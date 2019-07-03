 Amid plastic deluge, Southeast Asia refuses Western waste | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.07.2019

Environment

Amid plastic deluge, Southeast Asia refuses Western waste

After a Chinese ban, a rise in plastic trash exports to Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines causes a political stink.

Plastikmüll in Indonesien (Getty Images/AFP/J. Kriswanto)

Water and oil have driven countries to war — but waste, so far, has not. That came close to changing this year.

"We will declare war against [Canada]," said Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in April, telling a news conference he would ship back trash that had been festering for years in Filipino ports.

"I will advise Canada: your garbage is on the way. Prepare a grand reception. Eat it if you want to."

The Philippines sent 69 containers of waste back to Canada at the end of June, after a five-year spat that symbolizes rising anger in Southeast Asia about imports of dirty waste. The shipment arrived weeks after Indonesia and Malaysia sent waste they say was contaminated back to Europe and the US. In all three cases, the country returning the trash said it had been labelled as recyclable — despite containing other rubbish such as used diapers and household waste.

"We will not be bullied by developed countries," Malaysian environment minister Yeo Bee Yin told reporters in April. "We will fight back."

Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Plastic waste

Malaysia is sending back thousands of tonnes of contaminated plastic waste

When China stopped importing plastic waste for recycling at the beginning of 2018, several countries in Southeast Asia, as well as Turkey and India, moved to fill the gap. But without China, the industry, whose worth the Bureau of International Recycling estimates at €177 billion ($200 billion), has been overwhelmed.

Many countries don't have enough plants to process the hundreds of thousands of metric tons of recyclable waste they receive. This, together with lax international rules around trading waste, and weak enforcement in some countries, has turned Southeast Asia into a "dumping ground" for Western waste, NGOs say. Some plastic exports destined for recycling make their way into rivers, oceans and landfill sites, or are burned in open fires that release toxic fumes.

Now, some countries are pushing back.

Illegal plastic recycling factory in Jenjarom, Malaysia

Illegal plastic recycling factories have sprung up in southeast Asia

Thailand will ban foreign plastic waste by 2021, with Vietnam to follow suit by 2025. Malaysia, which took the largest share of such trash after China's import ban, has cracked down on illegal plants burning plastic without a permit.

But environmentalists fear further bans may divert waste elsewhere.

"We welcome efforts by countries to announce import bans," said Heng Kiah Chun, a campaigner at Greenpeace Malaysia. "But if one country announces an import ban, the exporters will still look for an alternative — if you want to solve the problem, you have to cut it at the source."

Here to stay

In 1950, the world made about two million metric tons of plastic, a review in 2017 found. By 2015, that had risen to 380 million, with just 20% of the plastic discarded that year being recycled. The rest was either burnt or thrown away.

Richer countries often store thrown-away plastic in secure landfills, which reduces the risk of it leaking into waterways. But many low- and middle-income nations lack even this. Some countries across Asia and sub-Saharan Africa fail to properly manage 80% or more of their plastic garbage, the researchers found, leaving rivers and oceans at risk of pollution and endangering wildlife.

Environmental campaigners have demanded a global ban on plastics that are used once and then thrown away. They have also called on companies to redesign packaging and take on costs of recycling.

Diverting waste exports — instead of reducing it or recycling it at home — runs the risk for businesses of having "a branded bottle floating past a dead sea turtle," said Will Nichols, head of environment at risk analyst Verisk Maplecroft.

"The other options these countries have is investing in waste processing and recycling domestically."

Plastic waste in Indonesia

Plastic waste in Southeast Asia has polluted water, damaged lungs and led to crop death

Recycling plant in Istanbul, Turkey

Recycling plants have been overwhelmed since China introduced a plastic import ban

A report published by Greenpeace in April found that global plastic exports dropped by about half between 2016 and 2018, when China introduced its import ban, leaving former exporters with a surplus of waste.

"The Chinese regulations are painful in the short-term but helpful in the long-term," said Arnaud Brunet, director general of the Bureau of International Recycling. "It's painful because it's very disruptive and everything we see happening today is a consequence of the Chinese regulation changes: The market is very disrupted, it affects the prices, it affects certain countries overwhelmed by quantities."

"But in the longer term it forces the recycling industry and the exporting countries to invest [in infrastructure]... and reach a higher quality of recycling," he said.

A tightening of laws may make that more likely.

80 plastic bags in a dead whale in Thailand

80 plastic bags were found in the stomach of a whale in Thailand last year

In May, 180 countries amended the Basel Convention regulating the global waste trade, forcing companies to get permission from the countries they are exporting to before shipping plastic waste that can't be recycled. The US, the world's biggest plastic exporter, did not sign the amendment.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian environment department told DW via email that the amendments to the Basel Convention, which take effect in 2021, will help the environment by limiting exports of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries that can't manage them properly. A 2016 amendment to Canadian regulations means a permit would now be needed to make a shipment like the one that was returned from the Philippines at the end of June.

  • 2. Bildergalerie Kenia Mülldeponie bei Nairobi (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    The age of plastic

    Plastic is lightweight, durable — and wildly popular. We've produced 8.3 billion metric tons of the material since mass production began in the 1950s. Because it doesn't easily biodegrade, much of what we've made now lives in landfills like this one on Nairobi's outskirts. Rubbish pickers there hunt for recyclable plastics to earn a living. But a lot of plastic also ends up in the ocean ...

  • BdW Global Ideas Philippinen Umweltverschmutzung in Obando (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/G. B. Dantes)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    Rivers of plastic

    Some 90 percent of plastic enters marine habitats via just 10 rivers: The Yangtze, the Indus, Yellow River, Hai River, the Nile, the Ganges, Pearl River, Amur River, the Niger, and the Mekong. These rivers run through highly populated areas with a lack of adequate waste disposal infrastructure. Here, a fisherman in the Philippines removes a fish and crab trap from plastic-filled waters.

  • Plastik Plastikmüll und Müllvermeidung (picture-alliance/Ritzau Scanpix)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    A plastic welcome to the world

    Some animals have found uses for plastic waste. This swan nested in garbage on a Copenhagen lake that is popular with tourists. Her cygnets hatched surrounded by waste. It's not the best start to life. But for some animals the consequences are much worse ...

  • Pinguin an Plastikbändern verendet (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Balance)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    Deadly consequences

    Although plastic is highly durable and can be used for products with a long lifespan, such as furniture and piping, about 50 percent goes to disposable products, including single-use cutlery and six pack rings that end up in the natural environment. Animals, like this penguin, are in danger of becoming entangled and dying as a result.

  • Totes Albatrossküken mit verschlucktem Plastik (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/R. Olenick)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    Eating plastic

    Other animals mistake the material for food. This albatross chick was found dead on Sand Island in Hawaii with multiple pieces of plastic in its stomach. According to one study of 34 seabird species in northern Europe, Russia, Iceland, Svalbard, the Faroe Islands, Scandinavia and Greenland, 74 percent had ingested plastic. Eating the material can lead to organ damage and blockages in the gut.

  • Thailand Wal verendet an mehr als 80 Plastiktüten im Magen (Reuters)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    Whale killer

    Even larger animals aren't immune to the effects of consuming plastic. This whale was found struggling to breathe and swim in a Thai canal. As rescuers attempted to save the animal, it vomited five plastic bags and later died. During the necropsy, vets found 80 shopping bags and other plastic garbage had clogged up the whale's stomach, so the marine creature could no longer digest nutritious food.

  • Hawaii Plastikmüll in den Ozeanen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    Visible and invisible plastic

    We're well aware of the large pieces of plastic bobbing on the ocean's surface, as is pictured here off the Hawaiian coast. But did you know, trillions of tiny particles less than 5 millimeters in diameter are also floating around in there? These particles end up in the food chain. Sea plankton, which are an important source of food for fish and other marine animals, have been filmed eating them.

  • Philippinen Putzaktion auf der Freedom-Insel und Markenprüfung (Daniel Müller/Greenpeace)

    The ugly face of plastic pollution

    An end in sight?

    Tentative measures to cut down on disposable plastic have already been taken in some African countries with bans on plastic bags, while the European Union is looking into prohibiting single-use plastic products. But if current trends continue, scientists believe there will be 12 billion metric tons of plastic on the planet by 2050.

    Author: Jennifer Collins


