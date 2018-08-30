Egypt: Village discovered in Nile Delta predated pharaohs

Archaeologists working in Egypt's Nile Delta have discovered the remains of an ancient village that predated the era of the pharaohs, the country's Antiquities Ministry said Sunday.

The Neolithic hamlet was uncovered in the Tell el-Samara area, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the capital, Cairo.

Frederic Gio, who led the dig, said his team found several silos containing animal bones, vegetative remains, pottery and food. The remnants suggest stable societies lived at the site as far back as 5,000 B.C. — some 2,500 years before the famed pyramids were built at Giza.

"Analyzing the biological material that has been discovered will present us with a clearer view of the first communities that settled in the Delta and the origins of agriculture and farming in Egypt," said Nadia Khedr, a ministry official responsible for Egyptian, Greek and Roman antiquities on the Mediterranean.

The find is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries announced by Egypt's government in recent months.

Hopes of reviving tourism

In February, a team of German and Egyptian experts uncovered an ancient cemetery near the southern city of Minya that contained more than 1,000 statues and eight tombs. Other significant finds include a mummification workshop near Giza's Saqqara necropolis and a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids.

In March last year, a massive colossus believed to depict 26th-dynasty King Psamtik was also unearthed in Cairo.

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians A newly-discovered grave chamber or just empty space? In 2015, French researchers detected a possible void above a descending corridor. But after several instances in recent years of supposedly newly-discovered pyramid chambers that remained unproven, the researchers sought to back the clue up with quantifiable proof. Now it's official: there is indeed a gap within the structure. But is it a chamber?

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians Measuring a mystery In May 2016, scientists set up a device in front of the Cheops Pyramid that can register muon particles, a byproduct of cosmic radiation. Measurements revealed a void at least 30 meters in length (99 feet) within the largest pyramid at Giza.

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians Detectors in the corridor The French and Japanese scientists installed detectors in the Cheops Pyramid's interior passageways as well. Muon particles function like x-rays in a human body but can penetrate hundreds of meters of rock. A small portion are deflected — and the differing quantities of particles passing through the stone allow researchers to draw conclusions about wall thickness.

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians The pyramids of Giza Located on the west bank of the Nile at the edge of the Egyptian desert about 20 kilometers (13 miles) from Cairo's city center, these pyramids are the last surviving ancient wonders of the world — and the largest made by man. They are among the best known and oldest structures of humanity, dating back over 4,500 years.

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians Wonders of antiquity This photo of the sphinx in front of the Cheops Pyramid was made in 1963 before it had been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. That happened in 1979, when the Cheops Pyramid and many others were inducted as part of the complex titled "Memphis and its City of the Dead — the Pyramid Fields from Giza to Dahshur."

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians A desert mystery, now an object of research at the edge of the city Back in 1335, a monk from Lower Saxony named Otto von Nienhusen visited the pyramids of Giza and was able to view the interior of the Cheops Pyramid. In the late 18th century, British and German archaeologists began exploring it. Now there's fresh hope that new scientific methods can reveal tunnels and perhaps even grave chambers. Author: Sabine Peschel



The number of visitors to Egypt has plummeted amid the unrest following the 2011 uprising against dictator Hosni Mubarak. The government hopes the publicity surrounding its ancient finds will help boost the struggling tourism industry.

A major museum under construction near the Giza pyramids is expected to open, at least partially, later this year. It will house a large number of ancient Egyptian artefacts.

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt Dated to the Greco-Roman era The artifacts found with mummies date back the era that started with Alexander the Great's conquest of Egypt. They were the first human mummies discovered in the area, a site rich in artifacts which lies near the Nile Valley city of Minya.

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt Mostly intact The eight-meter (9-yard) deep necropolis included six sarcophagi, two clay coffins, two papyri written in demotic script and several vessels. The mummies were elaborately preserved and were likely officials and priests.

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt More to come At the edge of the necropolis, legs and feet of other mummies could be seen, pointing to a much bigger find. Excavation is still at the preliminary stage.

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt Message from the ancestors Egypt's economically-vital tourism industry has largely collapsed since the 2011 uprising against longtime dictator Hosny Mubarak. The Ministry of Antiquities said the latest finds were "as if our ancestors are sending a message for tourism to come back strongly."

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt Latest in a series The discovery comes after a series of important finds in Egypt. Eight mummies were uncovered inside a 3,500-year-old tomb in the southern city of Luxor in April. A month earlier, a massive colossus likely depicting the 26th dynasty King Psamtik I was unearthed in Cairo.

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt Burial shafts Salah al-Kholi, a Cairo University professor of Egyptology who headed the expedition, said his team found burial shafts and that excavation work "revealed that these shafts led to a number of corridors inside a cachette of mummies."

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt So many mummies Kholi said the discovery was "the first human necropolis found in central Egypt with so many mummies." There could be as many as 32 mummies in the chamber, including mummies of women, children and infants. Author: Alistair Walsh (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)



