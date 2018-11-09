 Afghan diplomat seeks asylum in Germany | News | DW | 12.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Afghan diplomat seeks asylum in Germany

The identity of the Afghan diplomat who had recently applied for asylum in Germany has been revealed to DW. His case comes at an awkward time for Germany's Interior Ministry.

Anti-deportation protesters in Munich (Imago/ZUMA Press/S. Babbar)

An Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman told DW on Monday that Azimullah Sahaag, who had recently applied for asylum in Germany, worked as "the acting consul for a period of time" at the Afghan consulate in Munich but was originally employed as the "first secretary" at the Afghan diplomatic mission.

According to the spokesman "diplomats who apply for asylum in foreign countries after the end of their mission are not allowed to work for the government in any capacity."

German authorities said last week that Sahaag had not returned to Afghanistan after his period of service at the consulate in Munich ended, citing security concerns.

Instead, he walked into a police station to apply for asylum. His application was forwarded to Germany's refugee agency, BAMF, which will now set a date for a hearing.

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation

More problems for Horst Seehofer

His case could turn into a political headache for Germany, in particular for under-fire Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who has stepped up efforts to deport rejected applicants to Afghanistan. In its assessment in July, the German Foreign Ministry declared that despite the ongoing "volatility," the security situation in Afghanistan had improved in certain areas. According to the Interior Ministry 228 Afghan asylum seekers have been deported so far this year.

Read moreHow do deportations work in Germany?

Nonetheless, these deportations remain controversial. Only three of Germany's 16 states have expanded their practices, while the majority have severe restrictions and caveats on deportations in place.

In 2013 around 100 Afghan diplomats refused to return to Afghanistan after the end of their spells abroad, including some based in Germany. Germany's refugee agency says it's unable to confirm whether any other Afghan diplomats have applied for asylum in Germany as job descriptions are not statistically recorded.

Read more: German Cabinet declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria 'safe' 

Germany's safe countries of origin

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU states push ahead with Afghanistan deportations, despite increased danger

Activists are demanding EU member states stop sending asylum-seekers back to Afghanistan. Violence against civilians is on the rise in the country, yet some European governments appear eager to continue the deportations. (10.10.2018)  

Wrongful deportation: Afghan asylum-seeker returns to Germany

A young Afghan asylum-seeker, wrongfully deported from Germany in July, has been brought back from Afghanistan. His case is the latest in a series of wrongful deportations. (13.08.2018)  

Germany to repatriate about 12,000 Afghans: report

Some 12,500 Afghans whose asylum applications have been rejected will be deported from Germany, a report says. Repatriations to Afghanistan are a controversial issue owing to the fragile state of security in the country. (17.11.2016)  

How do deportations work in Germany?

The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains. (16.07.2018)  

German Cabinet declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria 'safe'

Germany's Cabinet wants to add three Maghreb states and Georgia to a list of "safe countries of origin." But will the change pass Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, where it failed last year? (18.07.2018)  

Germany deports more rejected Afghan asylum seekers

Despite protests, 14 Afghans deemed dangerous or with criminal status were flown back to Kabul from Bavaria. The send-off marks the 10th round of deportations in Germany since 2016. (21.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation  

Related content

Deutschland PK Hans-Eckhard Sommer

German refugee agency head wants hard line on deportations 10.11.2018

The new president of Germany's BAMF refugee agency says authorities must apply rules on deportation strictly. His predecessor was sacked over allegedly lax asylum decisions.

Asylbewerberheim Hamburger Strasse

Germany steps up deportation of Georgian asylum seekers 04.11.2018

After Germany abolished the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, the number of Georgian asylum seekers in Germany has risen significantly. What is Georgia doing to halt migration, and has it been successful?

Deutschland Berlin | Lagebericht Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik | Horst Seehofer, Innenminister

CSU's Horst Seehofer hints at willingness to step down 21.10.2018

All eyes have been on German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his CSU's poor showing in Bavaria's state election. Seehofer has now signaled his willingness to step down, but not for the reasons many would think.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 