Alexei Navalny: Russia summons German envoy over poisoning allegations

Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday called on Germany's ambassador to Moscow to attend talks regarding allegations Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

Officials in Berlin say that they have evidence to support their claim. Russian authorities say that Berlin is "bluffing."

Opposition figure Navalny was airlifted to Berlin last month after he fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. Medics in Berlin say evidence indicates he was poisoned by Novichok, a statement supported by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

More to come...

ed/rt (Interfax, Reuters)