 Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 23.12.2018

Science

Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

In recent months, archaeologists in Egypt have made spectacular discoveries. And there is much more yet to unearth, but urban sprawl and construction threaten cultural heritage, says German Egyptologist Dietrich Raue.

Excavation chief Mustafa Abdo stands inside the newly-discovered, 4,400-year-old tomb of Wahtye in Egypt (Reuters/M. A. el Ghany)

Excavation chief Mustafa Abdo stands inside the newly-discovered, 4,400-year-old "tomb of Wahtye"

At the beginning of December, archaeologists presented their discovery of an extremely well-preserved tomb at Saqqara near Cairo. It belonged to a high priest called Wahtye, and is more than 4,000 years old. Gilded mummy masks were found in July, also at Saqqara. A necropolis with dozens of stone sarcophagi and artistic treasures was discovered in the spring near the Nile Valley city of Minya. And in November an Egyptian-German research team unearthed some fascinating limestone blocks with very old inscriptions in the ancient city of Heliopolis, now an impoverished suburb of Cairo. Some of these finds can be dated to the 12th and 20th dynasties of the Ancient Egyptians, making them around 4,000 years old. 

DW: Dr. Raue, people tend to assume that, in Egypt, everything important has already been discovered, particularly in the vicinity of the Pyramids or in the Valley of the Kings. How is it possible that spectacular finds are still being made?

Dietrich Raue: By no means has everything been discovered and excavated around the Pyramids and in the Valley of the Kings. The same is true of the great cemeteries like the one in Saqqara. For more than 3,000 years, it was the main cemetery of the Egyptian capital, Memphis. More than 50,000 people lived in Memphis, probably even more at times. If you look at old maps from the 19th century, you can see that there are lots of places where there’s still something to be excavated; people just haven’t got around to it until now.

The ruins of ancient Heliopolis, near Cairo (Dietrich Raue)

The ruins of Heliopolis abut the modern sprawl of Cairo

Together with Dr. Aiman Ashmawy of Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities, you’ve led an Egyptian-German team of researchers that has also made interesting discoveries in ancient Heliopolis. What made you focus on Heliopolis?

In terms of surface area, the temple at Heliopolis was the largest in Egypt. The problem is that it’s in the middle of the city. When the Napoleonic expedition took measurements there in the early 19th century, the temple complex was still a long way outside the city. Today, it’s right in the center.

The population of Egypt is increasing by well over a million people each year. Consequently, there’s a huge need for construction land and infrastructure projects. Of course, this also endangers the ancient sites, so we’re conducting the relevant rescue excavations at the Temple of Heliopolis.

Reading ancient Egyptian

It’s a race against time, and we’re grateful that we have the active support of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. Our international research team consists of Egyptian archaeologists and conservators, students and members of staff from the University of Leipzig. Our geophysicist comes from Poland, the geomorphologist from Belgium, the draftsperson from Holland; the archeobotanist comes from Egypt; one of the archeozoologists is from Pakistan. Professor Kai-Christian Bruhn from Mainz’s University of Applied Sciences is providing us with the necessary technology so we can document the finds as thoroughly as possible, even when we’re under tremendous time pressure.

What discoveries was the team able to make as a consequence of the finds?

The temple of Heliopolis was the monumental expression of the Egyptian rulers' concept of leadership. This was the 'Mound of Creation.' In order to assert his claim, the ruler of Egypt had to have a presence at this site of the Creation — in buildings, obelisks, temples, encircling walls and infrastructure.

This is not new; we knew all this before. It’s just that no systematic excavations were ever undertaken there, because the stone temples lie up to three meters below what is now the surface, and up to three meters below the groundwater. This site is now endangered by the density of building in Cairo, so we and our Egyptian colleagues are doing whatever we can in order to salvage as much as possible. Until now, all we knew was that this place existed; we don’t know what it looked like.

A colossal ancient statue uncovered in 2017 in Heliopolis, Egypt (picture-alliance/abaca/I. Ramadan)

This colossal ancient statue, possibly of the great pharoah Ramses II was uncovered only in 2017 at Heliopolis

Why was Heliopolis destroyed, even though it was such an important place?

Every ruler wanted to have a presence at the Mound of Creation, so there was a huge complex there, which simply had the misfortune of being too close to the urban area. The site was close to the big construction projects, so what we mostly find in our excavations is basalt, granite, quartzite. Most of the limestone was taken away and immediately reused to build the Fatimid fortification wall in the 11th century.

What was special about this excavation was that we found lime kilns in an area where limestone blocks were brought for processing. These blocks were lying there in the fourth century BCE, ready to be processed. But they weren’t, so we were able to uncover these blocks with the remarkable inscriptions.

Might these spectacular finds give a boost to the tourism sector, which is so important for Egypt?

Egyptologist Dietrich Raue (Universität Leipzig/Swen Reichhold )

Egyptologist Dietrich Raue

Yes, I think so! I’m already noticing that in daily life. Five or six years ago, if you said you were going to Egypt, everyone looked at you a bit strangely and asked if it weren’t dangerous. If you say it today, people respond appreciatively. It seems that a lot of people are considering going to Egypt as well at some point, because of these fascinating discoveries.

Many of the archaeological digs in Egypt were negatively affected in the past by the mass tourism, though. Will these new sites soon be opened up to the interested public nonetheless?

It always depends on what it is. Some sites are just too small for big groups to be taken in. But for some of the tombs that have been discovered and excavated this past year, it’s definitely conceivable. The tombs are not opened up to tourism immediately after they’re discovered. Preparatory measures are taken first; precise time management, for example, to make sure the graves aren’t damaged by tourism. They may well be opened up to visitors in future, though. If I compare what I was able to see on my first visit to Egypt in 1977 — in Luxor, for example — there are far more sight-seeing opportunities now than there were then. And that, of course, is also always a good reason to go back to Egypt.

Dr. Dietrich Raue is Curator of the Egyptian Museum of the University of Leipzig.

  • Diagram of interior cavity and a passageway projected onto a pyramid (picture-alliance/dpa/ScanPyramids Mission)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    A newly-discovered grave chamber or just empty space?

    In 2015, French researchers detected a possible void above a descending corridor. But after several instances in recent years of supposedly newly-discovered pyramid chambers that remained unproven, the researchers sought to back the clue up with quantifiable proof. Now it's official: there is indeed a gap within the structure. But is it a chamber?

  • Scientists and a device positioned in front of a pyramid (picture-alliance/dpa/ScanPyramids Mission/P. Bourseiller)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    Measuring a mystery

    In May 2016, scientists set up a device in front of the Cheops Pyramid that can register muon particles, a byproduct of cosmic radiation. Measurements revealed a void at least 30 meters in length (99 feet) within the largest pyramid at Giza.

  • Scientist and equipment in a stone passageway (picture-alliance/dpa/ScanPyramids Mission/P. Bourseiller)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    Detectors in the corridor

    The French and Japanese scientists installed detectors in the Cheops Pyramid's interior passageways as well. Muon particles function like x-rays in a human body but can penetrate hundreds of meters of rock. A small portion are deflected — and the differing quantities of particles passing through the stone allow researchers to draw conclusions about wall thickness.

  • Satellite picture of Cairo showing the pyramids of Giza (picture-alliance/dpa/DLR)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    The pyramids of Giza

    Located on the west bank of the Nile at the edge of the Egyptian desert about 20 kilometers (13 miles) from Cairo's city center, these pyramids are the last surviving ancient wonders of the world — and the largest made by man. They are among the best known and oldest structures of humanity, dating back over 4,500 years.

  • Black and white photo of the sphinx and the Cheops Pyramid (picture-alliance /ZUMAPRESS.com/Keystone Pictures USA)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    Wonders of antiquity

    This photo of the sphinx in front of the Cheops Pyramid was made in 1963 before it had been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. That happened in 1979, when the Cheops Pyramid and many others were inducted as part of the complex titled "Memphis and its City of the Dead — the Pyramid Fields from Giza to Dahshur."

  • Sunset over the pyramids and the River Nile (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Nabil)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    A desert mystery, now an object of research at the edge of the city

    Back in 1335, a monk from Lower Saxony named Otto von Nienhusen visited the pyramids of Giza and was able to view the interior of the Cheops Pyramid. In the late 18th century, British and German archaeologists began exploring it. Now there's fresh hope that new scientific methods can reveal tunnels and perhaps even grave chambers.

    Author: Sabine Peschel


