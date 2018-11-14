 Majority of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to complete term | News | DW | 16.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Majority of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to complete term

Merkel has said she would not be seeking a new term as CDU leader, prompting many to doubt her future as chancellor. The voters are not enthused about Merkel's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer remaining in office.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference following a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership meeting in Berlin.

German voters feel Chancellor Angela Merkel should continue in office even after relinquishing her party's leadership next month, Germany's latest Deutschlandtrend survey carried out by public broadcaster ARD showed on Friday.

The poll showed that a vast majority of voters want Merkel to complete her tenure, which ends in 2021. More than three-quarters of her party voters feel she should continue. More than half of the supporters of environmentalist Greens, socialist Left Party and center-left SPD also agree.

Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) voters overwhelmingly feel Merkel should step down.

Read moreChancellor Angela Merkel and her quiet rise to power 

'Seehofer must quit'

The voters were not that generous to Merkel's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who stepped down as the head of CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU.

Nearly three in every four voters feel that Seehofer should also quit his job in the federal government.

An infographic showing how many Germans want Horst Seehofer to quit as interior minister

Merkel's successor

The polls put Merkel ally and CDU Secretary General Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer ahead in the race for CDU leadership. Kramp-Karrenbauer has the backing of 46 percent of her party voters.

She was followed by Friedrich Merz, a financial manager who has spent the past nine years out of politics, who polled 31 percent. Jens Spahn, the 38-year-old health minister and a Merkel critic, managed just 12 percent.

Read more: Angela Merkel's potential successors: What is their foreign policy 

An infographic showing support for possible Merkel successors
Watch video 02:20
Now live
02:20 mins.

Merkel ally launches bid for CDU party leadership

Green surge

The Greens continued their surge in the latest poll, further closing in their gap with Merkel's conservatives.

According to the poll, if federal elections were held this Sunday, 23 percent of Germans would vote for the Greens. More than a quarter said they would vote for CDU/CSU.

Support for Merkel's coalition partners, SPD, fell a further 1 percentage point to 14 percent. The poll showed a drop in support for the AfD, which also recorded 14 percent.

An infographic showing support for German political parties in a poll.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is congratulated by Angela Merkel (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU

    Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was Merkel's choice to become general secretary of the CDU in 2018. She is reputedly Merkel's pick as a successor as party leader. AKK headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in the small southwestern state of Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. She is considered a moderate who would continue Merkel's centrist policies.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Jens Spahn, CDU

    The 38-year-old is the youngest and most overtly determined Merkel usurper. He entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions and called for banning the Burqa in public.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Friedrich Merz, CDU

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag has been out of frontline politics since leaving the Bundestag in 2009. But the 62-year-old announced his intention to replace Merkel within hours of the news that she would be stepping down. Merz reportedly fell out with Merkel after she replaced him as CDU/CSU group leader in 2002. He has been a chairman at Blackrock since 2016.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Armin Laschet, CDU

    Laschet became state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. He has ruled out running as CDU head while Merkel remains chancellor. But he has hinted that he may announce his candidacy once Merkel has stood down, which would make it possible to occupy both posts simultaneously.

  • Julia Klöckner (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Julia Klöckner, CDU

    Klöckner became agriculture minister in 2018 and has been CDU chief in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2011. In 1995, before entering politics, she became Germany's "Wine Queen." Like Spahn, she belongs to the CDU's conservative wing. She raised eyebrows in 2016 when she proposed an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

  • Peter Altmaier Portrait (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Peter Altmaier, CDU

    Altmeier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.

  • Ursula von der Leyen speaks with soldiers

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Ursula von der Leyen, CDU

    Von der Leyen became defense minister in 2013 after serving a stint as labor minister. Despite her reform efforts, defense spending remains stubbornly low and the military continues to suffer from widespread equipment shortages. Von der Leyen, who studied in the United States and Britain, supports a larger role for Germany abroad and improving links between national armies in the European Union.

  • Merkel and Bouffier (Reuters)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Volker Bouffier, CDU

    Volker Bouffier has been the premier of the central state of Hesse since 2010. He formerly served as the state's interior minister and has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The 66-year-old currently heads a CDU-Greens state government in Hesse and is a deputy chairperson in the national CDU executive.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson, Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

In German politics, women still have a long way to go

Yes, Angela Merkel has been in charge for 13 years, and Germany was a relatively early pioneer for women's suffrage. But there's still plenty of work to do to increase women’s representation in politics. (12.11.2018)  

CSU chief Horst Seehofer to step down as party leader

After Angela Merkel pledged to retire as the head of her CDU party, Horst Seehofer has confirmed he will also step down as leader of Bavaria's CSU. However, he intends to remain Germany's interior minister for now. (12.11.2018)  

Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urges new era in German politics

The battle to be the next leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is heating up. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the candidate considered closest to the chancellor personally and politically, has now made her case.  (07.11.2018)  

Friedrich Merz makes pitch to lead CDU after Angela Merkel

Friedrich Merz, a ghost from the chancellor's past, appeared in Berlin to explain why he should succeed Angela Merkel as the leader of the Christian Democrats. The lobbyist's intervention has taken many by surprise. (31.10.2018)  

Angela Merkel's potential successors: What is their foreign policy?

The race to take over from Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been narrowed down to three main candidates. And the choice could turn out to be a consequential one for Germany's neighbors. (01.11.2018)  

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her quiet rise to power

When Angela Merkel became Germany's first female chancellor in 2005, many saw this as proof that it is not always a disadvantage to be underestimated by inner-party rivals. DW looks back at the beginnings. (29.10.2018)  

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

Angela Merkel will be giving up her seat as CDU leader but remain chancellor – likely until the next federal election in 2021. DW examines her potential successors as CDU chief and German chancellor. (31.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel ally launches bid for CDU party leadership  

Is Friedrich Merz planning to win power with a bid to bring conservatism back to the CDU & Germany?  

Merkel confirms this is her final term as chancellor  

Related content

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Merkel

Angela Merkel and the future of the EU 13.11.2018

European Union leaders fear Angela Merkel's weakened power could be a liability for the bloc. When it comes to political heavyweights in Europe, the German chancellor has long been top of the list.

Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel vor dem Europäischen Parlament in Straßburg

Opinion: Lackluster Angela Merkel keeps Emmanuel Macron waiting 13.11.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't offer any new ideas during her long-awaited keynote speech at the European Parliament. The signal she sent was loud and clear, says DW's Bernd Riegert: Wait for my successor.

Screenshot Potcast BK Merkel: Aufschwung weiter fortsetzen

Angela Merkel touts Germany's 'well-positioned' economy 03.11.2018

The German chancellor has lauded the country's sustained economic growth and low unemployment. Angela Merkel was speaking in her first video message after announcing she would stand down as political party leader.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 