the youngest and most overtly determined Merkel usurper. He entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions and called for banning the Burqa in public.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Friedrich Merz, CDU

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag has been out of frontline politics since leaving the Bundestag in 2009. But the 62-year-old announced his intention to replace Merkel within hours of the news that she would be stepping down. Merz reportedly fell out with Merkel after she replaced him as CDU/CSU group leader in 2002. He has been a chairman at Blackrock since 2016.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Armin Laschet, CDU

    Laschet became state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. He has ruled out running as CDU head while Merkel remains chancellor. But he has hinted that he may announce his candidacy once Merkel has stood down, which would make it possible to occupy both posts simultaneously.

  • Julia Klöckner (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Julia Klöckner, CDU

    Klöckner became agriculture minister in 2018 and has been CDU chief in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2011. In 1995, before entering politics, she became Germany's "Wine Queen." Like Spahn, she belongs to the CDU's conservative wing. She raised eyebrows in 2016 when she proposed an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

  • Peter Altmaier Portrait (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Peter Altmaier, CDU

    Altmeier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.

  • Ursula von der Leyen speaks with soldiers

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Ursula von der Leyen, CDU

    Von der Leyen became defense minister in 2013 after serving a stint as labor minister. Despite her reform efforts, defense spending remains stubbornly low and the military continues to suffer from widespread equipment shortages. Von der Leyen, who studied in the United States and Britain, supports a larger role for Germany abroad and improving links between national armies in the European Union.

  • Merkel and Bouffier (Reuters)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Volker Bouffier, CDU

    Volker Bouffier has been the premier of the central state of Hesse since 2010. He formerly served as the state's interior minister and has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The 66-year-old currently heads a CDU-Greens state government in Hesse and is a deputy chairperson in the national CDU executive.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson, Alexander Pearson


Self-confidence vs. conciliation

Merz was able to garner much more applause here than either of his competitors. Spahn — the 38-year-old politician currently serving as health minister in Merkel's cabinet — often muddled his words. Close Merkel ally Kramp-Karrenbauer appeared reserved. Merz, however, exuded self-confidence, stating in an interview before the conference: "Not only do I intend to win, I fully expect to be elected CDU chairman."

Nevertheless, polls among the CDU and the general population currently show him lagging behind Kramp-Karrenbauer. Though she is currently party secretary and a well-known name in politics, she cut a much quieter and reserved figure than either of her counterparts in Düsseldorf.

Whereas Merz wants controversial debates, Kramp-Karrenbauer made the case for "constructive debate." She also gave the base hope: "We are looking to capture 40 percent of the vote in Germany and its state associations. And that is the bar by which we will be measured." Currently, the CDU is hovering around 27 percent favorability among voters — its lowest numbers in decades.

Watch video 26:01
Now live
26:01 mins.

Merkel's out: What next?

Enjoying the competition

Frank Sarfeld likes what Kramp-Karrenbauer has to say. A communications advisor from Düsseldorf, he has been a member of the CDU for 30 years. "Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer represents the majority of the CDU," he says, adding: "The CDU must once again be led with emotion and passion and I only see that with her." Sarfeld is also pleased with the party's "brilliant debate culture. That is something we have over the other parties." Mats Müllenbauer, a 26-year-old engineering student from Aachen, feels that Friedrich Merz carried the evening. Müllenbauer says he doesn't agree with all of Merz's positions but thinks he was more authentic than his competitors, before he turns to listen to the candidate's closing remarks.

Read more: Merkel's rival Merz and the shadowy power of BlackRock

Other German parties have much more experience with inner-party competition than the CDU, yet none of them seem enjoy the spectacle as much as the CDU is right now. The Christian Democrats will have two more opportunities to whoop it up before heading to Hamburg to get behind the party's current leader or elect a new chairperson.

DW recommends

Angela Merkel's rival Friedrich Merz and the vast, shadowy power of BlackRock

The sheer scale of BlackRock's finances makes its influence on the world unlike that of any other company. Now one of its board members in Germany, Friedrich Merz, wants to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. (29.11.2018)  

Germany: Thousands protest to save Hambach Forest

Thousands of people have protested to save the last 200 hectares of western Germany's ancient Hambach Forest. The forest is at risk of being felled to allow energy giant RWE to continue its lignite mining operations. (27.10.2018)  

Opinion: Abandoning asylum rights means forgetting German history

Almost casually, a politician vying to replace Angela Merkel as CDU party leader has taken an ax to the right to asylum in Germany's constitution. It is a watershed moment in German postwar history, writes Jens Thurau. (22.11.2018)  

CDU hopeful Merz decried as 'Trump light' for questioning asylum rights

Opposition lawmakers have lodged hefty criticism against Merkel's could-be successor for questioning the right to asylum. The populist AfD said Merz has become more right-wing than they are. (22.11.2018)  

Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urges new era in German politics

The battle to be the next leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is heating up. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the candidate considered closest to the chancellor personally and politically, has now made her case.  (07.11.2018)  

Majority of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to complete term

Merkel will not seek a new term as CDU leader, prompting many to doubt her future as chancellor. Voters are also not enthused about Merkel's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer remaining in office, according to a new poll. (16.11.2018)  

Angela Merkel's potential successors: What is their foreign policy?

The race to take over from Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been narrowed down to three main candidates. And the choice could turn out to be a consequential one for Germany's neighbors. (01.11.2018)  

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

Angela Merkel will be giving up her seat as CDU leader but remain chancellor – likely until the next federal election in 2021. DW examines her potential successors as CDU chief and German chancellor. (31.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel's out: What next?  

Is Friedrich Merz planning to win power with a bid to bring conservatism back to the CDU & Germany?  

Related content

Deutschland Landau | CDU-Generalsekretärin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urges new era in German politics 07.11.2018

The battle to be the next leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is heating up. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the candidate considered closest to the chancellor personally and politically, has now made her case. 

Thüringen Hessen - CDU-Regionalkonferenz

CDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights 22.11.2018

One of Angela Merkel's possible successors, Friedrich Merz, has called for a debate on the German right to seek asylum — a permanent principle enshrined in the country's Basic Law.

Deutschland Sitzung des CDU-Landesvorstands in NRW | Friedrich Merz

Angela Merkel's rival Friedrich Merz and the vast, shadowy power of BlackRock 29.11.2018

The sheer scale of BlackRock's finances makes its influence on the world unlike that of any other company. Now one of its board members in Germany, Friedrich Merz, wants to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Syrian refugee jailed over Germany bomb plot

Angela Merkel's CDU holds US-style race to elect next party head

German authorities make massive cocaine drug busts in Hamburg

German military under fire over Angela Merkel's plane problems