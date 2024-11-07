  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
Nature and EnvironmentSerbia

Belgrade could see Cairo-level heat by 2050

Luka Stokic
July 11, 2024

Urban green spaces are essential for air quality and help balance city temperatures. In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, large-scale construction has significantly reduced the percentage of urban green cover, thus contributing to unbearable heat waves in summer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iBIR

Environment experts say the prizing of private interests over public benefit is the main reason why urban green spaces — which are essential for air quality and the regulation of temperatures — are being replaced by concrete buildings.

This phenomenon is on the rise in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, where the concrete jungle is spreading, robbing the city of its green cover. This, coupled with climate change, means that summers in Belgrade are becoming unbearable. 

In fact, Serbian meteorologists expect weather conditions in the city to be similar to those in Egypt's capital, Cairo, by 2050. 

Headshot of a smiling man (Luka Stokic) with short brown hair and glasses
Luka Stokic Contributor from Serbia, weather forecast presenter, journalist, reporter
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more