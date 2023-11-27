LifestyleNetherlands'Zwarte Piet,' an outdated Dutch tradition To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLifestyleNetherlandsLucia Schulten | Marta Silvia Vigano11/27/2023November 27, 2023Traditionally, "Black Piet" has accompanied St. Nicholas in the run-up to Christmas, handing out sweets in blackface and a curly wig. Nowadays, many see this figure as symbolizing a racist and colonialist mentality. https://p.dw.com/p/4ZPNFAdvertisement