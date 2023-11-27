  1. Skip to content
'Zwarte Piet,' an outdated Dutch tradition

Lucia Schulten | Marta Silvia Vigano
November 27, 2023

Traditionally, "Black Piet" has accompanied St. Nicholas in the run-up to Christmas, handing out sweets in blackface and a curly wig. Nowadays, many see this figure as symbolizing a racist and colonialist mentality.

Lucia Schulten Brussels Correspondent
