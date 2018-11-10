 Mummies of cats, scarabs found in newly discovered Egyptian tombs | News | DW | 10.11.2018

News

A sealed tomb, believed to be some 4,400 years old, has been discovered at the ancient Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara. Archeologists also unearthed mummies of cats and scarabs in other newly found burial chambers.

Ancient cat statue discovered in Egypt (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

Egyptian archeologists are preparing to open an apparently untouched Fifth Dynasty tomb at the edge of the King Userkaf pyramid complex, south of Cairo, officials said on Saturday.

The necropolis was built between 2,350 and 2,500 years BC, not long after the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The façade and the sealed entrance of the chamber are intact, said Mohamed Youseff, the head of the researchers into the ancient necropolis of Saqqara.

While investigating the area, archeologists also discovered seven other previously unknown tombs with sarcophagi containing dozens of mummies of cats and around 100 wooden cat statues, alongside one in bronze dedicated to cat goddess Bastet. The researchers also found a collection of mummified scarab beetles.

"The scarab is something really unique," said Mostafa Waziri from Egypts's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

An Egyptian archeaologist cleans cat mummies in a sarcophagus at a Saqqara burial complex (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

Cat mummies discovered in a sarcophagus at a Saqqara burial complex

"A couple of days ago, when we discovered those coffins, they were sealed coffins with drawings of scarabs," he added. "I had never heard about them before."

Read more: Tomb of Egyptian priestess uncovered near Giza pyramids

One of the sarcophagi belonged to Khufu-Imhat, overseer of the buildings in the royal palace, according to Egyptian officials.

Ägypten Sakkara - Pyramidenkomplex des Pharao Userkaf (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

Archeologists hope to unearth many other tombs by investigating the partialy buried site

Spared by grave robbers

Ancient Egyptians mummified human bodies to preserve them for the afterlife, while also preserving the bodies of pets and wild animals for companionship or protection. Both scarabs and cats were powerful religious symbols in ancient Egyptian religion.

While many wealthy Egyptians were laid to rest in lavish burial chambers throughout the nation's history, most of the tombs were later raided by grave robbers. This makes pristine tombs, like the one discovered in Saqqara, very rare.

Researchers are set to open the vault in the coming weeks, head of the Saqqara complex Mohamed Youseff said.

The freshly discovered tombs lie in a buried ridge which might offer many more similar discoveries, Egyptian officials said.

Watch video 03:36
Now live
03:36 mins.

Reading ancient Egyptian

dj/jm (Reuters, AP)

