Cairo

Cairo was founded in the 10th century close to where the ancient city of Memphis once stood. Today, it is one of the world's most densely populated cities at 7.8 million inhabitants.

Cairo is the capital of Egypt and the gateway to the Nile River delta. Since the latter half the 20th century, urban sprawl and political turmoil have left an imprint on the metropolis. Cairo became a flashpoint of Arab Spring protests in 2011. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Cairo.

At 7:41 PM on 25 January, dozens of Italian squares will be held in torchlight in memory of Giulio Regeni, whose disappearance took place in 2016 in Egypt, near the Cairo capital.

Egyptians stand trial over murder of Italian student in Cairo 14.10.2021

Four members of Egypt's security services are standing trial in absentia over the 2016 killing of Giulio Regeni. Italy hopes the proceedings will bring attention to the murder, even though the defendants are not present.
Es geht um die Berichterstattung für das Buch „Jeden Tag blättert das Schicksal neu um“ von Nadia Wassef. Schlagworte: Nadia Wassef, Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller, Arab Spring Dany Eid Photography Die Rechte liegen nicht exklusiv vor für *einmalige Nutzung *zeitliche Begrenzung: 1 Jahr Die Nutzungsrechte dürfen nicht auf Dritte übertragen werden. Das Foto wird zur Veröffentlichung nur im Rahmen von Buchbesprechungen und Veranstaltungen wie folgt freigegeben: *für alle Titel des Autors/der Autorin, die bei der Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe veröffentlicht wurden Rechte für die Veröffentlichung sind folgendermaßen eingeschränkt: Jede weitere Nutzung muss gesondert angefragt werden. Bei weiteren Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an: presse@penguinrandomhouse.de

Nadia Wassef's bookshop memoir is a chronicle of Egypt's upheaval 15.09.2021

Egyptian author Nadia Wassef speaks about opening the first independent bookstore in her home country; and her latest book in which she celebrates books and booksellers.
A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows a view of the Pyramids of Giza on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Egypt: Ancient pharaoh's boat transported to new museum 08.08.2021

Pharaohs commissioned solar boats to take them into the afterlife. The oldest and largest surviving one was instead transported 7.5 kilometers (5 miles) to a new museum.
A convoy of vehicles transporting royal mummies is seen in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Egypt held a parade celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from Egyptian Museum to he newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. (AP Photo)

Golden Parade: Mummified pharaohs moved to new Cairo home 03.04.2021

Queen Hatshepsut, Egypt's only woman pharaoh, began the journey along with 21 others to their new resting place: the country's new national museum.
6485017 11.03.2021 In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds trilateral talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Mohammed bin Adbulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Qatar's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in Doha, Qatar. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Russian Foreign Ministry

Turkey starts first diplomatic contact with Egypt since 2013 12.03.2021

Ankara and Cairo are eyeing restoring relations as Turkey tries to fix its worn diplomatic ties in the region, hinting at openness to reconciliation with Gulf countries.

A firefighting truck is seen at the scene after a fire broke out in a garment factory north of Cairo, Egypt March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalah

Egypt: Garment factory fire kills at least 20 11.03.2021

The death toll from a fire at a garment factory, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, has risen to 20, officials said. At least two dozen more were injured in the blaze.
Supporters of Egypt's army and police gather at Tahrir square in Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. Nine people were killed during anti-government marches on Saturday while thousands rallied in support of the army-led authorities, underlining Egypt's volatile political fissures three years after the fall of autocrat President Hosni Mubarak. Security forces lobbed teargas and some fired automatic weapons in the air to try to prevent demonstrators opposed to the government reaching Tahrir Square, the symbolic heart of the 2011 uprising that toppled the former air force commander. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Egypt's Arab Spring: The bleak reality 10 years after the uprising 25.01.2021

It has been 10 years since the 2011 uprising that resulted in the ouster of autocratic President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo. While some progress has been made, the new regime is cracking down harder than ever on dissent.

An Egyptian protester waves his national flag atop a structure in Cairo's Tahrir Square on December 23, 2011 during a mass rally against the ruling military, which sparked outrage when its soldiers were taped beating women protesters. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Egypt is synonymous with hopelessness 25.01.2021

Ten years ago, upheaval, hope and dreams of a better future swept through the streets of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Today, there is nothing left but fading memories, writes Farida Layl*.
(170606) CAIRO, June 6, 2017 () A woman looks out from a window next to a ticket office of Qatar Airways in Cairo, Egypt on June 6, 2017. Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry decided Monday to suspend flights to and from Qatar as of Tuesday and the Egyptian airspace be blocked to all Qatari flights starting Tuesday amid a growing diplomatic crisis between Cairo and Doha. (/Ahmed Gomaa)(yk)

Egypt and Qatar agree to end rift, renew diplomatic ties 20.01.2021

Cairo and Doha have exchanged pledges to end their three-year rift and resume ties, according to Egypt's Foreign Ministry. Several allies of Saudi Arabia are in the process of reestablishing relations with Qatar.
A coffin, part of a recent discovery from the Saqqara necropolis, is seen south of Cairo, Egypt January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib

Egypt reveals ancient archaeological burial finds at necropolis 17.01.2021

The latest trove was found in 22 burial shafts at Saqqara, south of Cairo, and date back four millennia. The finds include a long papyrus Book-of-the-Dead roll said to guide the dead "through the underworld."
At 7:41 PM on 25 January, dozens of Italian squares will be held in torchlight in memory of Giulio Regeni, whose disappearance took place in 2016 in Egypt, near the Cairo capital.

Egypt denies policemen were involved in Italian student murder 30.12.2020

Egypt's public prosecutor has rejected Italy's claims that five Egyptian police officers were tied to the killing of student Giulio Regeni. The real perpetrator was "unknown," officials said.
A picture taken on October 3, 2020 shows Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani (R), and Mustafa Waziri (L), Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, unveil the mummy inside a sarcophagus excavated by the Egyptian archaeological mission working at the Saqqara necropolis, 30 kms south of the capital Cairo, which resulted in the discovery of a deep burial well with more than 59 human coffins closed for more than 2,500 years. - They were unearthed south of Cairo in the sprawling burial ground of Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Their exteriors are covered in intricate designs in vibrant colours as well as hieroglyphic pictorials. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt uncovers tomb treasure trove buried for 2,500 years 14.11.2020

Experts have uncovered some 100 sarcophagi at an ancient necropolis south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. The country's tourism minister described the find as a "treasure."
Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi dance and wave flags during, held on the occasion the 6th of October war anniversary, near the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Egypt, cairo 2october 2020 (Photo by Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

El-Sissi loyalists lead polls as Egyptians vote 24.10.2020

Millions have begun voting in the Arab world’s most populous nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The votes will likely lead to a House of Representatives packed with politicians loyal to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi
AT SEA, UNSPECIFIED - MAY 27: An Israeli Navy vessel passes by the Tamar drilling natural gas production platform during a squadron exercise on May 27, 2013 off the coast of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea. Israel launched a nation-wide exercise today to test the civilian population's response to a possible massive rocket attack from three fronts. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

EastMed Gas Forum fuels energy diplomacy in troubled region 08.10.2020

The Cairo-based EastMed Gas Forum, whose charter was signed by several Mediterranean members on September 22, is the prime instance of regional multilateralism as the US scales down its active engagement in the area.
(COMBO) This combination of pictures taken on July 28, 2020 shows a woman watching videos of video of (L to R) Egyptian influencers Haneen Hossam and Mowada al-Adham, who were sentenced to two years in prison on charges of violation public morals, on the video-sharing app TikTok in Egypt's capital Cairo. - Egypt has in recent years enforced strict internet controls through laws allowing authorities to block websites seen as a threat to national security and to monitor personal social media accounts with over 5,000 followers. The verdict against Haneen Hossam, Mowada al-Adham and three others came after they had posted footage on video-sharing app TikTok. (Photos by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Egypt imprisons female TikTok influencers 29.07.2020

A court in Cairo has sentenced six young female bloggers to prison — not for political offenses, but for violating "public morals." Activists have called the ruling an "outrageous attack on civil liberties."

Zuhörer der libanesischen Gruppe Mashrou Leila halten beim Konzert am 22.09.2017 in Kairo (Ägypten) eine Regenbogenfahne in die Höhe. Wegen einiger Regenbogenfahnen bei einem Konzert in Kairo soll die wohl bekannteste Indie-Rockband der arabischen Welt nicht mehr in Ägypten auftreten dürfen. Das teilte der zuständige ägyptische Verband für Musiker am 25.09.2017 der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit. (zu dpa Wegen Regenbogen: Ägypten will bekannteste Indie-Rockband verbannen vom 25.09.2017 - Bestmögliche Qualität) Foto: Benno Schwinghammer/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Egyptian LGBT+ activist Sarah Hegazy, jailed for waving rainbow flag, dies at 30 16.06.2020

Sarah Hegazy was arrested, tortured and subjected to sexual assault in prison for waving a rainbow flag at a rock concert in Cairo. She regularly discussed how her time in prison affected her mental health.
