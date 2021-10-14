Cairo was founded in the 10th century close to where the ancient city of Memphis once stood. Today, it is one of the world's most densely populated cities at 7.8 million inhabitants.

Cairo is the capital of Egypt and the gateway to the Nile River delta. Since the latter half the 20th century, urban sprawl and political turmoil have left an imprint on the metropolis. Cairo became a flashpoint of Arab Spring protests in 2011. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Cairo.