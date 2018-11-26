 The secrets of the Luxor mummies revealed | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 28.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

The secrets of the Luxor mummies revealed

Archaeologists in Egypt have made one sensational discovery after another in recent months. They just opened a 3,500-year-old sarcophagus — and cameras were there to capture what they found inside.

people open lid of sarcophagus (Reuters/M. Abd El Ghany)

History is at your fingertips in the Egyptian temple city of Luxor. That became even more true in November 2018, after French and Egyptian archaeologists discovered a new burial site in the necropolis of Al-Assasif near Luxor and revealed to the press what they discovered.

Ancient sarcophagus unveiled live

On November 24, a solemn ceremony took place in front of the temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor: The Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany proudly told the press about the find and the burial chamber's "very beautiful paintings." The real sensation, however, was the 3,500-year-old sarcophagus and its contents.

Hand points at drawings on a wall (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/A. Gomaa)

Drawings that have survived the millenia

Scientists and the media were gathered in the burial chamber to witness the opening of the sarcophagus. They all wore protective masks to protect against toxic mold. The lid of the elaborately decorated sarcophagus was carefully lifted — and  revealed the mummy of a woman who died about 3,500 years ago. She was from what is referred to as the 18th dynasty, a period that dates to between the 16th and 13th centuries B.C.

But that's not all, the scientists found more sarcophagi from an even older period: Buried beneath 300 meters of debris and ruins, they discovered the grave site of Thaw-Irkhet-if, the senior official who oversaw the mummification process about 4,000 years ago.

Sensational discoveries

The most recent discoveries emerged during a series of excavations that have brought to light one sensational find after another.

Mummies at the Al Assasif necropolis (AFP/Getty Images/K. Desouki)

Mummies at the Al-Assasif necropolis

April, 2017: Archaeologists discovered eight mummies, colorful wooden sarcophagi and about 1,000 funerary clay figurines in a well-preserved tomb dating back to the era of the pharaohs. Age: About 3,500 years.

February, 2018: In the city of Minya, about 250 kilometers south of Cairo, an Egyptian-German team discovered an ancient necropolis, complete with old burial chambers filled with numerous coffins, mummies and artifacts. Archaeologists say excavations at the site are expected to continue for another five years, so this is only the tip of the iceberg.

At the same time in Giza, archaeologists found a grave that is approximately 4,000 years old, with a burial chamber belonging to a priestess named Hat Bet. "The priestess was highly esteemed in her time," said Minister of Antiquity Khaled El-Enany, adding that the tomb originated from the time of the 5th dynasty.

Death mask (picture-alliance/dpa/M. El Raai)

Finding a death mask made of metal is rare

July, 2018: In Sakkara, south of Cairo, a team of researchers from the University of Tübingen found a partially gold-plated death mask that is about 2,600 years old. It was a very rare find, since most death masks made of gold or silver were stolen in ancient times by grave robbers. Only very few mummy masks made of precious metal were found by archaeologists.

Mummy fascination

Like anything that has anything to do with death, mummies fascinate and repel people.

In the 19th century, selected social circles in Europe — English Lords were at the forefront here — had what they called mummy parties, where archaeologists would proudly present their finds, unwrapping Egyptian mummies to amuse the guests.

Today, a mummy find is more than just a gruesome sensation. The DNA traces found in the bones and remains reveal precious information about the human being who died thousands of years ago. X-rays and tomographic examinations can determine the cause of death, and offer a glimpse into people's lives, what they ate or what made them sick, whether they were very active, whether they ate more meat or more grain or whether they had a herniated disc or tuberculosis, for example. Researchers can even discover tattoos or find out what color someone dyed their hair. Many body features also indicate the social status of the deceased.

four men uncovering a mummy (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/AP/B. Curtis)

The mummy of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun was uncovered in 2007

Preservation techniques

 

Bodies mummify in different ways. The 5,200-year-old glacier mummy nicknamed "Ötzi" simply freeze-dried after the man was fatally injured by an arrow.

In arid regions, bodies are mummified by dry heat, high soil salinity or simply in the sand.

A bog body is a cadaver that has been naturally mummified in a peat bog. Through the bog's acidity, the bones decalcify almost completely; the bone structure dissolves while the bog peat's humic and tannic acids tan and thus preserve the skin, tissue, hair, cartilage and fingernails. Once found, a bog body must be quickly preserved again, otherwise it decomposes quickly in the air.

Mankind also came up with different preservation techniques. In ancient Egypt, embalmers were set for life. They worked on a corpse for up to 40 days, removing the organs, stuffing the bodies with straw, soda bags, herbs and spices, and adding fats, resins or honey. To avoid damaging the skull, small hooks were used to pull out the dead person's brain from his nose, a tested method of side-stepping decomposition. Finally, the bodies were wrapped in resin-soaked linen.

Bodies were also preserved in other cultures around the world by sewing them into animal skins, covering them in plaster and embalming, but the Egyptian mummies are definitely the most famous ones — zombies wrapped in linen cloth remain a common figure horror films.

Two scientists investigating the Ötzi mummy (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Samadelli)

Scientists know exactly what Ötzi ate before he died

Excavations lure tourists

Ancient Egypt is fascinating not just for its mummies. Artifacts from antiquity, preserved incredibly well by the desert sand and the dry heat, fascinate scientists and visitors alike. In recent years, Egyptian authorities have initiated a number of ambitious archaeological projects. The spectacular finds from the excavation areas around Cairo and Luxor are good news not only from a scientific point of view — they could also attract more tourists to the country, as their numbers have dropped of since the "Arab Spring" of 2011.

  • The mummy Ata (picture-alliance/dpa/Bhattacharya S et al./COLD SPRING HARBOR LABORATORY)

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Ata

    Are these the remains of an alien? That's what many people wondered after this mummy was found in the Chilean Atacama desert in 2003. A documentary was produced on the possible extraterrestrial find. But the remains were identified as a human. Researchers believe the 15-centimeter (6-inch) long figure was probably a prematurely born fetus with various bone and cranial deformities.

  • Archaeologists looking at the mummy of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun in a climatized vault in Luxor.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Tutankhamun

    In 1922 British archeologist Howard Carter discovered the mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun in an almost untouched tomb in Egypt's Valley of the Kings. Experts speculated for decades whether or not the child king had been murdered. Finally, in 2005, a tomographic computer analysis using wave penetration, similar to a CAT scan, proved that he had died from injuries sustained while he hunting.

  • The mummy of Rosalia Lombardo in a glass coffin on which somebody placed a rose.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Rosalia Lombardo

    Rosalia, considered the world's most beautiful mummy, has been resting in a Catholic Capuchin tomb in Palermo, Italy, for almost 100 years. She died of the Spanish flu shortly before her second birthday. The little girl seems to be simply sleeping. It's not known how her embalmer managed to preserve her so well. All that's known is that Alfredo Salafia used formaldehyde.

  • Skeletons in cloths standing along a wall

    Famous mummies and their histories

    A noble assembly in the Capuchin burial vault

    Palermo not only houses the world's most beautiful mummy but also a rather eerie collection of skeletons: The remains of rich people buried in their cloths can be found in the Capuchin cloister's catacombs. In roughly 1600, the religious order's friars discovered that the corpses had only partially decomposed. The friars then arranged them along the walls, where they can now be viewed by tourists.

  • A researcher examines the glacier mummy 'Ötzi.'

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Ötzi

    In 1991 a couple from Nuremberg discovered a glacier mummy while hiking in the Alps around the valley of Ötz, hence the name "Ötzi." In 2000 researchers tried to clarify the cause of death of this Neolithic man, whose remains had been naturally preserved by extreme cold temperatures. The man is thought to have died between 3359 and 3105 B.C. from an arrow attack.

  • Bones of a warrior who lived 2,500 years ago in Mongolia.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Scythian warriors

    In 2003 an international research team discovered mummies of Scythian warriors in Mongolia. They are only half as old as Ötzi. These Indo-European nomads lived in the vast steppes of Eurasia. This mummy, preserved by ice, was dressed in groundhog fur and wore felt boots.

  • The bog man 'Red Franz'

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Red Franz

    This bog man, discovered by a peat digger in Neu Versen in 1900, remains the most famous example of a total of 60 bog men that have been discovered in Lower Saxony to date. Over the course of 1,700 years, substances contained in the bog colored the mummy's hair red, hence the nickname "Red Franz." The bog's soil acids preserved his body.

  • A baby mummy

    Famous mummies and their histories

    The child mummy of Detmold

    Although this mummy of a baby was found in Peru, it has been named after the Lippisches Landesmuseum in Detmold, North Rhine-Westphalia, which received it for conservation purposes in 1987. The baby, which died of a heart defect, is one of the world's oldest mummies: at around 6,500 years old, it's even older than Tutankhamun and Ötzi.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (ad)


DW recommends

Egypt unveils 3,000-year-old tomb and sarcophagi in Luxor

Two unopened coffins, one containing a well-preserved mummy of a woman, have been unveiled in Luxor. Several statues, paintings and figurines were also discovered. (24.11.2018)  

Mummies of cats, scarabs found in newly discovered Egyptian tombs

A sealed tomb, believed to be some 4,400 years old, has been discovered at the ancient Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara. Archaeologists also unearthed mummies of cats and scarabs in other newly found tombs. (10.11.2018)  

Egyptian mummy in Turin museum proves embalming predates the pharaohs

In the Egyptian Museum since the 1900s, the mummy affectionately known as Fred has provided scientists with the recipe used for ancient embalming. It also shows bodies were embalmed 1,500 years earlier than thought. (16.08.2018)  

Hologram mummies reveal their insides at German museum

Mummies no longer walk among us, but now we can walk among them — at the Roemer and Pelizaeus Museum in Hildesheim, that is. There, technology is being used to strip away a mummy's layers, uncovering its very bones. (28.06.2018)  

Famous mummies and their histories

After a mummy is discovered, rumors often fly regarding its origin and cause of death. Sometimes it is even thought to be an alien find! Here are some famous mummies and the histories behind them and their discoveries. (26.03.2018)  

Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor

Researchers have determined the identity of mummified body found decades ago in Basel, Switzerland. They came up with a surprising find: the woman was an ancestor of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. (26.01.2018)  

Related content

Ägypten enthüllt 3.000 Jahre altes Grab und Sarkophage

Egypt unveils 3,000-year-old tomb and sarcophagi in Luxor 24.11.2018

Two unopened coffins, one containing a well-preserved mummy of a woman, have been unveiled in Luxor. Several statues, paintings and figurines were also discovered.

Italien Ägyptisches Museum in Turin

Egyptian mummy in Turin museum proves embalming predates the pharaohs 16.08.2018

In the Egyptian Museum since the 1900s, the mummy affectionately known as Fred has provided scientists with the recipe used for ancient embalming. It also shows bodies were embalmed 1,500 years earlier than thought.

Rosalia Lombardo - die schönste Mumie der Welt

Ata, Ötzi and Tutankhamun: What's so fascinating about mummies? 26.03.2018

Mummies tell us stories of past times, with some going as far back as thousands of years ago. But how does mummification work? And what are the world's most famous mummies?

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill Robin Hood (imago/Zumapress/Lionsgate)

The new Robin Hood turns the legendary outlaw into a video game superhero

Every few years, Robin Hood is resurrected. This time, with computer graphics, rapid cuts and modernized costumes, the creators hope to get the kids off the couch and away from the gaming console — and into the cinema. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Beethovenfest 2018 | (Beethovenfest 2018/B. Frommann)

Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony no. 7

Symphony no. 7 in A major, op. 92 by Ludwig van Beethoven at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 for the 200th anniversary of the Lower Rhenish Music Festival. 

Arts

Isa Genzken (picture alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

The Lady of the Rose: Sculptor Isa Genzken turns 70

After she planted an eight meter metal rose at the center of the site of the Occupy Wall Street protests in September, Isa Genzken showed she remains — at the age of 70 — one the great public sculptors. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  